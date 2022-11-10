Hong Kong
Hong Kong Tourism Board
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Tourism Board

Book your seat for the Chinese Omakase 2.0 month-long dining celebration

Snag your spot at the table for Chinese Omakase 2.0 – a not-to-miss culinary celebration bridging heritage Chinese fare with omakase-style dining.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Tourism Board
Chinese Omakase has returned to the city for its much-anticipated sophomore run at the annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival this November. Riding on the success of last year's Chinese Omakase by Masterchefs, Chinese Omakase 2.0 invites 20 acclaimed Chinese restaurants to present their own multi-course menu that brings the concept of omakase to Chinese cuisine. This year's theme is 'Heritage in Gourmet', which sees seasoned veteran chefs serving classic dishes while experimental chefs present new twists to well-loved classics. Keep reading below to check out 10 must-try Chinese restaurants offering elevated omakase-inspired dining experiences for the month-long dining series. 

Chinese Omakase 2.0 Highlights

Canton Bistro
Chef Chow Fu Yap; chef Tam Sek Lun; Shunde panfried fish mouth I Photograph: Courtesy Canton Bistro

Canton Bistro

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Wong Chuk Hang

Located within the Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, Canton Bistro pays homage to the diverse food traditions from across the Guangdong region, most notably specializing in Shunde cuisine. Co-designed by chef Tam Sek Lun, executive Chinese chef of Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, and chef Chow Fu Yap, executive chef of Canton Bistro, the eight-course omakase menu features the restaurant's signature dish – Shunde pan-fried fish mouth, made with a large fish head of over one catties and four taels.

China Tang Landmark
Chef Menex Cheung; jumbo chicken bun I Photograph: Courtesy China Tang

China Tang Landmark

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

China Tang Landmark is an iconic Chinese restaurant that embraces traditional Chinese elements fused with contemporary Western design and offers signature classic Cantonese dishes with influences from China’s distinct regional cuisines. Executive chef and chef de cuisine Menex Cheung will present playful twists of traditional dim sum for the Chinese Omakase 2.0. A spotlight from the menu includes an elevated jumbo chicken bun using dried abalone, sea cucumber and fish maw, and premium chicken from Ping Yuen Chicken cooked using the Prosperity Chicken technique.

Golden Bauhinia Sang Kee Cantonese Restaurant
Chef Eddie Hung; bird's nest partridge thick soup I Photograph: Courtesy Golden Bauhinia Sang Kee Cantonese Restaurant

Golden Bauhinia Sang Kee Cantonese Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Wan Chai

Sang Kee Restaurant Group has over 45 years of experience in serving quality traditional Cantonese cuisine. Its latest location at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre offers a variety of nostalgic dishes crafted with high-quality seafood and local produce. Participating in this year's Chinese Omakase, the celebrated local restaurant is serving a sumptuous partridge stew with a bird's nest wrapped inside a delicate layer of egg white.

Ming Court, Wan Chai
Chef Tsang Chiu King; braised crispy fish maw with caviar in conpoy sauce I Photograph: Courtesy Ming Court

Ming Court, Wan Chai

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Wan Chai

Helmed by chef Tsang Chiu King, an industry veteran boasting over 40 years of culinary experience, Ming Court, Wan Chai offers its guests unforgettable dining experiences. The renowned Cantonese restaurant is serving an eight-course Premium Oriental Beauty Menu featuring luxurious dishes that are rich in collagen and antioxidants. The standout dish from the menu is the deep-fried crispy fish maw, served with conpoy sauce and caviar for a serious umami bomb.

One Harbour Road
Chef Chan Hon-cheong; deep fried horsehead fish I Photograph: Courtesy One Harbour Road

One Harbour Road

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Wan Chai

Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s One Harbour Road offers authentic Cantonese fare elevated by executive Chinese chef Chan Hon-cheong. Fusing fresh seasonal ingredients and creative culinary techniques, the chef reinterprets beloved Cantonese classics with an innovative spin. The deep-fried horsehead fish is accompanied by a sweet and sour sauce made with minced pork, egg, and pine nuts to bring out a range of rich flavours and textures.

Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant
Chef Hui Mei Tak; crystal ball bird’s nest I Photograph: Courtesy Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant

Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Causeway Bay

Since opening its doors in 1967, Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant has retained its original location in the heart of Causeway Bay. For this year's Chinese Omakase, chef Hui Meitak has crafted eight delightful courses that highlight the diverse and intricate flavours of Chiu Chow cuisine. Presented in the form of a delicate crystal ball, the chiu chow crystal ball bird's nest is packed with flavours of chicken and Chinese ham. 

Shang Palace
Chef Raymond Wong; braised partridge porridge with bird’s nest I Photograph: Courtesy Shang Palace

Shang Palace

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

Decorated in glistening hues of red and gold, one Michelin-starred Shang Palace will transport you to the gilded halls of imperial China. The restaurant is offering a carefully crafted six-course omakase menu featuring braised partridge porridge with bird's nest. A popular dish among prestigious Chinese families in the 60s and 70s, braised partridge porridge is hard to come by in most Cantonese restaurants nowadays. Made with mashed partridge and yam, the porridge offers the silky texture of congee but comes without the use of rice. 

Tin Lung Heen
Chef Paul Lau; braised fish maw with dried shrimp in fish broth I Photograph: Courtesy Tin Lung Heen

Tin Lung Heen

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • West Kowloon

Overlooking the stunning Hong Kong skyline, The Ritz-Carlton's two Michelin-starred Tin Lung Heen is offering an omakase menu inspired by the nostalgic flavours of Hong Kong – from classic cart noodles to Tai O's fish maw. A highlight from chef Paul Lau's menu, the braised fish maw with dried shrimp in fish broth is made with three different kinds of fish maw, boasting crunchy and buttery flavours.

Ying Jee Club
Chef Siu Hin Chi; crispy suckling pig with wok-fried sautéed pigeon I Photograph: Courtesy Ying Jee Club

Ying Jee Club

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

Acclaimed for its refined Cantonese classics, Ying Jee Club is a two-Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant located in the heart of Central. Offering an exquisite Chinese Omakase tasting menu, executive chef Siu Hin-chi has prepared a number of classic Cantonese dishes from the '70s, featuring premium ingredients like abalone, fish maw, sea cucumber, and conpoy. The crispy suckling pig is served alongside sautéed pigeon in premium soy sauce, so guests can savour the best of Cantonese fare – 'siu mei" and "wok hei' – in a single dish.

Yung Kee Restaurant
Chef Leung Fo Tak; braised garoupa’s tail I Photograph: Courtesy Yung Kee Restaurant

Yung Kee Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Lan Kwai Fong

From humble roots as a streetside dai pai dong, Yung Kee has grown into one of Hong Kong's best-known Chinese restaurants in the last 80 years. Titled 'Nostalgic Degustation', chef Leung Fo Tak's eight-course menu is inspired by the Cantonese cuisine of the 50s and 60s. Served in a traditional clay pot, the braised garoupa's tail sits on a bed of sliced dried mushrooms, roasted barbecue pork, whole garlic and dried tangerine peels — offering epicureans an authentic taste of Cantonese cooking.

For more information, visit the Chinese Omakase 2.0 site to learn more about the star-studded culinary programme, and book your table today. For more exciting gastronomic offerings this November, check out the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival's official website.

