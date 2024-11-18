Since we found out earlier this year that Korean celebrity chef Baek Jong-won would be bringing his Korean barbecue restaurant to Hong Kong, foodies in the city have been buzzing with anticipation for its opening. If the waiting is too much to bear, you’ll be glad to know our city’s K-food scene will soon gain another popular eatery. Recently, super sleuth netizens have spotted a Myth Jokbal store currently under construction in Causeway Bay – this pork trotter specialist restaurant has been operating for 30 years and has become one of Korea’s hottest venues for the dish. If that’s got your mouth watering, keep reading to find all the key information you need to know before they open.

Where is Myth Jokbal opening in Causeway Bay?

According to netizens, Myth Jokbal’s Hong Kong branch is located at Shop C, Soundwill Plaza II Midtown, 1-29 Tang Lung Street in Causeway Bay.



Photograph: Amy Sood

When is Myth Jokbal opening in Hong Kong?

According to the signs outside its storefront, the pork trotter specialist is set to open in late November. Details have yet to be announced on Myth Jokbal’s social media, so stay tuned to this page for more updates.

What will be on the menu at Myth Jokbal’s Hong Kong location?

Unfortunately, foodies will have to wait until Myth Jokbal makes any announcements. However, it’s most likely that Hongkongers can sink their teeth into the Korean eatery’s signature pork trotters that come in their signature flavour, smothered in garlic, or fiery hot sauce.

Photograph: Instagram/@mythjokbalhk

What is Myth Jokbal and why is it famous?

This pork trotter specialist restaurant first opened in the Hongdae neighbourhood 30 years ago, and has since expanded to countless locations across Korea. Aside from perfecting the recipe for bouncy and melt-in-your-mouth jokbal, Myth Jokbal also whips up side dishes like salads, knife-cut noodles, and rice balls which pair wonderfully with their crowd-pleasing pork trotters.

