The best Korean restaurants in Hong Kong

Hansik Goo is the first venture of Chef Mingoo Kang outside of his home country, Korea. As the chef behind two Michelin-starred Mingles in Seoul, Kang aims to bring the essence of refined Korean cuisine to Hong Kong.

As for the food, the culinary concept remains the same and continues to preserve traditional Korean flavours, rooted in the cultural heritage and traditions such as royal cuisine and home-cooking, but comes with a fresh perspective towards Korean food. Here, customers can enjoy dishes such as samgye risotto topped with black truffle, homemade hand-cut noodles paired with deep-fried chicken skewers, and more.

The restaurant also focuses on Korean alcohol, with their very own Korean master Sommelier, Mr Kim Kyung-moon, who has curated a beverage list and pairing menus to complement the cuisine. Customers can enjoy wines, Champages, as well as traditional alcohol from all corners of the Korean Peninsula.