Pici presents its first hairy crab menu this November

Hairy crabs are a popular dish that many enjoy during the cooler months. Many top restaurants in the city have prepared the creamiest hairy crab dishes for the season. And while some restaurants offer sumptuous Chinese dishes featuring the crab’s creamy roe, Italian pasta bar chain Pici is putting their twist on the seasonal delicacy. From November 5 during dinner service, Pici will offer Chinese flavours reinvented with Italian culinary techniques in Pici Hairy Crab ($260). Pici’s executive chef Davide Borin combines thick-cut pici pasta with a velvety hairy crab roe and crab meat dressing, along with garlic, a rich ginger clam stock, and Shaoxing wine to create a dish that’s equally decadent and irresistible.



Photograph: Courtesy Pici

Only 30 portions of Pici Hairy Crab will be served per night at select Pici locations across town, so be sure to stay up to date with Pici’s Instagram to find out where you can order the seasonal dish.



