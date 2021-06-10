Star Street has been named as one of the 30 coolest streets in the world

Every year, Time Out polls thousands of people around the globe for the annual Time Out Index survey, asking them about their favourite neighbourhoods in the city. Last year, we released the 40 coolest – and kindest – neighbourhoods in the world, and not only was Sham Shui Po one of them, but the district also made it to the top three. This year, our annual survey quizzed 27,000 city-dwellers and local experts which specific streets they think are the coolest when it comes to food, fun, culture, and community – and Hongkongers responded with the hip and happening Star Street in Wan Chai.

Star Street

Star Street is part of the quaint Starstreet Precinct neighbourhood, composed of narrow, pedestrian-friendly streets – Wing Fung Street, Moon Street, Sun Street, and St. Francis Yard – well-loved for its variety of shops, art galleries, restaurants, bars, and quirky cafes. Star Street acts as the entryway to all the surprises this neighbourhood has to offer, and its laid-back yet vibrant energy is what makes it one of the coolest enclaves in the city.

Spending a day here feels like taking a trip around the world because of the variety of international offerings, from independent labels to dining and drinking experiences. You can start the day with a hot cuppa from APT. Coffee or tea at Basao Tea in Moon Street, or CBD coffee at Elephant Grounds in Wing Fung Street. There’s also an endless array of dining options, from Italian fares at chef Gianni Caprioli’s Giando to French-Cantonese bistro Roots – helmed by banker-turned-chef Stephanie Wong – to Michelin recommended Brass Spoon for a hot bowl of Vietnamese pho. It’s also a hot ground for shopping. Here, you’ll find multi-label lifestyle store Kapok just sitting on Sun Street, a few steps away from Japanese clothing brand 45R’s two-storey flagship store on Star Street.

Among the coolest streets around the world are Haji Lane in Singapore, Passeig de Sant Joan in Barcelona, and, ranking on the top spot, Smith Street in Melbourne. To inspire you on your next trip abroad, check out Time Out’s 30 coolest streets in the world right now.