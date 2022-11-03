Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pici
Photograph: Courtesy Pici

Pici presents its first hairy crab menu this November

Enjoy the seasonal delicacy in this Chinese-Italian fusion dish

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Hairy crabs are a popular dish that many enjoy during the cooler months. Many top restaurants in the city have prepared the creamiest hairy crab dishes for the season. And while some restaurants offer sumptuous Chinese dishes featuring the crab’s creamy roe, Italian pasta bar chain Pici is putting their twist on the seasonal delicacy. From November 5 during dinner service, Pici will offer Chinese flavours reinvented with Italian culinary techniques in Pici Hairy Crab ($260). Pici’s executive chef Davide Borin combines thick-cut pici pasta with a velvety hairy crab roe and crab meat dressing, along with garlic, a rich ginger clam stock, and Shaoxing wine to create a dish that’s equally decadent and irresistible. 

Pici
Photograph: Courtesy Pici

Only 30 portions of Pici Hairy Crab will be served per night at select Pici locations across town, so be sure to stay up to date with Pici’s Instagram to find out where you can order the seasonal dish. 


Recommended articles:
Heritage of Mei Ho House reopens after a year of renovation
Best new cafes and coffee shops to visit in Hong Kong
Best events happening in Hong Kong this November

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.