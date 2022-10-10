Tung Po Kitchen returns and relocates to Wan Chai

Just over a month ago, Hongkongers were devastated to know that iconic dai pai dong Tung Po Kitchen closed their doors on September 2 due to the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) stating that the local eatery violated the terms of their tenancy agreements.

While it was bittersweet to reminisce over Tung Po Kitchen closing its doors, every cloud has its silver lining, and we’ve got good news. According to local media outlet HK01, Tung Po’s manager Robby has spoken out and said that the dai pai dong will relocate to a new venue on Jaffe Road in Wan Chai. Preparations are underway and he hopes to reopen the restaurant in November at earliest. Looks like we’ll be able to enjoy Tung Po Kitchen’s unforgettable dining experience and gulp down endless beers out of porcelain fighter bowls once more.

