Regent Hong Kong launches its elegant Signature Suite Collection

This could very well be your next venue for weddings, events, and large family gatherings.

Following a series of openings at the reimagined Regent Hong Kong, the luxury hotel recently unveiled its Signature Suite Collection, comprising the Presidential Suite, Terrace Suite, and CEO Suite. Designed by Hong Kong-born architect Chi Wing Lo, the luxurious residential retreats follow the same design elements throughout the hotel: minimal decor that draws your eyes to the view, brass tree sculptures lining the windows, large windows framing the beautiful harbour, and custom furnishings.

Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong Presidential Suite living room

The 4,200sq ft two-bedroom CEO Suite is perfect for the travelling businessman who may need to entertain clients or colleagues in the suite. It features a built-in wine fridge and a custom-designed bar cabinet for some libations. Those planning a soirée can enjoy the 5,500sq ft Terrace Suite, which includes a private rooftop terrace, a spacious living room with a lounge area, and a dining table that seats eight people. Additionally, the Terrace Suite features a long green granite console that can be used for buffet service. The room also includes an adjoining entertainment room with mahjong and other table games that can accommodate four people. The best part of the Terrace Suite is the Oasis bathroom with a round Oasis bath complete with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Victoria Harbour and the Hong Kong Island skyline.

Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong CEO Suite rooftop terrace

For grand affairs, the 7,000sq ft Presidential Suite rooftop penthouse is the place to book. It has its own private rooftop terrace and infinity swimming pool, a dining room, a gym, and a spacious living room with two-storey plate glass windows and a fire pit table, perfect for entertaining large groups of people. For weddings and big events, the suite can be combined with four outer-connecting bedrooms to create a 5-bedroom suite.

Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong Terrace Suite dining room

These suites provide exceptional experiences for weddings, private events, romantic getaways, and family reunions. Guests can enjoy personalised and sophisticated experiences from their expansive terraces overlooking the harbour, with framed views that evolve throughout the day. They can indulge in the oversized Oasis Bath (in the Presidential Suite and Terrace Suite), relax in comfy lounging areas, and receive around-the-clock personalised service from dedicated Regent Masters. Additionally, Signature Suite guests can access the Regent Club and enjoy its offerings for breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening cocktail experiences.

This season, indulge in Regent Hong Kong's accommodation packages offering curated stays that include Michelin-starred dining or a ‘Stay Longer and Save’ offer, which rewards extended visits with exceptional restaurant experiences and sumptuous daily breakfast.

For more information and to book your stay, visit hongkong.regenthotels.com.



