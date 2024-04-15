Hong Kong
Timeout

Honeymoon Dessert
Photograph: Courtesy Honeymoon Dessert

The ultimate guide to classic Hong Kong desserts

Satisfy your sweet tooth hankerings with these traditional desserts

Cherry Chan
Edited by
Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
In Cantonese cuisine, dessert serves as the perfect ending to a full feast or even a quick dim sum meal. Aside from ice cream or scrumptious cakes, traditional desserts are also a popular choice, due to the wide variety of options to choose from. Whether you enjoy slurping on silky puddings, or sipping on sweet soups, here are the must-haves when you’re in town and looking to eat like a local.

RECOMMENDED: Want to try more sweet treats ? Grab a pastry from one of the best local bakeries in Hong Kong!

The best Hong Kong desserts and where to find them

Egg tarts《蛋撻》
Photograph: Shutterstock

Egg tarts《蛋撻》

  • Restaurants
  • Central

It’s no surprise that egg tarts are a Hong Kong staple, the buttery pastry crust of each tart paired with its creamy egg custard centre is a heavenly combo. These humble treats can be found at most local bakeries and cha chaan tengs including Tai Cheong Bakery, which happens to be a favourite of former governor Chris Patten.

Egg waffles《鷄蛋仔》
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Egg waffles《鷄蛋仔》

  • Restaurants
  • Street food
  • Shau Kei Wan

This popular local street snack is handed to you crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. It can come in many different flavours like chocolate, matcha, and in certain places, with salted egg or ice cream. One of the best spots to sample an egg waffle is Master Low-Key Food Shop in Shau Kei Wan, which continuously churns out piping hot egg waffles with Hong Kong specialities that include sweet, sour, savoury, and even spicy flavours.

Tofu pudding《豆腐花》
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Tofu pudding《豆腐花》

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sham Shui Po

Tofu pudding is essentially a bowl of the smoothest and softest bean curd served either hot or cold. It normally comes plain, and you can top it with brown sugar or syrup to your liking, but the dessert can also come flavoured with add-ins like ginger juice. Its melt-in-your-mouth silky texture makes it one of the most beloved desserts in Hong Kong. Kung Wo Tofu Factory’s offering is top draw, with a rich soy bean flavour.

Tong yuen《湯圓》
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Tong yuen《湯圓》

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • San Po Kong
  • price 1 of 4

Tong yuens are small and round white dumplings filled with a variation of sweet pastes including black sesame, peanut, red bean, or fruit preserves. They are then cooked and typically served in sweet syrup flavoured with ginger. Tong yuens are traditionally eaten during the Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese New Year, but can be enjoyed all year round too. Fook Yuen Desserts in North Point is hailed by many to have the best tong yuen in town.

Milk pudding《雙皮奶》
Photograph: Flickr/Robyn Lee

Milk pudding《雙皮奶》

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Causeway Bay

Simple yet delicious, milk pudding is a creamy treat typically made using only egg white, milk, and sugar. In Cantonese, the dessert’s name translates to ‘double-skin milk’, which comes from the thin layer of skin that forms after the pudding mixture has cooled down. Though not the most appealing in name, a taste of this hot and smooth pudding immediately warms the belly. Yee Shun Dairy Company is famous for its milk pudding. The restaurant has been making this sweet and tasty mixture with finesse for many years.

Sweet red bean soup《紅豆沙》
Photograph: Facebook/ Luk Lam Dessert

Sweet red bean soup《紅豆沙》

  • Restaurants
  • Sham Shui Po

Red bean soup is slow-cooked to create a thick, creamy texture, and can be found in most Hong Kong dessert shops such as Luk Lam Dessert in Sham Shui Po. The beans are packed with iron and, according to Chinese medicine, they’re full of yang-replenishing nutrients, too. Luk Lam allows you to mix-and-match any extra ingredients you want including glutinous rice balls, ice cream, sweet potato, and fruits.

Black sesame sweet soup《芝麻糊》
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Black sesame sweet soup《芝麻糊》

  • Restaurants
  • Jordan

Though it may look ominous, this thick, charcoal-coloured sweet soup is the perfect treat to combat any chills. A slurp of its hot, sticky broth can warm you down to your soul. It’s particularly enjoyable for fans of black sesame. Restaurants like the lauded dessert joint Kai Kai Dessert gives you the option to add glutinous rice balls for extra texture.

Mango sago pomelo pudding《楊枝甘露》
Photograph: Flickr/Yu-Lun Chow

Mango sago pomelo pudding《楊枝甘露》

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung

This delightfully sweet and refreshing dessert is particularly popular during summer. Packed with flavours, scoop up thick mango and pomelo chunks – which provides a nice citrusy tone – nestle in a bed of cool, creamy puree. Honeymoon Desserts is king when it comes to mango desserts. Head there for a mouth-watering portion.

Sesame rolls《芝麻卷》
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Sesame rolls《芝麻卷》

  • Shopping
  • Specialist food and drink
  • Jordan

Sesame rolls are a classic dessert affectionately known as ‘film rolls’. They’re made by frying the sesame until aromatic, then grinding it into a paste combined with water chestnut powder, sugar, and water. The mixture is then portioned into sheet pans and steamed until translucent, before being rolled up into their signature shape. One of our favourite spots in town for these delightful morsels is Mrs. Fong Chinese Desserts in Jordan, which has been in operation for almost 20 years.

Hungry for more local bites?

Recommended
