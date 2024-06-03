Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Deliveroo

Deliveroo and Water Gate Chicken Rice to launch an exclusive mango sticky rice dumpling

Curious to try this festive dish with an unexpected Thai twist?

Cherry Chan
Cherry Chan
Cherry Chan
With the approaching Dragon Boat Festival on June 10, a quintessential part of celebrating the holiday revolves around enjoying rice dumplings. These festive treats come in savoury or sweet forms, but both options are equally popular. While most people prefer to stick to tried-and-true flavours, some opt for creative spins of this festive dish. 

deliveroo water gate chicken rice dumpling
Photograph: Courtesy Deliveroo

This Dragon Boat Festival, Deliveroo is collaborating with popular Thai restaurant Water Gate Chicken Rice have joined forces to introduce mango sticky rice dumplings ($28). Yes, you heard it right, the beloved Thai dessert will be moulded into pyramid-shaped dumplings and wrapped inside bamboo leaves, just like their Chinese counterparts. Each rice dumpling will come packaged in a fitted wooden box (until stocks last), making them a great gift for your loved ones during the festival. 

Available from June 8 to 10, customers will be able to purchase these mango sticky rice dumplings from Deliveroo’s mobile app platform at Water Gate Chicken Rice’s branches in Tsim Sha Tsui, Causeway Bay and Tai Kok Tsui.

