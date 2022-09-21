The MoonSwatch is going on tour around Hong Kong

Keep your eyes on the road as a MoonSwatch bespoke car selling the watch will be roving around the city.

The popular Speedmaster-inspired MoonSwatch, a Swatch collaboration with Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Omega, that had watched fans over the moon is touring around Hong Kong in a bespoke car aka ‘Mission to Mars’ rolling planet. Part of the 11 Fiat 500 cars designed after each MoonSwatch colourway, the red car arrived in the city on September 16 and will be roving around various surprise locations for a limited time. Get a chance to snatch a piece of the collection as the watches will be available for purchase on the ‘rolling planet’ like how you would buy in-store.

Photograph: Courtesy Swatch/Omega

The eleven MoonSwatch ‘rolling planets’ started their journey in July from the Swatch Global Headquarters in Biel, Switzerland, and toured around Europe in unexpected destinations loaded with the complete collection of the popular MoonSwatch. Thousands of watch enthusiasts were able to buy the Bioceramic watch during the tour. In Hong Kong, you have to keep your eyes on the road as the car will stop in unannounced locations. Over the last few days, Hongkongers have shared sightings of the roving car in places like the Elements mall, where they were able to purchase the desired watch.

Photograph: Courtesy Swatch/Omega

Launched earlier this year, the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, inspired by the design of the famous Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, sparked a shopping frenzy not just in Hong Kong but all over the world. Hundreds of shoppers have queued for hours outside Swatch stores across Hong Kong to get their hands on the highly coveted MoonSwatch collection.

Itching to get a MoonSwatch? Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for a red Fiat car travelling all over the city. For more information, visit swatch.com.

