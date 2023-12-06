Simon Rogan’s patisserie The Baker & The Bottleman is releasing a range of festive offerings which can be purchased online and picked up at their Wan Chai or Landmark shop. Enjoy a range of items including a festive gingerbread house ($60) which houses two dark chocolate and cranberry scones; a mini treat box ($65) with various flavoured thumbprint cookies; a TBTB cookie tin ($185) with three giant cookies; as well as the bakery’s lavish hamper ($1,180) filled to the brim with plenty of treats to keep your sweet tooth satisfied. Additionally, customers can also enjoy limited-time festive treats such as cranberry chocolate croissant ($45), or a delectable sour cherry custard tart ($38, available from December 18 to 25) at both Baker & Bottleman locations.
Available on The Baker & The Bottleman’s online shop from now until December 25
While we’re sure you’ve got plenty of things to be jolly for this Christmas, the sweet treats and desserts that come with the holiday season are definitely something that will put a smile on everyone’s faces – even the Grinch himself. Whether you want to enjoy festive desserts in an afternoon tea experience or you’re looking for a centrepiece for your Christmas feast, these spots around town will get you your sugar fix for the Yuletide season.
RECOMMENDED: Get ready for the holiday weekend by taking a look at our ultimate guide to celebrating Christmas.