The ultimate guide to classic Hong Kong desserts

In Cantonese cuisine, dessert serves as the perfect ending to a full feast or even a quick dim sum meal. Aside from ice cream or scrumptious cakes, traditional desserts are also a popular choice, due to the wide variety of options to choose from. Whether you enjoy slurping on silky puddings, or sipping on sweet soups, here are the must-haves when you’re in town and looking to eat like a local.



