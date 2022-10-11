Hong Kong
yat tung heen crab menu
Photograph: Courtesy Yang Tung Heen

Where to eat hairy crab in Hong Kong right now

These menus are absolutely crab-tivating

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
,
Tatum Ancheta
&
Cherry Chan
When autumn comes to mind, most might think of the slight breeze that comes with the seasons changing, or leaves changing colour and turning shades of yellow and orange. But there’s another thing that’s synonymous with Hong Kong’s autumns – hairy crabs. While some may choose to order and prepare them in the comfort of home, others prefer settling down at one of city’s finest restaurants and fully indulge. Here's a list of the best places across Hong Kong for you to feast away on hairy crabs this autumn.

RECOMMENDED:  Stay up to date with the latest foodie happenings taking place in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Cuisine 1983
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Cuisine 1983

Hong Kong Cuisine 1983

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Happy Valley

Hong Kong Cuisine uses the best hairy crabs from Suzhou to create a range of a la carte dishes that highlight the crab’s rich and indulgent flavours. From now until November 30, enjoy hairy crab roe infused dishes like stuffed deep fried tofu puff ($308), steamed Shanghainese pork dumplings ($160 for two pieces), or try baked crab shell stuffed with fresh crab meat and hairy crab roe ($480 per person), and share a braised deboned fish head with hairy crab roe ($580 per person) with your family and friends.

Madame Fu
Photograph: Courtesy Madame Fu

Madame Fu

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

This October, Madame Fu offers juicy hairy crabs ($258 each, 24 hours pre-order required) for diners to enjoy. Weighing between four to five taels, the hairy crabs are steamed with shiso leaves for a beautiful fragrance. Guests will be able to enjoy a complimentary cup of ginger tea with their hairy crabs to warm up the body and soul, but you can also opt to pair your dish with a glass of Hunter’s Sauvignon Blanc ($120 per glass).

Yat Tung Heen
Photograph: Courtesy Yang Tung Heen

Yat Tung Heen

  • Restaurants
  • Jordan

Head to Yat Tung Heen from now until December 31 to indulge in their exclusive Seasonal Crab Feast ($920 per person, minimum two people). This eight-course menu presents dishes such as fresh crab claw and pan-fried scallops stuffed with minced shrimp, braised abalone with fuzzy melon topped with crab roe sauce and gold flakes, steamed crab with Chinese yellow wine and chicken oil, fried rice in crab sauce with fresh crab meat and roe, and many more. Finish your decadent menu with desserts like glutinous rice balls with peanuts and sesame, as well as chilled medlar and osmanthus pudding.

Tsui Hang Village
Photograph: Courtesy Tsui Hang Village

Tsui Hang Village

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Tsui Hang Village launches their authentic hairy crab feast ($588 per person from Monday to Thursday, $688 per person from Friday to Sunday, minimum two people) that’s full of Cantonese flavours. In addition to serving two hairy crabs each weighing in at four taels, the menu also includes Chinese dishes such as crab meat and wensi tofu thread soup, fried rice with hairy crab coral, sauteed king prawns with asparagus and hairy crab coral, and more. What’s more, diners can also dig into a crispy roast pigeon and finish their crab feast with glutinous rice balls in sweetened ginger tea. 

Available from now until November 13, the hairy crab menu also comes with a pairing of Gu Yue Long Shan Ku Cang 20 Years Yellow Hua Diao wine at an additional cost of $68 per glass.  Reserve your tables 24 hours in advance.

Ying Jee Club
Photograph: Courtesy Ying Jee Club

Ying Jee Club

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

Embrace flavours of autumn with Ying Jee Club’s hairy crab degustation menu from now until November 30. Priced at $2,080 per person, the eight-course menu features steamed whole hairy crabs from Yangcheng Lake in Suzhou, along with show-stopping hairy crab coral dishes such as imperial bird’s nest broth with bean curd, sauteed lobster with vegetables, and noodles in bouillon. Other dishes on the menu include wok-fried Australian M9 wagyu beef with scallion and wasabi, honey glazed barbecue pork, and more. Pre-order your reservations 24 hours in advance to enjoy the degustation feast.

If eight courses are a little too much, other hairy crab dishes can be found on Ying Jee Club’s seasonal a la carte menu, such as sauteed leopard coral garoupa with vegetables and hairy crab coral ($1,080) and steamed seafood dumpling with hairy crab coral and caviar ($430).

Yong Fu Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Yong Fu Hong Kong

Yong Fu Hong Kong

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Wan Chai

This season, Yong Fu is offering diners authentic flavours of Ningbo in their hairy crab dishes from mid-October onwards. Freshwater female hairy crabs get cured and marinated in sorghum liquor ($298 per piece), resulting in a wonderful blend of flavours and firm yet juicy crab roe. Meanwhile, male hairy crab flesh gets mixed with fried lean pork and Ningbo bean paste before being baked in a crock pot ($398 per person, minimum two orders). Both female and male hairy crabs are served with grilled seasonal Ningbo taro and salted cured pork ($368 per person, minimum two orders). Savour dry fish noodles with hairy crab ($3,980 for eight people), a traditional artisanal Ningbo dish where fried hairy crab meat gets served with house-made fish noodles.

Bifteck
Photograph: Courtesy Bifteck

Bifteck

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

French-Japanese steakhouse Bifteck presents their Crabe à Mitaine du Bifteck menu for the hairy crab season. From now until the end of October, executive chef Ken Kwok has prepared a five-course hairy crab menu ($880 per person) featuring 200 grams of hairy crab roe and deshelled crab meat, which the culinary team painstakingly prepares so that no part of the crustaceans are wasted. So you will need to pre-order two days in advance for the team to prepare the crabs ahead of time. 

Indulge in a selection of dishes showcasing the umami hairy crab and its rich, buttery roe, including the savoury hairy crab chawanmushi with crab broth, chilled foie gras, and black truffle; hairy crab soup udon with whole Botan shrimps tartare, and slow-cooked chargrilled French pigeon (with an option for a grouper if you prefer fish) served with hairy crab risotto. To balance the saltiness and richness of the dishes, pairing your meal with wine is recommended. For an additional $380 per person, pair your dishes with an array of white wines that includes the crisp 2019 Domaine William Fèvre Chablis and full-bodied chardonnay 2017 Domaine Paul Pernot Cote d'Or Bourgogne Blanc.

Modern Shanghai
Photograph: Courtesy Modern Shanghai

Modern Shanghai

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Yuen Long

This autumn, Modern Shanghai sources their hairy crabs from Jiangsu, presenting crabs that are chock-full of creamy roe and tender flesh. Offering a six-course Golden Huaiyang hairy crab menu ($888 per person; minimum two people) from October 1 to mid-December, Modern Shanghai invites you to savour indulgent dishes such as crispy yellow croaker fillet, deep-fried charcoal bean curd, and steamed xiao long bao – all infused with creamy golden crab roe. The main focus of the menu has to be the steamed hairy crabs weighing between four point five and five taels, where you’ll experience the crabby goodness in its purest form. If you’re still not quite satisfied, add on an additional portion for $188.

10 Shanghai
Photograph: Courtesy 10 Shanghai

10 Shanghai

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Causeway Bay

Just like Modern Shanghai, 10 Shanghai also sources their hairy crabs from Jiangsu’s waters. Available from October 1 to mid-December, the Golden Shanghainese Hairy Crab menu ($998 per person; minimum two people) allows you to feast on dishes like deep-fried fish maw stuffed with minced shrimp and hairy crab roe, baked stuffed crab shell with crab roe, and steamed whole hairy crabs. 10 Shanghai also offers à la carte menu items such as braised hairy crab roe with vermicelli ($888), steamed whole yellow croaker stuffed with hairy crab roe ($528), and more. 

Pair your meal with a 100ml bottle of Gu Yue Long Shan’s yellow Hua Diao wine for $50, or add $298 per person to enjoy two hours of free-flow with Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, and Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut Champagne.

The Legacy House
Photograph: Courtesy The Legacy House

The Legacy House

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Rosewood Hong Kong’s Chinese restaurant The Legacy House ushers in the hairy crab season with a seasonal menu created by Chinese executive chef Li Chi-wai. Available from mid-October until the end of the season, the menu features premium crabs sourced from Lake Tai in China, known for their sweet flavour and succulent texture. These coveted hairy crabs will be featured in premium Chinese dishes including whole hairy crab steamed in a ginger and herb broth (eight taels at market price), steamed Shanghainese pork dumplings ($160 for two pieces), braised Chinese cabbage roll with noble bottle tree nut and hairy crab cream ($360), and green bean noodles with hairy crab paste ($2,880; requires a two-day advance order). Diners can order the hairy crab dishes à la carte, or select the six-course menu ($2,680 per guest). 

As for the tipples, guests can select between Gu Yue Long Shan’s Long Wen 15-year Hua Diao wine at $138 per glass and $1,380 per bottle, or Chateau d’Arlay 2009 at $1,880 per bottle to pair with their crab feast.

Ming Court
Photograph: Courtesy Ming Court

Ming Court

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Mong Kok

Head to Ming Court from October 1 to November 30 to experience a hairy crab six-course degustation menu ($1,338 per person) featuring delectable dishes. Start out with a series of light bites like drunken New Caledonia blue prawns in Chinese Hua Diao wine, or enoki mushrooms and crab roe wrapped in bean curd. Then, dig into entrees such as crab roe and meat braised in superior rich broth with bird’s nest, stir-fried lobster with crab roe and egg white on crispy rice, and steamed whole hairy crabs weighing at five taels. 

To complete the meal experience, Ming Court offers wine pairings to go with the degustation menu, such as Lustau’s Amontillado Los Arcos, Giannitessari’s Rebellis IGT Veneto, and other wines available by the glass or bottle.

