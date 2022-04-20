Hong Kong
Timeout

Mosu Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mosu Hong Kong

Seoul’s two Michelin-starred Mosu opens in Hong Kong

The much-anticipated Korean fine dining restaurant is finally unveiling on April 21

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Dara Chau
Hong Kong is not a city short of fine dining experiences, but can you really have too many luxury establishments? Joining the lineup of world-renowned restaurants is new kid on the block, Mosu. The innovative Korean fine dining restaurant has already made its name back home in Seoul, and now, the refined cuisine will be made available in Hong Kong. 

Mosu Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mosu Hong Kong

Set in the newest museum of visual culture, M+ Museum, the restaurant melds its creative dining within the destination for art, technology, and gastronomy in the West Kowloon Cultural District of Hong Kong. The interiors are simplistic and contemporary, with wall to ceiling windows lining either sides of the restaurant, the lush greenery, skyscrapers, and artwork flood through the space giving the whole dining experience more dimension and depth. Aside from the bright dining room, the restaurant also includes two private rooms for more intimate gatherings. 

Mosu Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mosu Hong Kong

The ‘tasting menu-only’ restaurant is based on reconstructing Korean traditions in a forward-thinking and sophisticated manner, reviving old humble ingredients and transforming them in a way that is rarely seen in contemporary fine dining culture. Chef Sung Anh of Mosu Seoul replicates his signature dishes from Korea to Hong Kong, while also adapting his recipes to fit the local palate and utilise local ingredients as well. The seasonally changing menu will give diners a refreshed experience on a regular basis. 

Mosu Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mosu Hong Kong I Beef with rice

To begin, a selection of small tart bites will kick off the meal: gin cup, with potato salad, seaweed, and local soy-marinated shrimp rest on an elegant seaweed cup; fermented cabbage and Korean pear tart with fermented cabbage jelly Za’atar spice and thyme in an almond butter tart shell; and charcoal-grilled abalone tart in a crispy yuba and shiso taco shell.

Mosu Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mosu Hong Kong I Chefs Sung Anh and Shim Jungtaek

Following the mouthwatering appetisers are five savoury courses. The dishes to expect are the white sesame xiao long bay filled with creamy Hokkaido sea urchin; blue lobster salad with saffron and cucumber sauce and cucumber jangajji picked vegetables; steamed tilefish with Samchun-Po and a trio of mustard condiments; crispy Korean fatsia shoot from the spring mountains stuffed with fish meat and deep fried with fermented vegetable sauce and local clams; and finally, the sot bap with French lamb saddle served with three types of rice.

Abalone Taco
Photograph: Courtesy Mosu Hong KongAbalone Taco

To end, Mosu goes back to its deep Korean roots to present an assortment of traditional sweets including Chinese almond puree with salted cream cold custard and sesame oil; lemon rice cake with rice wine 'gimcome' in lemon peel; burdock taro tart cooked in butter; and finally dashima dried kelp ice cream.

Mosu Hong Kong is located on the level 3 of M+ Museum, 38 Museum Drive, West Kowloon Cultural District. It will officially open its doors on April 21, and much like many new much-anticipated openings, do book in advance as the restaurant is expected to receive a high demand of bookings.

