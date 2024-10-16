Rex Tso is a name that’s synonymous with victory. Often referred to as 'The Wonder Kid', Rex recorded an undefeated professional career from 2011 to 2017 with 22 consecutive wins. His bout against Kohei Kono in 2017 – the last fight of his professional career – left a lasting imprint (and a swollen ‘egg’ on the corner of his left eye) in Hong Kong boxing history. Later that year, he announced his shift to amateur boxing, aspiring to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. However, in March 2020, Rex faced disappointment in the quarterfinals of the Asian and Oceanian qualifiers. Then came the pandemic which had put the world to a halt, leading the International Olympic Committee to cancel the qualifying events, thus marking the first time his Olympic dreams slipped away.

Photograph: Nichoyyk

"Winning was everything to me in Tokyo," Rex recalls, still haunted by the memory. The night before his match against world champion Misha Aliyev, Rex had severe insomnia as his mind was consumed with thoughts of winning – losing was not an option for him. Rex continues, "My brain was constantly thinking about different strategies, and by the time of the match, I was already exhausted and could not perform well..." After the match, Rex allowed himself to cry and regroup before finding ways to start his journey once again.

Last year, after being eliminated in the round of 32 at the Hangzhou Asian Games in the men's 57 kg category, Rex began to let go of his fixation on victory. "The path unfolds step by step, filled with unknowns. Each setback along the way is a lesson to be learned. I don’t know what the final outcome will be, but I know I've put in the effort." To the outside world, participating in the Olympic Games meant sacrificing not just his professional identity, but also his perfect record of 22 wins, his top world ranking, and various accolades. But for Rex, shedding the championship belt was also a process of redefining boxing and his achievement. "I used to care so much about winning, but now I just focus on the journey. It may sound cliché, but all I want is to do well in every match and face up to my own choices by fully engaging in the process."

Photograph: Nichoyyk

In preparation for the Paris Olympic qualifiers, Rex began training in South Korea before heading to three different locations in Europe for training and competitions. Unfortunately, he was knocked out from the first round of the world qualifiers and faced another defeat at a following event in Thailand. Reflecting on these setbacks, Rex expressed gratitude. "I've tried, worked hard, and failed. From professional boxing to international amateur competitions, I'm thankful to everyone who has helped me along the way. All these different experiences will stay with me for a lifetime! What’s done is done, but my passion for boxing will never fade. The past 20 years have not been easy but I hope to have impacted lives through mine."

Our choices reflect our values, and Rex believes the key is to think critically rather than focusing on ‘right or wrong’. He notes that in the past, he used to simply follow his coach's orders without question, but now he seeks to fully understand by exploring alternatives and seeing clearly what lies ahead. After the Paris Olympic qualifying event, Rex had a renewed passion for boxing, realising the importance of rest and reflecting on how his relentless pursuit of victory often left him feeling somewhat intimidated by the sport.

Photograph: Nichoyyk

"That’s why back in June I decided to take a break!" After years of having nothing but boxing on his mind, Rex stepped away from the ring and finally gave himself time to recuperate. He began taking on the #HongKong100Hikes challenge with friends, and during the summer, he even made his debut as a commentator for Olympic boxing events. And while taking a pause brought this Hong Kong boxing champion a different kind of enjoyment, fully distancing himself from sports is nearly impossible. Running is a vital part of a boxer's daily training, but now it’s more of a lifestyle choice for him. "I used to run simply because of boxing, but now it’s part of my life; it relaxes my mind. I’m even planning to compete in a 10K race soon, which gives me a sense of purpose."

Photograph: Nichoyyk

Beyond his journey as an athlete, Rex also wanted to give back to the sport. In 2020, he co-founded a boxing gym, which recently introduced new parent-child boxing classes to encourage family participation and break the many misconceptions people have about boxing. "There are people who have had to give up their boxing dreams because their families opposed to it, which I find unfortunate," Rex stresses. "Attacking your opponent is a part of boxing, but learning how to protect yourself is even more crucial. The disconnect in local boxing is a serious concern, so I want to promote it starting with children."

Coming from a family with a background in boxing, Rex believes that support from family is the key to success, whether it’s his 21-year career or for young boxers. "I've had so much support from my family throughout my boxing life; their encouragement has been a tremendous motivator. " With a punch, a dodge, and his signature smile, Rex Tso continues to shine beyond the boxing ring, leaving an indelible mark in the world of boxing be it professional or amateur.