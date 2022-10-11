Where to eat hairy crab in Hong Kong right now

Hong Kong Cuisine uses the best hairy crabs from Suzhou to create a range of a la carte dishes that highlight the crab’s rich and indulgent flavours. From now until November 30, enjoy hairy crab roe infused dishes like stuffed deep fried tofu puff ($308), steamed Shanghainese pork dumplings ($160 for two pieces), or try baked crab shell stuffed with fresh crab meat and hairy crab roe ($480 per person), and share a braised deboned fish head with hairy crab roe ($580 per person) with your family and friends.
When autumn comes to mind, most might think of the slight breeze that comes with the seasons changing, or leaves changing colour and turning shades of yellow and orange. But there’s another thing that’s synonymous with Hong Kong’s autumns – hairy crabs. While some may choose to order and prepare them in the comfort of home, others prefer settling down at one of city’s finest restaurants and fully indulge. Here's a list of the best places across Hong Kong for you to feast away on hairy crabs this autumn.
RECOMMENDED: Stay up to date with the latest foodie happenings taking place in Hong Kong.