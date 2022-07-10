Hong Kong
Timeout

Melrose Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Melrose Coffee

New Los Angeles-inspired coffee shop opens on Elgin Street

Soak up those summer LA vibes

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Inspired by LA's vibrant Melrose Avenue, Melrose Coffee offers city dwellers a delightful escape from the noisy Central neighbourhood with an "effortlessly cool care-free Californian spirit".

Melrose Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Melrose Coffee
Melrose Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Melrose Coffee

Dressing the shopfront are hues of pastel pinks, a coral archway, blush-rose tiled walls, and striped seat pads reminiscent of Californian poolside and beaches, while the interior is a light and airy space filled with different textures that stray away from typical Nordic designs that most local coffee shops take on.

Melrose Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Melrose CoffeeSpinach bacon frittata (left); Croffle Churros (right)

A variety of Californian breakfast items and comfort food can be found on the menu, with signatures such as the Royal Potato Rosti paired with smoked salmon ($128), spinach bacon frittata served with a variety of veggies ($128), and the Popover Pancake topped with custard and mixed berries ($108). If you're just looking for a light bite, the cafe's toasties and Croffle Churros ($68) are not to be missed. Melrose Coffee has also partnered up with Ovule Bakery by Sow Vegan to bring a selection of vegan pastries for those on plant-based diets.

Melrose Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Melrose CoffeeApple Tea Cap ($50)

Single-origin coffee is the name of the game at Melrose, with beans hailing from Honduras that offer peachy and oolong tea-like tasting notes. Try the Melrose Special, ESP Cinnamon ($50) made with blended chai tea and a shot of espresso for that extra boost. Meanwhile, non-coffee drinkers can opt for the Apple Tea Cap ($50) made with house-made caramelised cinnamon apple jam, Scottish red tea, and milk.

Melrose Cafe
46 Elgin Street, Central
Monday to Sunday 10am – 6pm (Closed on Tuesday during Soft Opening)

