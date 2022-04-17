This beautiful Jiangnan garden style oasis was once the site of the notoriously ungoverned enclave that is the Kowloon Walled City. Although it was demolished in 1994, remnants of the Walled City can still be found inside the park.

How to get there: The easiest way to get to the park is via MTR. Stop off at Sun Wong Toi Station and take Exit B3. From there, simply walk down Nam Kok Road towards Carpenter Road and you'll reach the park in no time.

Things to do: Pay a visit to the Yamen Building located in the centre of the park. It is the only building that remains of the Walled City and was declared a monument in 1996. After careful restoration, the building now holds exhibition rooms showcasing the history of the demolished city. Check out several outdoor displays dotted around the park, including the historic plaques and granite pavings of the Walled City’s main entrance at the Old South Gate, and a miniature bronze model of the infamous neighbourhood. If you've had enough history for the day, you can always explore other areas such as the Mountain View Pavilion, the Garden of Four Seasons, as well as different Floral Paths lined with luscious flowers and plants.

Photograph: Ann Chiu

What to eat and drink: Kowloon City is dubbed as Hong Kong's little Thailand, so expect a slew of eateries with authentic Thai food. Tucked inside the Kowloon City Market Cooked Food Centre is Amporn Thai Restaurant offering servings of delicious pad thai. Cambo Thai Restaurant is also one of our favourite places to hit up for a genuine Thai meal at a reasonable price. For something a little more casual, Tai Wo Tang cafe – once a famous traditional Chinese medicine shop that opened in the 1930s – offers innovative takes on local bites such as the Tai Wo Tang pineapple bun with foie gras, Chinese sausage risotto, and a fun selection of cookies infused with Hong Kong flavours such as monk fruit and figs, ginseng and red date, and preserved plum candy.