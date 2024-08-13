1. Padre
Padre operates as a lounge on weekdays, but turns into a club on weekends. As the constant queues outside the H Code lifts will attest to, this is very much a well-loved spot among Hong Kong’s night revellers. Push back the heavy velvet curtains to find a crowded central lounge and a ceiling that’s inspired by stained glass windows. But let’s be honest, all of this will fade into the background as soon as the beats hit your eardrums – the tunes are usually a mix of chart-toppers, R&B, and throwback hits that have us returning to Padre time and again.