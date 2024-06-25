Pirata Group celebrates 10th anniversary with summer dining promotions

This June, Pirata Group is celebrating its 10th anniversary by rolling out Summer Spectacular, a series of exclusive menus, offers, and more! From now until July 28, diners can enjoy special summer lunch and dinner menus at venues such as Pirata, The Optimist, TokyoLima, Chaiwala, Honjo, Honjokko, La Favorita, Calle Ocho, Pane e Latte, and Pici. Dig into three-course lunch sets from $148 only; or delight in sumptuous dinner courses ranging from $198 to $498.



Photograph: Courtesy Pirata Group

What’s more, customers at Pirata, The Optimist, TokyoLima, Chaiwala, Honjo, Honjokko, La Favorita, TMK and Calle Ocho can delight in complimentary free-flow weekend brunches from now until July 28. And if you want to take things up a notch, customers can also opt for free-flow Perrier-Jouët Champagne for $298 only from now until August 25! The Pizza Project will also return with their classic Margherita pizzas for $70 throughout all of July.

Photograph: Courtesy Pirata Group

Finally, the hospitality group will wrap up their summer celebrations with a grand 10th anniversary dinner at Pirata on September 26. Find more information about the Summer Spectacular on Pirata Group’s website.

Recommended stories:



Hong Kong high-speed sleeper trains: Free tickets, dates, how to redeem, and more



Hong Kong Airport is giving away flight tickets to Seoul and Singapore



Japanese solo hotpot chain Le-Ta-Su opens in Hong Kong

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.