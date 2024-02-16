Hong Kong
draft land causeway bay
Photograph: Courtesy Draft Land

Taiwanese bar Draft Land opens second branch in Hong Kong

The cocktails-on-tap bar expands their reach to Causeway Bay

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Since opening in 2018, Hong Kong’s branch of popular Taiwanese bar Draft Land continues to be a hotspot for drinkers who want quality cocktails on tap at wallet-friendly prices. Avid fans of this joint venture between cocktail masters Antonio Lai and Angus Zou will be pleased to know that Draft Land has opened a new location along Tang Lung Street in Causeway Bay. Just like its sister location in Central, the new outpost will provide a range of curated beverages on tap, which include non-alcoholic options as well as cocktails of various ABV levels. Customers can sip on the bar’s classic creations such as Oolong Tea Collins and Guk Bou, or try branch-exclusive cocktails like Yuwasabi and Watercress Honey.

draft land causeway bay
Photograph: Courtesy Draft Land

Draft Land’s neighbouring restaurant Hungry Monkey will also supply them with various bar snacks. Opt for delightful morsels like fried eggplant bites, deep-fried chicken wings, and fried noodles to go with your cocktails. To celebrate the new opening, Draft Land has also launched a cocktail pairing food map to showcase signature dishes from restaurants peppered along Tang Lung Street which perfectly complement the bar’s cocktails. Those who consume all six drinks marked on the map and collect their corresponding stamps can redeem an exclusive Draft Land tote bag (until stocks last).

Visit Draft Land's Causeway Bay location at Shop D, G/F, Soundwill Plaza II - Midtown, 1-29 Tang Lung Street, Causeway Bay.

