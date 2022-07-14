Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Nothing

New Nothing phone (1) will be available in Hong Kong this July

Move over iPhones, there's a new smartphone in town

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Designed by UK-based tech company Nothing, the phone (1) is the brand's inaugural smartphone which features a transparent back with a unique mechanical design comprised of over 400 components. Calling on artists like Massimo Vignelli, who designed New York’s subway map, the phone has a 100 percent recycled aluminium frame with over 50 percent of the phone’s plastic components made with bio-based or post-consumer recycled materials.

Nothing
Photograph: Courtesy Nothing

The new phone's operating system is based on Android 12 and features a Glyph Interface, where different light patterns can indicate on who's calling, notifications, charging status and more. The interface can also be used as a portable ring light, perfect for those food pics and selfies. 

Nothing
Photograph: Courtesy Nothing

Other features include a dual camera setup with two advanced 50MP sensors, 10-bit colour depth, 2400x1080-pixel resolution at 402 ppi and more. Click here for more details and specs.

Where to buy: Available in white and black (8GB/128GB; 8GB/256GB; 12GB/256GB), Nothing Phone (1) will be available from July 21 at 1010, CSL, and Lane Crawford ($3,699 upwards).

Follow us on YoutubeFacebookInstagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city 

 

