Where to eat hairy crab in Hong Kong right now

Tsui Hang Village launches their authentic hairy crab feast ($588 per person from Monday to Thursday, $688 per person from Friday to Sunday, minimum two people) that’s full of Cantonese flavours. In addition to serving two hairy crabs each weighing in at four taels, the menu also includes Chinese dishes such as crab meat and wensi tofu thread soup, fried rice with hairy crab coral, sauteed king prawns with asparagus and hairy crab coral, and more. What’s more, diners can also dig into a crispy roast pigeon and finish their crab feast with glutinous rice balls in sweetened ginger tea.

Available from now until November 13, the hairy crab menu also comes with a pairing of Gu Yue Long Shan Ku Cang 20 Years Yellow Hua Diao wine at an additional cost of $68 per glass. Reserve your tables 24 hours in advance.