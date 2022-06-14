Patrons will be required to test negative before entering bars and clubs

Following the recent spikes of bar and club related Covid-19 clusters that have emerged in the city, health secretary Sophia Chan has announced that patrons of said venues will be required to present a negative Rapid Antigen Test result to staff members before entering.

Coming into effect from June 16, this new requirement will be in place until June 29. Abiding by current social distancing regulations, patrons will also be required to present their vaccine records, showing that they have three doses of the Covid-19 jab before being able to enter bars and clubs.

Announcement of the new requirement comes as Hong Kong reports 752 coronavirus cases, including 97 imported cases on Tuesday.

Since May 19, bars and nightclubs have resumed operations and been able to extend their operations until 2am. A maximum number of four people are allowed per table, and the total number of patrons at a venue must be capped at 75 percent of their full capacity.

