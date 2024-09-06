Causeway Bay-based restobar Ciclo has teamed up with local snack brand, Wah Yuen, to create an exclusive food and drink menu inspired by Hongkongers’ beloved childhood bites. Dating back to 1958, Wah Yuen is one of Hong Kong’s most iconic food manufacturers, known for producing finger-licking snacks like beef jerky, Hong Kong-style preserved fruits, BBQ fried dough, and much more.

Photograph: Cherry Chan

Guests can dig into Ciclo’s finger foods such as chicken liver pate-topped crostinis ($158), garnished with sour plum gel and Wah Yuen’s BBQ fried dough bits, or try salted egg yolk fish skin crisps ($158), topped with jalapeño avocado, tuna tartare, and Koon Yick Wah Kee chilli oil. For more filling options, the collaborative menu also offers slow-cooked beef short ribs with fries ($288), generously drizzled in mayonnaise infused with satay-flavoured beef jerky.

Photograph: Cherry Chan | Pistachio cheesecake with egg roll

Got a sweet tooth? Ciclo is also churning out portions of light pistachio cheesecake, topped with vanilla lemon egg curd and served with Wah Yuen’s buttery egg rolls – with extra crunchy bits as garnish! For those looking to wet their whistle, be sure to try Ciclo’s cocktails made using spirits infused with Wah Yuen’s snacks, such as the refreshing Cold Brew Plum Tea ($132) that uses gin infused with preserved sweet prunes, or the Licorice Lemon ($138) – a herbaceous and citrusy cocktail made with preserved liquorice lemon-infused sake.

Photograph: Cherry Chan | (L) Cold Brew Plum Tea, (R) Curry Beef

Alternatively, those who enjoy savoury cocktails shouldn’t miss creations like the Curry Beef ($138) with mango syrup and curry beef jerky-infused mezcal, and the Umami Bomb ($170), which sees kombu and bonito flake-infused gin shots topped with Wah Yuen’s chilli fried fish.



Ciclo and Wah Yuen’s collaborative menu is only available for one month, so be sure to book your tables to try these creative cocktails and dishes.



