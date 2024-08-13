Hong Kong has plenty of fantastic bars and drinking holes with excellent libations that will more than wet your whistle. But sometimes, we just need to dance the night away to some thumping beats. Thankfully, our city also has several clubs conveniently located around the Central nightlife area of Lan Kwai Fong. Here are some of the best clubs in town – if you see us out and about, go ahead and invite us to your table!

