Book your seat for the Chinese Omakase 2.0 month-long dining celebration

Located within the Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, Canton Bistro pays homage to the diverse food traditions from across the Guangdong region, most notably specializing in Shunde cuisine. Co-designed by chef Tam Sek Lun, executive Chinese chef of Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, and chef Chow Fu Yap, executive chef of Canton Bistro, the eight-course omakase menu features the restaurant's signature dish – Shunde pan-fried fish mouth, made with a large fish head of over one catties and four taels.
Chinese Omakase has returned to the city for its much-anticipated sophomore run at the annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival this November. Riding on the success of last year's Chinese Omakase by Masterchefs, Chinese Omakase 2.0 invites 20 acclaimed Chinese restaurants to present their own multi-course menu that brings the concept of omakase to Chinese cuisine. This year's theme is 'Heritage in Gourmet', which sees seasoned veteran chefs serving classic dishes while experimental chefs present new twists to well-loved classics. Keep reading below to check out 10 must-try Chinese restaurants offering elevated omakase-inspired dining experiences for the month-long dining series.