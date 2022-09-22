Hong Kong
young master hop terrace
Photograph: Courtesy Young Master

Young Master Brewery releases a new collection of single hop IPA beers

The new line sees four IPAs being released over four months

Cherry Chan
Cherry Chan
Following the release of their Asian flavour inspired highballs earlier this year, Young Master Brewery launches a new single hop IPA series. The new release, Hop Terrace, features four new IPAs that highlight a variety of individual hops, each with a fun and distinctive flavour. The Hop Terrace collection will be gradually released from September to December, so keep your eyes peeled for any announcements from Young Master.

young master hop terrace
Photograph: Courtesy Young Master

As the first IPA in the Hop Terrace Collection, No.1 features Idaho 7 hops, which contains notes of grapefruit and candied peaches, with a subtle bitterness that’s well balanced with fruity flavours. 

Hop Terrace No. 1 is now available for purchase exclusively at selected Circle K outlets across Hong Kong, stay tuned for Hop Terrace No. 2, 3, and 4 in the next few months. 

