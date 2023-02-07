This month, Hang Lung Properties is inviting you to explore the ever-evolving culinary scene in Central with a special ‘Sip N Savour’ promotion which allows you to earn discounts while you drink and dine at some of the group’s most popular gastronomical destinations in the district. From now until March 12, new and existing members of hello – the rewards programme of Hang Lung Malls (hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program) – who spend an accumulated $2,000 at any two of the 10 venues listed below will be eligible to receive/earn up to $300 in value in e-Dining Vouchers, helping you explore even more of what Central has to offer. So if you’re looking for new locations to dine at this month, be sure not to miss out on these 10 delectable destinations.