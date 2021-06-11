Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Plate-to-Planet: Plant a tree with Impossible Foods

Plate-to-Planet: Plant a tree with Impossible Foods

Restaurants Hong Kong , Hong Kong Until Monday June 14 2021
Plate-to-Planet: Plant a tree with every Impossible dish
Photograph: Courtesy Doubleshot by Cupping RoomDoubleshot's Impossible Tacos Al Pastor ($148)
Qi Nine Dragons fried string beans ($130)
Photograph: Courtesy Qi Nine Dragons Qi Nine Dragons fried string beans ($130)
Campsite Impossible Flatbread ($128)
Impossible Foods is pledging to plant a tree for every Impossible dish ordered in more than 50 restaurants in Hong Kong

Impossible Foods is rolling out its Plate-to-Planet campaign in Hong Kong in partnership with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted in honour of World Environment Day – celebrated annually on June 5. The California-based company is pledging to plant a tree for every Impossible dish ordered in more than 50 restaurants in Hong Kong from now until June 14. 

The campaign aims to encourage consumers to lessen meat consumption in order to reduce livestock’s environmental impact on the planet. Participating restaurants include HambagaBrick LaneDouble Shot by Cupping RoomGyu-KakuHappy ParadiseLittle BaoFini’sNhauNood FoodPosto Pubblico, and more. So drop by at your favourite restaurant and check out the signature Impossible dish is available for the World Environment Day menu. 

Visit this link for more information on Impossible Food’s World Environment Day and to see the full list of participating restaurants.

Event website: https://impossiblefoods.com/hk-en/world-environment-day#restaurant-list
