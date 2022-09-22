Young Master Brewery releases a new collection of single hop IPA beers

Following the release of their Asian flavour inspired highballs earlier this year, Young Master Brewery launches a new single hop IPA series. The new release, Hop Terrace, features four new IPAs that highlight a variety of individual hops, each with a fun and distinctive flavour. The Hop Terrace collection will be gradually released from September to December, so keep your eyes peeled for any announcements from Young Master.



Photograph: Courtesy Young Master

As the first IPA in the Hop Terrace Collection, No.1 features Idaho 7 hops, which contains notes of grapefruit and candied peaches, with a subtle bitterness that’s well balanced with fruity flavours.



Hop Terrace No. 1 is now available for purchase exclusively at selected Circle K outlets across Hong Kong, stay tuned for Hop Terrace No. 2, 3, and 4 in the next few months.

