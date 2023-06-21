Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
mr korea bbq
Photograph: Mr. Korea BBQ/Facebook

The best Korean restaurants in Hong Kong

Visit these venues for mouthwatering Korean meals

Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Hong Kong's dining scene is bursting with various regional cuisines. Arguably, Korean food is one of the most popular amongst the city's diners; as it offers a wide range of dishes, from soothing ginseng chicken stew to tantalisingly spicy tteokbokki. So whether if you're in the mood to grab a quick kimbap, pick up some banchan for a potluck, or enjoy a barbeque feast in front of a hot charcoal grill, these Korean restaurants around town can cater to any cravings you've got. 

RECOMMENDED: Take a look at our roundup of the best satisfying cheap eats around town.

The Best Korean food in Hong Kong

Bongchu Jjimdak
Photograph: Bongchu HK/Facebook

Bongchu Jjimdak

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Mong Kok
Jjimdak, or Korean braised chicken, is a dish that originated in Andong, a city just three hours outside of Seoul, but has been popularised and loved in the Korean capital too. It’s a large dish that is meant to be shared and features chicken that has been simmered in a soy-based sauce with vegetables and glass noodles. It’s a rich, slightly sweet, dish that is most comforting during the colder months. When you’re almost finished eating, add the charred rice to the bowl and you’ll get another dish altogether to enjoy.
Read more
Order delivery
Bornga
Photograph: Bornga/Facebook

Bornga

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Tsim Sha Tsui is teeming with Korean restaurants that range from serving modern takes on street food, to some that specialise in Korean fried chicken. At Bornga, their menu provides classic Korean barbecue items like assorted beef and pork platters, as well as authentic seafood dishes like raw crabs marinated in soy sauce, grilled fresh water eel, and hongeo or marinated skate fish. 

Read more
Advertising
Danji
Photograph: Courtesy Danji

Danji

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Wan Chai

Named after traditional earthenware pots used to store sauces and ferment kimchi, Danji is a modern Korean venue located in Wan Chai’s Starstreet precinct. Founded by Jennifer Kim, the owner of the Korean food concept Seoul Recipe, Danji presents traditional and home-style Korean cuisine in a warm and friendly bistro. Expect hearty dishes like braised pork belly slices or bossam, spicy tofu seafood stew, and their signature oven baked chicken. Wash your meal down with Danji’s collection of makgeolli rice wines and Korean liquor to make for the perfect experience. 

Read more
Hansik Goo
Photograph: Courtesy Hansik Goo

Hansik Goo

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Sheung Wan

Hansik Goo is the first venture of Chef Mingoo Kang outside of his home country, Korea. As the chef behind two Michelin-starred Mingles in Seoul, Kang aims to bring the essence of refined Korean cuisine to Hong Kong. 

As for the food, the culinary concept remains the same and continues to preserve traditional Korean flavours, rooted in the cultural heritage and traditions such as royal cuisine and home-cooking, but comes with a fresh perspective towards Korean food. Here, customers can enjoy dishes such as samgye risotto topped with black truffle, homemade hand-cut noodles paired with deep-fried chicken skewers, and more. 

The restaurant also focuses on Korean alcohol, with their very own Korean master Sommelier, Mr Kim Kyung-moon, who has curated a beverage list and pairing menus to complement the cuisine. Customers can enjoy wines, Champages, as well as traditional alcohol from all corners of the Korean Peninsula. 

 

Read more
Advertising
Hancham • Bong Ru
Photograph: Courtesy Hancham

Hancham • Bong Ru

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Two of Tsim Sha Tsui's popular Korean restaurants Hancham and Bong Ru, have merged into a joint space to satisfy all your Korean food cravings. Hancham's new venue presents a contemporary, spacious interior equipped with smokeless barbeque grill tabletops and private dining rooms, while Korean-Chinese restaurant Bong Ru's connecting space has been upgraded to a modern design targetting a younger crowd. Indulge in mouthwatering Korean barbeque at Hancham and gorge on high-quality dry-aged meats, from USDA prime dry-aged meat to Hancham Galbi short ribs marinated in a special homemade sauce). Whereas at Bong Ru, customers can enjoy classic Korean-Chinese cuisine like jjajangmyeon (black bean sauce noodles) and jjamppong (spicy seafood noodles).  

 

Read more
Book online
Jeonpo Meat Shop
Photograph: Jeonpo Meat Shop/Facebook

Jeonpo Meat Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Wan Chai

Head to Jeonpo Meat Shop in Wan Chai for an authentic Korean barbeque experience that you won't forget. While their interior design may seem simple, Jeonpo's atmosphere is warm and welcoming to all diners. K-BBQ fans are sure to love Jeonpo's hearty barbeque sets, which offer generous portions of cuts like pork neck, beef loin, and grilled beef short ribs served with a giant bone intact. Be sure to pair your barbecued items with bowls of chewy buckwheat noodles tossed in chilli sauce or served in an icy broth, as well as beef chapaguri, the iconic noodle dish served in the 2019 Oscar-winning Korean thriller film, Parasite. And if that's not enough, Jeonpo's menu also has classic Korean side dishes like green onion pancake, soybean paste stews, and japchae. 

Read more
Advertising
Moyo
Photograph: Moyo/Facebook

Moyo

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Sheung Wan

This stylish little hub, located just across the road from PMQ, offers inventive Korean cuisine with an Italian accent. The chewy rice cakes are a must-order and are tossed with sauces such as carbonara and pesto, although there's also a more conventional K-style version made with gochujang. Be sure to try out their truffle topped specials like egg tofu toast or beef tartare.

Read more
Order delivery
Mr. Korea BBQ
Photograph: Mr. Korea BBQ/Facebook

Mr. Korea BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Mr. Korea offers an authentic K-BBQ experience in Hong Kong with barbeques sunken into each round table, adjustable smoke vents and K-pop videos blasting from television screens. Aside from assorted platters of beef and pork cuts, this joint also offers items such as pork intestines, chicken gizzards, and pork rinds that you can throw onto the grill. But if you're not in the mood for barbeque, Mr. Korea's menu also has plenty of other Korean dishes like stone pop bibimbap, ramen, as well as a selection of soy marinated seafood items like abalone and prawns. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Nene Chicken
Photograph: Nene Chicken/Facebook

Nene Chicken

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Mong Kok

Nene is popular in South Korea for good reason and can be found all over Hong Kong. The portions are big, the chicken is crisp (even with all the sauce poured on top) and the prices offer value for money. Order your choice of crispy fried chicken and select your preferred flavour such as original, cheese, sweet and spicy, and many more. Perfect for when you have a hankering for some fried chicken and beer.

Read more
Order delivery
OBP
Photograph: Courtesy OBP

OBP

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Soho

While OBP might be hard to locate, we promise it's worth the hunt. Located in the alleyway behind Old Bailey Street in Central, this Korean drinking and eating joint, or sooljip (which directly translates as alcohol house in Korean) aims to bring the classic Korean drinking experience to Hong Kong. In addition to Korean entrees we're all familar with like fried chicken and tteokkbokki, OBP's menu also provides hearty stews like their drunken clam pot, slow-cooked USDA prime beef flank and shank in bone broth; and big hearty bowls of jjambbong, or spicy seafood noodles which pair wonderfully with their selection of soju and makgeolli (raw rice wine).

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Oppa Chicken
Photograph: Instagram/@foodandtravelhk

Oppa Chicken

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Shek Tong Tsui

Located in Sai Ying Pun’s Water street, Oppa Chicken is a Hong Kong-based restaurant managed by actual Koreans. Their authentic menu boasts a wide variety of tasty Korean dishes, but the highlight is no doubt their Korean-style egg rolls and crispy fried chicken. These two house specials are popular even amongst Koreans, and for good reason. After all, who in the right mind could possibly say no to fluffy, cheesy egg rolls and luscious honey and soy sauce fried chicken?

Read more
Order delivery
Seorae
Photograph: Facebook/Seoraehk

Seorae

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Korean barbeque joint Seorae is a popular Korean restaurant that offers quality meat for the barbeque. With a few branches around town, this restaurant offers a large selection of beef and pork cuts for you to throw on the grill. Aside from usual selections like pork belly, rib eye, and more; Seorae offers some special cuts such as their signature pork skirt meat. Be sure to offset the greasiness by ordering hot soups like sundae stew made with traditional blood sausage, or noodle dishes like chewy buckwheat noodles submerged in an icy refreshing broth. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Uncle Padak
Photograph: Uncle Padak/Facebook

Uncle Padak

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun

Another Korean restaurant within Sai Ying Pun is Uncle Padak. while the walk to get to their venue might be a bit steep, we promise it's worth the hike. If you can't make your mind up on which fried chicken option to get, Uncle Padak offers a half-and-half combo, allows you to select two out of the range on offer. Aside from classic original, this Korean joint also offers chicken flavours like sweet and spicy, soy glazed, as well as their signature 'padak' which sees boneless chicken piled high with shredded leeks, rice cakes and dumplings served alongside a sauce of your choice. 

 

Read more
Order delivery
Zanchee
Photograph: Courtesy Zanchee

Zanchee

  • Shopping
  • World food
  • Central

Offering a Korean takeaway experience like no other, Zanchee introduces over 50 different Korean dishes, including various banchan (side dishes), to Hong Kong. All the while, broadening their experience and knowledge about Korean cuisine. The menu ranges from stir-fried meats, bibimbap, soups, stews, raw meats to cook yourself, a wide range of banchan to go with a steaming bowl of white rice, and much more. All you need to do is order your food online, which available for delivery or pick-up, and get ready for a Korean feast at home.

Read more
Order delivery

For more food and drink ideas

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.