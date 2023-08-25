Shake Shack partners with Only Beverages to create a boozy canned drink

Shake Shack has been holding a series of exciting events to celebrate their fifth anniversary this year. For their latest celebration, the American burger chain has partnered with local startup Only Beverages to create an alcoholic canned soda inspired by Shake Shack’s signature Fifty/Fifty, a blend of lemonade and iced tea. The Boozy Fifty/Fifty ($50 each) uses zero-sugar ingredients and combines it with five-times distilled premium vodka, before carbonating it for a light and refreshing summer drink.



Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack





The canned beverage is available on Shake Shack’s mobile ordering platform and Deliveroo from now until the end of August. During this period, guests who purchase four cans of the limited beverage on Shake Shack’s delivery platform will receive exclusive summer swag like a Shake Shack branded cooler bag and beach mat. Alternatively, those who order the Fifty/Fifty X BBQ ShackMeister Set on Deliveroo will receive the summer swag set along with a limited edition mini fridge (while stock lasts). From September onwards, the Boozy Fifty/Fifty will be available for purchase at all Shake Shack locations across Hong Kong.





Recommended stories:

Hong Kong Airlines is giving away 1,000 free flight tickets this weekend

Mid-Autumn Festival 2023: Must-try mooncakes for this year's Mid-Autumn Festival

The most haunted places in Hong Kong



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.



