M+ museum reopens with new exhibits, pop-ups, and restaurants

With the city’s social distancing rules relaxing this week, lots of venues and attractions around town are getting ready to reopen, including the M+ museum! Officially reopening on Thursday, April 21, the museum will be welcoming visitors with an array of exciting exhibits and displays, as well as new restaurants and pop-up shops.

Photograph: Joshua Lin

On view from now until July 31, 2022, at The Studio, the Vision in Motion exhibition features three major artworks by Nalini Malani, a contemporary Indian artist widely recognised for her work in video art and experimental film. The exhibition showcases the evolution of the artist’s distinctive style over the past 50 years as she embraces new technologies, covering issues such as war, violence, and the repression of women.

Photograph: Joshua Lin

Up on the Roof Garden, M+ has turned its open space into the ‘M+ Playscape’, a collaborative project with The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, New York, featuring benches and play sculptures inspired by the works of iconic artist Isamu Noguchi.

Photograph: Joshua Lin

Aside from exhibits and displays, M+ is also hosting a special Mei Lok Store pop-up at the M+ Shop, offering an assortment of childhood snacks, nostalgic toys, and other treasured tidbits sourced from both Hong Kong and around the world. The pop-up is open from April 21 to July 31, so be sure to visit while you can!

Photograph: Courtesy Mosu Hong Kong

Last but not least, M+ guests can also enjoy exquisite food at the museum’s two new restaurants – Mosu Hong Kong, the first overseas branch of the two-Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant Mosu Seoul; and ADD+, a casual eatery that gives a fresh take on local delicacies and global cuisine. Come back to our page tomorrow for our First Look video of ADD+!

From April 21, the M+ museum will be open to the public on Tuesdays to Sundays and public holidays from 10am to 6pm (10am to 10pm on Fridays). All visitors must first register online to book their entry as walk-ins will not be allowed. Plan your visit! Click here to register and to get more information.

