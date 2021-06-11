Plate-to-Planet: Plant a tree with Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods is pledging to plant a tree for every Impossible dish ordered in more than 50 restaurants in Hong Kong

Impossible Foods is rolling out its Plate-to-Planet campaign in Hong Kong in partnership with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted in honour of World Environment Day – celebrated annually on June 5. The California-based company is pledging to plant a tree for every Impossible dish ordered in more than 50 restaurants in Hong Kong from now until June 14.

The campaign aims to encourage consumers to lessen meat consumption in order to reduce livestock’s environmental impact on the planet. Participating restaurants include Hambaga, Brick Lane, Double Shot by Cupping Room, Gyu-Kaku, Happy Paradise, Little Bao, Fini’s, Nhau, Nood Food, Posto Pubblico, and more. So drop by at your favourite restaurant and check out the signature Impossible dish is available for the World Environment Day menu.

Visit this link for more information on Impossible Food’s World Environment Day and to see the full list of participating restaurants.