The best Christmas lunches and dinners in Hong Kong

This season, Zuma invites guests to dig into their festive daikoku tasting menu ($1,180) available for lunch and dinner. Customers can enjoy the modern izakaya’s signature dishes such as Japanese Wagyu tataki generously drizzled with truffle ponzu; yellowtail sashimi with green chilli relish and ponzu; miso marinated black cod wrapped in a hoba leaf; as well as Zuma’s decadent sushi and sashimi platter. Feeling fancy? Zuma also allows guests to add on an A4 premium Japanese Wagyu Miyazaki sirloin steak to the menu for an additional $280.
Available from December 22 to January 1
If you want to get ahead of the crowd to secure a table for your festive feasts, we’ve got you covered. From beloved classics like roast meats and turkey with all the trimmings to the not so traditional, here’s where to have Christmas lunch and dinner in Hong Kong.
RECOMMENDED: Make your holidays even sweeter with our top picks of the best Christmas sweet treats and desserts in Hong Kong!