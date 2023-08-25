Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
shake shack only deliveroo
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

Shake Shack partners with Only Beverages to create a boozy canned drink

Get your sip on this summer with this refreshing bevvy

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Shake Shack has been holding a series of exciting events to celebrate their fifth anniversary this year. For their latest celebration, the American burger chain has partnered with local startup Only Beverages to create an alcoholic canned soda inspired by Shake Shack’s signature Fifty/Fifty, a blend of lemonade and iced tea. The Boozy Fifty/Fifty ($50 each) uses zero-sugar ingredients and combines it with five-times distilled premium vodka, before carbonating it for a light and refreshing summer drink.

shake shack only deliveroo
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack



The canned beverage is available on Shake Shack’s mobile ordering platform and Deliveroo from now until the end of August. During this period, guests who purchase four cans of the limited beverage on Shake Shack’s delivery platform will receive exclusive summer swag like a Shake Shack branded cooler bag and beach mat. Alternatively, those who order the Fifty/Fifty X BBQ ShackMeister Set on Deliveroo will receive the summer swag set along with a limited edition mini fridge (while stock lasts). From September onwards, the Boozy Fifty/Fifty will be available for purchase at all Shake Shack locations across Hong Kong.

Recommended stories: 
Hong Kong Airlines is giving away 1,000 free flight tickets this weekend
Mid-Autumn Festival 2023: Must-try mooncakes for this year's Mid-Autumn Festival
The most haunted places in Hong Kong

Follow us on YoutubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city. 


Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.