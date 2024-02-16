XX bar reopens in Rosewood Hong Kong

Aside from DarkSide, you can now add Rosewood Hong Kong’s newly reopened bar XX to your next bar-hopping adventure in TST. The bar originally opened in 2019 as Hong Kong’s first-ever ladies-only speakeasy-style bar. Unfortunately, it closed during the pandemic but has since reopened as Maison Le Cercle, a members-only bar in collaboration with Pernod Ricard. The exclusivity of the establishment required guests to have the right connections to secure an invite, before allowing them to savour a curated selection of cocktails and rare spirits.

Photograph: Courtesy XX

Starting this month, XX is ditching the exclusive vibes and reopening its doors to everyone. No passwords, no hassle – just walk-ins. Now, folks from all over can kick back in style, surrounded by antique mirrored tables, plush velvet couches, and Hong Kong’s dazzling skyline.

Photograph: Courtesy XX

For libations, expect an extensive selection of whiskies, fine wines, and seasonal cocktails (starts at $170 per drink) crafted by a talented team of bartenders led by bar manager David Monroy.

Photograph: Courtesy XX

XX is located on the fifth floor of Rosewood Hong Kong and is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 5pm to midnight, with hours extending to 1am on weekends.

Recommended stories:



Taiwanese bar Draft Land opens second branch in Hong Kong

What's on: The latest foodie happenings to catch in the city

The best speakeasy-style and hidden bars in Hong Kong

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.