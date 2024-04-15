The ultimate guide to classic Hong Kong desserts

It’s no surprise that egg tarts are a Hong Kong staple, the buttery pastry crust of each tart paired with its creamy egg custard centre is a heavenly combo. These humble treats can be found at most local bakeries and cha chaan tengs including Tai Cheong Bakery, which happens to be a favourite of former governor Chris Patten.
In Cantonese cuisine, dessert serves as the perfect ending to a full feast or even a quick dim sum meal. Aside from ice cream or scrumptious cakes, traditional desserts are also a popular choice, due to the wide variety of options to choose from. Whether you enjoy slurping on silky puddings, or sipping on sweet soups, here are the must-haves when you’re in town and looking to eat like a local.
