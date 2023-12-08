Hong Kong
melody christmas 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Melody

The best Christmas lunches and dinners in Hong Kong

It's beginning to look (and taste) a lot like Christmas

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
If you want to get ahead of the crowd to secure a table for your festive feasts, we’ve got you covered. From beloved classics like roast meats and turkey with all the trimmings to the not so traditional, here’s where to have Christmas lunch and dinner in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: Make your holidays even sweeter with our top picks of the best Christmas sweet treats and desserts in Hong Kong!

Zuma
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma

Zuma

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

This season, Zuma invites guests to dig into their festive daikoku tasting menu ($1,180) available for lunch and dinner. Customers can enjoy the modern izakaya’s signature dishes such as Japanese Wagyu tataki generously drizzled with truffle ponzu; yellowtail sashimi with green chilli relish and ponzu; miso marinated black cod wrapped in a hoba leaf; as well as Zuma’s decadent sushi and sashimi platter. Feeling fancy? Zuma also allows guests to add on an A4 premium Japanese Wagyu Miyazaki sirloin steak to the menu for an additional $280.

Available from December 22 to January 1

Read more
Order delivery
Grand Hyatt Steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Grand Hyatt Steakhouse

Grand Hyatt Steakhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Head to Grand Hyatt Steakhouse on Christmas Eve to fill your belly with their festive menu ($1,680). Start off by savouring an assortment of seafood starters, including ahi tuna tartare, Hokkaido scallop crudo, and a rich Atlantic lobster bisque. Following that, guests can select their main course from options including halibut fillet en papillote with morel mushrooms and chicken jus; pumpkin ravioli in morel jus; as well as M5 Wagyu beef fillet rossini with black winter truffle – served with sides such as aged comte and cheddar mac n’ cheese, and roasted Brussel sprouts. Be sure to leave room at the end of your meal to enjoy Grand Hyatt Steakhouse’s baked Alaska. 

Available from December 24

Read more
Book online
Porterhouse Seafood & Steak
Photograph: Courtesy Porterhouse Seafood & Steak

Porterhouse Seafood & Steak

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Want something other than roast turkey during the holidays? Porterhouse Seafood & Steak is rolling out with a Christmas surf n’ turf dinner ($888) that’s sure to knock your socks off. Start off by digging into a portion of Coffin Bay oysters topped with bacon marmalade, before enjoying either Wagyu beef tartare with bottarga or kingfish ceviche with nduja vinaigrette, and sipping on a warm bowl of Cloudy Bay clam chowder. As for mains, Porterhouse provides entree options such as Australian barramundi in lobster bouillabaisse, porcini and truffle risotto, as well as a dry-aged USDA prime sirloin and jumbo prawn for an additional $128. To conclude, the Christmas menu will wrap up with a hearty slice of panettone served with eggnog custard and a Xmas cake-flavoured ice cream.

Available from December 23-25

Read more
Book online
181 at Fortnum & Mason
Photograph: Courtesy 181 at Fortnum & Mason

181 at Fortnum & Mason

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Treat your taste buds to classic British dishes in 181 at Fortnum & Mason’s sumptuous holiday menu. The restaurant offers a la carte dishes including pan-roasted dover sole a la meuniere ($1,688), Kelly Bronze turkey with cranberry and apricot stuffing ($988); mushroom tagliatelle with champagne and morel sauce ($368); and an indulgent chocolate dome ($148). For a full gastronomic experience, 181 at Fortnum & Mason also offers a tasting menu ($1588) that will only be served on Christmas Eve and Day; which presents a wide variety of indulgent dishes that will leave you stuffed.

A la carte dishes: Available from now until December 31
Christmas tasting menu: Available from December 24-25

Read more
Melody: House of Food & Music
Photograph: Courtesy Melody

Melody: House of Food & Music

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Sai Ying Pun

Deck the halls with Melody’s festive menus. Leading up to Christmas Eve, the Sai Ying Pun-based restaurant will be offering dishes such as roast duck with barbecue stuffing, rib-eye steak with Koffman fries, or Josper-grilled sea bass with cabbage and butternut squash in their delightful lunch menu ($628) and dinner menu ($788). Alternatively, Melody will be serving a grand finale lunch and dinner menu ($988) on Christmas Eve and Day to treat guests with luxurious dishes like fresh oysters with kalamansi granita and timut pepper; roast crown of Norfolk bronze turkey; roast rib of Aberdeen Angus beef; and a delectable Christmas pudding drizzled in brandy butter and salted caramel.

Available from now to December 25

Read more
Cruise Restaurant and Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

Cruise Restaurant and Bar

  • Restaurants
  • North Point

Enjoy a stunning view of Victoria Harbour as you dine at Cruise in Hyatt Centric for their Christmas lunch ($680) and dinner menus ($780) . Whet your appetite with a bountiful chilled seafood platter piled high with Canadian lobster, tiger prawns, and Hokkaido scallops; before moving onto appetisers like pork larb rice rolls and king crab crackers. Tear into mains such as slow roasted lamb loin and pan-seared Chilean cod as you savour sides like kimchi fried rice and cauliflower in X.O sauce. As for dessert, Cruise’s menu will provide guests with a mini Christmas tree dessert with pistachio ganache and raspberry confit that will spark joy.

Lunch: Available from December 24-25, 12pm-2.30pm
Dinner: Available from December 24-25, 6pm-8pm, 8.30pm-late

Read more
Castellana
Photograph: Courtesy Castellana

Castellana

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Central

Visit Castellana during the holiday period to treat yourself to their indulgent lunch ($880) and dinner ($1880) menus. During the day, guests can delight in starters such as river prawn tartare or artichokes in bagna cauda sauce; carnaroli risotto with porcini mushrooms or the restaurant’s homemade panzerotti ravioli; entrees like lake trout with tomatoes or Oberto’s Fassona beef – a medley of tenderloin, tongue, shoulder, sweetbread, and chuck; and a selection between desserts like tiramisu or zabaione with whipped custard and Alba white truffle. Alternatively, the fine dining restaurant’s dinner menu will serve outstanding Piedmont dishes which include ricotta foam topped with Alba white truffle; homemade Panzerotti ravioli with Castelmagno cheese; a choice between options such as chef Morelli’s signature guinea fowl in two ways, or Obterto’s Fassona beef.

Lunch: Available from December 24-26
Dinner: Available from December 24-26

Read more
Book online
Bluhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

Bluhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Rosewood Hong Kong’s Italian dining hall, Bluhouse, is gearing up to celebrate Christmas with a range of holiday specialties. Revel in dishes like insalata di frutti di mare ($298) – made with sustainable tiger prawns, cuttlefish, squid, mussel, octopus, and pickles; pizza topped with Atlantic salmon, caviar, and fior di latte ($248); Bollito Misto ($698) – a hearty mix of short ribs, beef tongue, pork shank, and sausage; as well as homemade tagliolini pasta with parmesan cheese and Alba white truffle ($488). Finally, BluHouse offers a cocoa tart topped with delectable Mont Blanc and whipped cream ($128) for a decadent Italian treat.

Available from December 11 to 31

Read more
The Dining Room
Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

The Dining Room

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Ring in the joyous mood at The Dining Room with Chef de Cuisine Giovanni Galeota’s gastronomic creations. The Italian restaurant’s lunch ($1,388) and dinner set menus ($1,688) include a series of authentic festive dishes, with options like La Tartelletta – a savoury tart with beef tartare, Andria burrata cheese, and black truffle; homemade cappelletti with consomme topped with white truffle; Carnaroli rice risotto with a medley of seafood, sea urchin, and Italian mandarin; and plenty more. Be sure to leave room for desserts such as Champagne and Amalfi lemon crushed ice, as well as a caramelised Christmas panettone with eggnog marsala and orange blossom ice cream. 

Lunch menu: Available on December 25, December 26 (a la carte only)
Dinner menu: Available from December 24-25, December 26 (a la carte only), and December 31 ($1980)

Read more
Magistracy Dining Room
Photograph: Courtesy Magistracy Dining Room

Magistracy Dining Room

  • Restaurants
  • Central

For a lavish Yuletide experience, Magistracy Dining Room offers a holiday lunch ($988) on Christmas Eve and Day. The indulgent menu begins with starters such as pacific blue prawn cocktail, classic Caesar salad, and double-baked Lincolnshire poacher soufflé served with gratinéed mornay sauce. Feast upon an aged prime rib, slow-roasted for six hours encrusted in mustard and crispy onions, which will be carved tableside and served with Yorkshire pudding, horseradish cream, and beef jus. Pile on side dishes like mashed potatoes and oven-roasted baby carrots onto your plate – but make sure to leave room at the end of your meal for sticky toffee pudding topped with vanilla ice cream.

Available from December 24 to 25

Read more
Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong

Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Admiralty

Celebrate Christmas in style at Island Shangri-La’s four dining destinations. Make your way to The Lobby Lounge for their festive afternoon tea aboard The Shangri-La Wonderliner, or cafe TOO for a dazzling Christmas buffet featuring roasted turkey, snow crab clusters, and a special visit from Santa Claus on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For a more elevated culinary experience, Lobster Bar and Grill presents a three-course Christmas brunch ($988 per person), a four-course dinner ($1,488 per person) offering scallop tartare, king crab tart with caviar, and beef wellington, as well as a six-course dinner ($,1688 per person). A three-course set dinner ($588 per child) is also available for the little ones. Alternatively, indulge in the Michelin-starred French restaurant Petrus’s Christmas lunch ($1,488 per person) and dinner ($2,388 per person), which feature exquisite dishes like truffle baba and Hokkaido potatoes served with salmon roe, seaweed, and Kristal caviar.

Read more
Check prices
The Steak House
Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

The Steak House

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Treat yourself and your loved ones to The Steak House’s sumptuous Christmas dinner menu ($2,588) during the holidays. Start off by grazing from the restaurant’s seafood-salad bar and take your pick of chilled deluxe seafood items and cold cuts, before enjoying starters like smoked halibut with Perseus oscietra caviar and potato mousseline, and roasted pumpkin soup. Move on by selecting your entree with options such as roasted turkey plates, Chilean sea bass, as well as a range of USDA Super Prime steak cuts. As for desserts, the festive menu concludes with a sticky date pudding topped with panettone ice cream, butter caramel, and caramelised pecans. While The Steak House’s holiday menu comes with a glass of mulled wine for each diner, the restaurant also provides a wine pairing option (+$688) for those who also want to savour sommelier-selected wines.

Available from December 24 to 25

Read more
Amber
Photograph: Courtesy The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

Amber

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Rejoice during the festive period at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Amber with their holiday lunch (from $2398/four courses, $2698/six courses)
and dinner menus (from $3,998/six courses*, $4,498/eight courses). Diners will be treated to Chef Richard Ekkebus’ contemporary French cuisine which showcases seasonal flavours in their full glory. Creations on the holiday menus include dishes such as blue lobster with fermented uni miso, red sea urchin, and vin jaune; John Dory with Normandy scallops, white Alba truffles, garum, and kombu kelp; and Amao strawberry with Legras Blanc de Noire Champagne, hibiscus, and pink pepper. During Amber’s dinner service, each diner also will receive a complimentary glass of NV Armand de Brignac Champagne to pair with their meal.

Lunch menu: Available on December 25 and January 1
Dinner menu: Available from December 24-25 and 31
*Please note that only tables of 6 pax and above will be able to enjoy the six-course menu.

Read more
Popinjays
Photograph: Courtesy The Murray

Popinjays

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Head to Popinjays at The Murray over the holidays to enjoy a lavish six-course festive dinner menu ($1,288). Chef de Cuisine Paolo Tollereti and his team will meticulously prepare selected dishes, which include seafood appetisers like scampi tartare and pan-fried scallops; hearty main courses such as Wagyu beef rossini; as well as a range of Christmas desserts with options like a festive tiramisu. 

6-course festive dinner: Available from December 24-26

Read more
Vista
Photograph: Courtesy Vista

Vista

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Head to Vista during the holiday season and feast on a wide range of Italian dishes in their festive lunch menu ($488). Begin by selecting between a Tuscan seafood soup or cold cut platter, before choosing between light dishes like veal tonnato, Fassona beef tartare, and Sicilian prawn carpaccio with grated caviar. When it comes to mains, Vista’s lunch menu provides options such as Australian 36-month aged rib-eye with broccolini and red wine jus; grilled salmon with asparagus and dill butter sauce; roasted lamb shoulder with cauliflower and sun-dried tomato, as well as baked lasagna.

Alternatively, Vista also provides diners with a festive dinner menu ($888) that’s full to the brim with sumptuous Italian fare. Start off with sharing cicchetti plates such as slow-cooked veal tongue with salsa verde, grilled octopus salad, and Sicillian red prawn; as well as pasta dishes like mezze maniche with spicy octopus ragu or saffron risotto with Italian sausage. Diners can select their main courses from offerings like slow-cooked Wagyu beef cheek with braised mushrooms or grilled chicken with sauteed broccolini, and pair them with sides like truffle mashed potatoes as well as Datterini tomato and shallot salad. Finally, the plentiful Italian feast wraps up with a panettone bread pudding with rum syrup.

Festive lunch: Available from December 24-25 and 31, 11am-4.30pm
Festive dinner: Available from December 22-30, 6pm-10.30pm

Read more
Aqua
Photograph: Courtesy Aqua

Aqua

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

If you’re looking to truly indulge this December, Aqua offers a six-course festive dinner ($1,188) full of Japanese and Italian flavours. Begin with seafood starters such as Isoyaki abalone with sea grape, striped jack with ponzu crystal, and seared negitoro roll; or scallop, shiso, and asparagus tempura with Japanese bottarga. Move onto entrees including veal tenderloin with potato terrine, girolles, chestnuts, and black truffle sauce; as well as char-grilled black cod with baked Hamaguri clam and sea urchin. As for dessert, Aqua presents a delightful gianduja mousse with crunchy chocolate, dark fondant cafe, and snow meringue to tie the holiday meal together. Upgrade your festive dinner with Aqua’s premium drink packages at additional costs, with options including Prosecco La Gioiosa, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, and Ruinart Blanc de Blanc. 

Festive dinner: Available from December 22 to 30

Read more
More dining ideas to deck the halls with

