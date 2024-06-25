Subscribe
Pirata Group celebrates 10th anniversary with summer dining promotions

The hospitality group is rolling out time-limited dining offers to mark its milestone anniversary

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Staff Writer
pirata summer spectacular
Photograph: Courtesy Pirata
This June, Pirata Group is celebrating its 10th anniversary by rolling out Summer Spectacular, a series of exclusive menus, offers, and more! From now until July 28, diners can enjoy special summer lunch and dinner menus at venues such as Pirata, The Optimist, TokyoLima, Chaiwala, Honjo, Honjokko, La Favorita, Calle Ocho, Pane e Latte, and Pici. Dig into three-course lunch sets from $148 only; or delight in sumptuous dinner courses ranging from $198 to $498. 

pirata summer spectacular
Photograph: Courtesy Pirata Group

What’s more, customers at Pirata, The Optimist, TokyoLima, Chaiwala, Honjo, Honjokko, La Favorita, TMK and Calle Ocho can delight in complimentary free-flow weekend brunches from now until July 28. And if you want to take things up a notch, customers can also opt for free-flow Perrier-Jouët Champagne for $298 only from now until August 25! The Pizza Project will also return with their classic Margherita pizzas for $70 throughout all of July. 

pirata summer spectacular
Photograph: Courtesy Pirata Group

Finally, the hospitality group will wrap up their summer celebrations with a grand 10th anniversary dinner at Pirata on September 26. Find more information about the Summer Spectacular on Pirata Group’s website.

