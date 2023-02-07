Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mott 32
Photograph: Courtesy Mott 32Mott 32

‘Sip N Savour’ in Central this month at these 10 unmissable locations

Dine in Central this month to earn up to $300 in value in e-Dining Vouchers from any two restaurants in Hang Lung Malls

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hang Lung Properties
Advertising

This month, Hang Lung Properties is inviting you to explore the ever-evolving culinary scene in Central with a special ‘Sip N Savour’ promotion which allows you to earn discounts while you drink and dine at some of the group’s most popular gastronomical destinations in the district. From now until March 12, new and existing members of hello – the rewards programme of Hang Lung Malls (hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program) – who spend an accumulated $2,000 at any two of the 10 venues listed below will be eligible to receive/earn up to $300 in value in e-Dining Vouchers, helping you explore even more of what Central has to offer. So if you’re looking for new locations to dine at this month, be sure not to miss out on these 10 delectable destinations.

10 Must-try Central restaurants

A Lux
Photograph: Courtesy A Lux

A Lux

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Central

Offering a fine-dining experience tucked away at the top of the stairs on Duddell Street, A Lux combines the best of French and Italian cuisine to create a contemporary and elevated spin on traditional dishes. The restaurant offers several set menus for lunch and dinner, but the highlight is their Chef Selection Menu at $1,880, which features dishes such as Iberico Bellota ham, maguro (tuna) tartare, sous vide abalone, blue lobster, A4 Miyazaki beef striploin, and more.

Read more
Duddell’s
Photograph: Courtesy Duddell's

Duddell’s

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

Looking to taste Cantonese cuisine in a contemporary and atmospheric setting? Look no further than Duddell’s. The expansive restaurant offers a constantly evolving menu to give you a reason to keep coming back. Right now, the restaurant is offering delightful dishes like double-boiled fish maw with red conch and fragrant solomonseal, steamed garoupa with egg white and 20 years Huadiao, stir-fried Boston lobster with Maotai, and ancient baked salted chicken. Alternatively, you can also try Duddell’s hearty tasting menu ($1,488 per person) for an even more comprehensive Cantonese cuisine dining experience.

Read more
Order delivery
Estro
Photograph: Courtesy Estro

Estro

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Central

Let chef Antimo Maria Merone take you on a journey to Naples at Estro, a fine dining experience that transforms Neapolitan cuisine from its traditional, rustic roots into a more contemporary and sophisticated form. Its lunch menu ranges from $680 to $980 for three, four, or five courses and feature red prawn, scallops, king crab, blue lobster, and lamb, while its dinner menu ($1,580 to $1,980) expands to include wild amberjack, market fish, and Kiwami beef M9.

Read more
Foxglove
Photograph: Courtesy Foxglove

Foxglove

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Whether you’re looking for a polished cocktail after work or a tasty bite from its English gentleman and adventurer-inspired dim sum menu, Foxglove has something to offer for everyone exploring Central. The establishment has a stunning interior harkening back to the 1950s and regularly has jazz bands performing live, making it one of the most Instagrammable restobars in town.

Read more
Kanidou Noda
Photograph: Courtesy Kanidou Noda

Kanidou Noda

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central
  • price 2 of 4

Focusing specifically on crab, Kanidou Noda is a must-try for fans of the delicious crustacean. The restaurant serves up kaiseki dishes all revolving around the orange-shelled delight sourced directly from Hokkaido. Its omakase dinner ($1,750) consists of an appetiser, sashimi, grilled dish, deep fried dish, hot dish, rice, soup, pickles, and dessert, while its lunch menu offers individual items such as a mini kaiseki set ($780), a Hokkaido crab tempura set ($450), and a Kagoshima eel rice set ($450).

Read more
Mott 32
Photograph: Courtesy Mott 32

Mott 32

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central
  • price 3 of 4

A true embodiment of ‘East-meets-West culture’, Mott 32 – named after the first Chinese grocery store ever opened in New York – puts a modern spin on traditional Chinese dishes to create an innovative  menu filled with Iberico char siu ($350), applewood roasted Peking duck ($890), lobster har gow ($135), scallop dumplings with caviar ($95), wild mushroom spring rolls ($75), and more. Those with an affinity to cocktails can also try their unique concoctions, which include Fujian Negroni ($130), Old Harbour (Fashioned) ($160), Salt Plum Margarita ($130), and a handful of playful martinis.

Read more
Order delivery
ODDS
Photograph: Courtesy Odds

ODDS

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Led by a team of Lubuds Group’s top chefs, ODDS – a reference to the expression ‘beating the odds’ – is a one-stop-shop to satisfy your cravings for everything Japanese. From a yakitori room and live cooking omakase station to teppanyaki counters and a sushi bar, food choices are endless here. Some highlights include its Kyoto-style cedarwood grilled sea perch ($1,688), Wagyu and sea urchin clay pot rice ($1,888), and more.

Read more
Sushi Sase
Photograph: Courtesy Sushi Sase

Sushi Sase

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Hailed as one of the best omakase sushi bars in Hong Kong, Sushi Sase is now helmed by chef Tomohiro Okazaki, who holds the belief that simplicity is the highest form of culinary mastery. By sourcing the freshest ingredients daily from Hokkaido, chef Okazaki and his team strive for perfection as they hone the art of delivering simple, fresh, beautiful sushi – allowing the quality of the ingredients to speak for themselves.

Read more
Wolfgang's Steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Wolfgang's Steakhouseq

Wolfgang's Steakhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Central

Originating from Manhattan but now with 20 locations around the globe, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse offers premium cuts for diehard meat lovers. Their highlight is the classic porterhouse steak, which comes in 1kg ($1,680), 1.5kg ($2,520), and 2kg ($3,360) portions for two, three, and four, respectively. For more variety, there’s also a healthy selection of seafood spanning grilled sea bass ($378), seared fresh tuna steak ($898), 3lb jumbo lobster – either broiled or steamed ($1,288), and various fish of the day ($388).

Read more
Coffee Academics (Central)
Photograph: Coffee Academics

Coffee Academics (Central)

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Soho

When you’ve wined and dined enough and need a coffee break or just some caffeine to keep you going, Coffee Academics has just the right brew for you. The award-winning roastery and coffeehouse deliver premium and specialty beverages daily, along with energising bites and snacks. An added bonus: their interior decor is also highly Instagrammable!

Read more

Terms and conditions apply. Quotas apply and are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. For more information on the ‘Sip N Savour in Central’ event, you can head over to Hang Lung Malls’ website.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!