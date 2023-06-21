The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 revealed: Hong Kong’s The Chairman ranks at number 50

This year's list features restaurants from 24 territories across five continents, with 12 new entries making the roundup.

Attended by the world's best chefs, renowned food critics, and food enthusiasts, the highly-anticipated World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list was announced at a live awards ceremony on June 20th at the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia. The list includes 50 restaurants from 24 territories across five continents, with Peru's capital city taking centre stage and dominating the rankings with the most restaurants in the top 50. Central secured the top spot, followed by Maido at number six, Kjolle at number 28 (a new entry), and Mayta at number 47.

And though Bangkok’s Le Du took the top spot at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2023, it only landed at number 15 after Singapore’s Odette, a French-inspired restaurant with Asian influences, took the top spot in Asia at number 14. Odette’s chef, Julien Roye, also took home the chef’s choice award. Another Bangkok restaurant, Gaggan Anand, ranked 17. Meanwhile, the Middle East’s highest-ranked restaurant was Trèsind Studio, a Dubai-based establishment at number 11. Hong Kong, like last year, only had one entry - the celebrated Cantonese restaurant, The Chairman, which was named the best restaurant in Asia for 2021. The Chairman, now located on Wellington Street, ranked at the 50th spot on the list.

Other notable awards include Pía Salazar winning the Best Pastry Chef award for her desserts at Nuema in Quito, Ecuador. Miguel Ángel Millán from Madrid's Diverxo was awarded Best Sommelier, while New York City's Kwame Onwuachi won the One to Watch award for his work at Tatiana. Cape Town's Fyn earned the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award, and Copenhagen's Alchemist (ranked number five) received the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality award.

See the complete list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023:

1. Central (Lima, Peru) – Best Restaurant in South America

2. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain) – Best Restaurant in Europe

3. Diverxo (Madrid, Spain)

4. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)

5. Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark)

6. Maido (Lima, Peru)

7. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)

8. Atomix (New York City) – Highest Climber, Best Restaurant in North America

9. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

10. New: Table by Bruno Verjus (Paris, France) – Highest New Entry

11. New: Trèsind Studio (Dubai, UAE) – Best Restaurant in the Middle East and Africa

12. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)

13. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

14. Odette (Singapore) – Best Restaurant in Asia and Chef’s Choice: Julien Royer

15. New: Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)

16. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy)

17. New: Gaggan Anand (Bangkok, Thailand)

18. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

19. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

20. Quique Dacosta (Dénia, Spain)

21. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

22. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

23. New: Kol (London, England)

24. Septime (Paris, France)

25. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

26. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)

27. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

28. New: Kjolle (Lima, Peru)

29. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

30. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

31. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

32. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

33. New: El Chato (Bogotá, Colombia)

34. Uliassi (Senigallia, Italy)

35. Ikoyi (London, England)

36. New: Plénitude (Paris, France)

37. New: Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan)

38. The Clove Club (London, England)

39. The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium)

40. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

41. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

42. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

43. Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)

44. Le Bernardin (New York City)

45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany)

46. New: Orfali Bros (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

47. Mayta (Lima, Peru)

48. New: La Grenouillère (La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France)

49. New: Rosetta (Mexico City)

50. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

For more information, visit theworlds50best.com.

