Book your seat for the Chinese Omakase 2.0 month-long dining celebration

From humble roots as a streetside dai pai dong, Yung Kee has grown into one of Hong Kong's best-known Chinese restaurants in the last 80 years. Titled 'Nostalgic Degustation', chef Leung Fo Tak's eight-course menu is inspired by the Cantonese cuisine of the 50s and 60s. Served in a traditional clay pot, the braised garoupa's tail sits on a bed of sliced dried mushrooms, roasted barbecue pork, whole garlic and dried tangerine peels — offering epicureans an authentic taste of Cantonese cooking.

