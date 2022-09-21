Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
MoonSwatch, Swatch, Omega Swatch
Photograph: Courtesy Swatch

The MoonSwatch is going on tour around Hong Kong

Keep your eyes on the road as a MoonSwatch bespoke car selling the watch will be roving around the city.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

The popular Speedmaster-inspired MoonSwatch, a Swatch collaboration with Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Omega, that had watched fans over the moon is touring around Hong Kong in a bespoke car aka ‘Mission to Mars’ rolling planet. Part of the 11 Fiat 500 cars designed after each MoonSwatch colourway, the red car arrived in the city on September 16 and will be roving around various surprise locations for a limited time. Get a chance to snatch a piece of the collection as the watches will be available for purchase on the ‘rolling planet’ like how you would buy in-store.  

Swatch/Omega
Photograph: Courtesy Swatch/Omega

The eleven MoonSwatch ‘rolling planets’ started their journey in July from the Swatch Global Headquarters in Biel, Switzerland, and toured around Europe in unexpected destinations loaded with the complete collection of the popular MoonSwatch. Thousands of watch enthusiasts were able to buy the Bioceramic watch during the tour. In Hong Kong, you have to keep your eyes on the road as the car will stop in unannounced locations. Over the last few days, Hongkongers have shared sightings of the roving car in places like the Elements mall, where they were able to purchase the desired watch.  

Swatch/Omega
Photograph: Courtesy Swatch/Omega

Launched earlier this year, the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, inspired by the design of the famous Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, sparked a shopping frenzy not just in Hong Kong but all over the world. Hundreds of shoppers have queued for hours outside Swatch stores across Hong Kong to get their hands on the highly coveted MoonSwatch collection. 

Itching to get a MoonSwatch? Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for a red Fiat car travelling all over the city. For more information, visit swatch.com.

Recommended stories:
The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park reopens
The latest shopping news in Hong Kong 2022
Basehall’s annual Oktoberfest returns in October
Renowned immersive exhibition Arte Museum lands in Hong Kong this October

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.