Boomerang The Illusionist
The 12 best nightclubs in Hong Kong for partying all night

This one is for the party animals, the night owls, the shots lovers, and the degens

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Hong Kong has plenty of fantastic bars and drinking holes with excellent libations that will more than wet your whistle. But sometimes, we just need to dance the night away to some thumping beats. Thankfully, our city also has several clubs conveniently located around the Central nightlife area of Lan Kwai Fong. Here are some of the best clubs in town – if you see us out and about, go ahead and invite us to your table!

RECOMMENDED: If you’re not into clubbing, here are the best things to do in Hong Kong right now, or even better, free things to do around the city!

Best clubs in Hong Kong

1. Padre

Photograph: Courtesy @padre.hk

Padre operates as a lounge on weekdays, but turns into a club on weekends. As the constant queues outside the H Code lifts will attest to, this is very much a well-loved spot among Hong Kong’s night revellers. Push back the heavy velvet curtains to find a crowded central lounge and a ceiling that’s inspired by stained glass windows. But let’s be honest, all of this will fade into the background as soon as the beats hit your eardrums – the tunes are usually a mix of chart-toppers, R&B, and throwback hits that have us returning to Padre time and again.

2. Cassio

  • Spanish
  • Lan Kwai Fong
Photograph: Courtesy Cassio

Cassio is surprisingly stylish for a nightclub, with interiors designed alongside acoustics consultants to look and also sound good. Expect to hear more of R&B, disco, house, 80s tunes, Latin, salsa, reggae, and tech house within these walls. We also like that they have an outdoor balcony with seating to chill in.

3. The Iron Fairies

  • Central
  • price 3 of 4
Photograph: Courtesy The Iron Fairies

The Iron Fairies is a stylish blend of whimsy and imaginative storytelling – its interior design is inspired by an underground mine in west Australia, but there are thousands of butterflies hanging from the ceiling and piles of literal iron fairy figurines scattered around that makes visitors want to know more. Music-wise, they play an eclectic mix, from African, K-pop, and dancehall, to hip-hop Brazilian bass, house, and pop anthem mashups. Partying here is always a raucous good time, though expect to queue for entry on weekends and also for it to be absolutely heaving inside.

4. Keyz at The Trilogy

  • Central
Photograph: Courtesy The Trilogy

The Trilogy is a multi-space venue that’s taken over where Carbon used to be, and among them is the nightclub Keyz. While the venue isn’t huge, they do have comfortable booths by huge windows that overlook Tai Kwun, and DJs that spin across a wide range from afrobeats to anthems that’ll have you screaming along. And if you feel the need for a breather, just head up the stairs to Wav, The Trilogy’s rooftop bar that plays slightly more chill tunes.

5. 宀 Mihn Club

  • Clubs
  • Central
Photograph: Courtesy Mihn

We love 宀 (pronounced Mihn) for being a safe and inclusive nightlife spot where people are free to express themselves without the fear of being judged or splashed all over social media. They often host LGBTQ+ events and have a ‘no photo’ policy – attendees get a sticker put over their phone cameras – for the sake of privacy. The crowd here is therefore usually a lot more diverse and daring, and we’ve seen some properly saucy fits at Mihn. Let loose amidst the electronic beats and sea of bodies here.

6. Dragon-i

  • Clubs
  • House, disco and techno
  • Central
Photograph: Courtesy Dragon-i

One of Hong Kong’s OG partying spots, D-i has been around since 2002, and can boast having had names like Chris Hemsworth, Bruno Mars, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more on their guest list. Its decor leans Asian with red lanterns and plush seating, not that you’ll notice with the pulsing lights and thronging partygoers. If you’re into chart-toppers, hip-hop, R&B, and EDM, you’ll like it here.

7. Boomerang The Illusionist

Photograph: Courtesy Boomerang The Illusionist

Boomerang shut down during the Covid dark days, but has since reopened and is the first Hong Kong club to make it onto DJ Mag’s top 100 nightclubs list. With DJs spinning mainly EDM, they’ve gone the exclusivity route and on weekends are only open by invitation or for members who buy bottle packages or VIP booths – works well as there are always queues.

8. Tazmania Ballroom

  • Clubs
  • Lan Kwai Fong
Photograph: Courtesy Tazmania Ballroom

Designed by Tom Dixon as his first project in Asia, the dark interiors of Taz seem like a blend between a club and an upscale common room. And no wonder, as the interiors were inspired by owner Gilbert Yeung’s boarding school and university days. Apart from a DJ booth, the dance floor, and a long bar, this sister venue to Dragon-i and Cassio also boasts pool tables and a sizable outdoor terrace. Depending on which night you go, visitors can also take part in table tennis tournaments, or jam out to R&B and hip-hop classics.

9. Faye

  • Lan Kwai Fong
Photograph: Courtesy Faye

Taking over the old Cé La Vi space, Faye is perfect if you’re bored of partying behind sound-proofed walls and blacked out windows with nothing to look at but strobe lights and strangers. Faye has a spacious rooftop area scattered with outer space decorations and views overlooking the city. Of course, there’s an indoor lounge as well which is more sleek instead of the adult playground vibes going on outside on the deck. Overall, we think Faye is giving Volar, but elevated. 

10. Oma

  • Clubs
  • Central
Photograph: Courtesy Oma

An eclectic crowd is often drawn back to Oma time and again for its techno and underground beats. If you’re into house, techno, trance, and more, you’re probably already a regular here. Nights at Oma always pass in a happy haze, with music ringing in the ears and beats thudding in the torso.

11. Rosé

Photograph: Courtesy Rosé

A newer addition to Lan Kwai Fong, Rosé aims to be a women-friendly hotspot. With a contemporary vibe, comfy booths, mirrored walls, and a rosy glow to the place, it’s easy to see this club as an ode to femininity. Grab your girlfriends and hit the dance floor, which is surrounded by a pulsing show of lights, and let your hair down to sultry beats and energetic rhythms. In particular, the bathrooms here are a joy amongst grotty club loos, featuring light-up mirrors, rose-patterned tiles, and pink or black and gold toilets.

12. Quality Goods Club

Photograph: Courtesy Quality Goods Club / Facebook

Tucked into the basement of an unassuming alley where club Drop used to be, Quality Goods Club is one of Soho’s only bars and clubs featuring live music till late. Every night from 6.30pm to 10pm, they have a lineup of live singers crooning a mix of classic, soft rock, and jazzy tunes, while Thursdays see a full live band playing soul, R&B, and similar grooves until 11pm. DJs then carry the night onwards with house, disco, top 40 tracks, and hip-hop. The space on their mezzanine is also available to book for celebratory parties of up to 10 people.

