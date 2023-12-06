Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
the cakery christmas 2023
Photograph: Courtesy The Cakery

The best Christmas sweet treats and desserts

Make your Christmas a whole lot sweeter

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

While we’re sure you’ve got plenty of things to be jolly for this Christmas, the sweet treats and desserts that come with the holiday season are definitely something that will put a smile on everyone’s faces – even the Grinch himself. Whether you want to enjoy festive desserts in an afternoon tea experience or you’re looking for a centrepiece for your Christmas feast, these spots around town will get you your sugar fix for the Yuletide season.

RECOMMENDED: Get ready for the holiday weekend by taking a look at our ultimate guide to celebrating Christmas.

The best Christmas treats and desserts to indulge in

The Baker & The Bottleman
Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman

The Baker & The Bottleman

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Wan Chai

Simon Rogan’s patisserie The Baker & The Bottleman is releasing a range of festive offerings which can be purchased online and picked up at their Wan Chai or Landmark shop. Enjoy a range of items including a festive gingerbread house ($60) which houses two dark chocolate and cranberry scones; a mini treat box ($65) with various flavoured thumbprint cookies; a TBTB cookie tin ($185) with three giant cookies; as well as the bakery’s lavish hamper ($1,180) filled to the brim with plenty of treats to keep your sweet tooth satisfied. Additionally, customers can also enjoy limited-time festive treats such as cranberry chocolate croissant ($45), or a delectable sour cherry custard tart ($38, available from December 18 to 25) at both Baker & Bottleman locations.

Available on The Baker & The Bottleman’s online shop from now until December 25

Read more
Bakehouse
Photograph: Courtesy Bakehouse

Bakehouse

Have yourself a holly jolly Christmas with Bakehouse’s festive range of baked goods. The artisanal bakery chain is offering classic treats like sourdough panettone ($108 for mini, $328 for large), galette de rois ($388, only from December 27 to January 31), and sourdough mince pies ($28). The bakery has also whipped up their own creations such as raspberry frangipane tart ($48), lebkuchen cookies ($28), and Irish coffee mont blanc tarts ($58). Can’t make your mind up about which of the festive treats to have? Bakehouse provides the option of enjoying raspberry tarts and mince pies in an assorted box ($700), along with their signature sourdough egg tarts.

Available now at Bakehouse chains across Hong Kong

Advertising
The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • West Kowloon

The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong has collaborated with German luxury goods brand Montblanc to transform their lobby into a white winter wonderland with awe-inspiring decorations, as well as a limited-time Montblanc Wishing Tree Afternoon Tea set. During the holidays, guests can dine at Café 103 or The Lounge & Bar to enjoy the seasonalafternoon tea menu, which features a spread of bites that are sure to spread holiday cheer. Nibble on savoury treats like cheese spheres with hazelnut lemon and truffle croquette with Iberico ham in fondue cheese, before delighting in confectionaries like eggnog and coffee mousse, mont blanc, caramel and pecan tart, and many more.

When: December 24-26 and 31, January 1
Price: $498 for one, $888 for two

Read more
Check prices
Venchi
Photograph: Courtesy Venchi

Venchi

Ring in the merry mood with Venchi’s Italian Allegria collection of Christmas products. The Italian chocolateria has joined forces with American illustrator Andrew Bannecker to create colourful and whimsical designs for their holiday packaging, which is sure to spark joy during the festive season. Merrymakers can count down to the big Christmas Day with an assortment of delightful Venchi chocolates from two advent calendars ($680 or $1,250), indulge to their heart’s content with Venchi’s chocoviar panettone ($785), or dig into one of Venchi’s hampers of various sizes (from $360 and up) to enjoy crowd-pleasing treats.  

Available on Venchi’s online shop as well as in-store locations from now

Advertising
The Lobby Lounge at Regent Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

The Lobby Lounge at Regent Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Soak up a gorgeous view of Victoria Harbour as you indulge in The Lobby Lounge’s selection of holiday afternoon tea menus. Diners can enjoy a selection of tea classics in Regent’s festive afternoon tea menu from December 16 to January 6, or the Christmas afternoon tea menu available exclusively from December 23 to 25. Guests will be able to savour festive bites like cod fish rillettes with seaweed and miso; Gueldenstaedtii caviar with scallops and cucumber; tonka bean mousse with raspberry confit; chestnut cream with tangerine compote on meringue, and plenty more.

When: Festive Afternoon Tea - December 16 - January 6; Christmas Afternoon Tea December 23-25
Price: Festive Afternoon Tea - $1,088 for two (inclusive of one glass of Sei Bellissimi Bellini per guest), Christmas Afternoon Tea - $1,288 for two (inclusive of one glass of Sei Bellissimi Bellini per guest)

Read more
Le Dessert
Photograph: Courtesy Le Dessert

Le Dessert

Le Dessert adds a touch of sweetness during the holiday season with their delightful Christmas dessert collection. Regardless of how large your holiday party (or appetite) is, Le Dessert offers a rich Christmas chocolate log cake that comes in three different sizes (from $450 and up) that’s sure to satisfy any chocoholics. Additionally, Le Dessert also offers a chestnut and pear cream cake (from $450 and up) for those who are looking for alternative desserts to enjoy during the festive season. Finally, the bakery unveils a Christmas pyramid made up of choux puffs (from $850 and up) filled with vanilla chantilly cream and berry coulis, as well as pistachio chantilly cream. 

Available on Le Dessert’s online shop from December 13 to 31

Advertising
Butterfly Patisserie and The Butterfly Room
Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

Butterfly Patisserie and The Butterfly Room

This Christmas, Rosewood Hong Kong’s Butterfly Patisserie and Butterfly Room is providing a large variety of holiday treats for you and your loved ones to sink your teeth into.
Customers can indulge in an array of Christmas cakes and pastries including a hazelnut apple log cake ($788), pear chestnut chiffon cake ($408), as well as a festive edition of their signature Tahitian vanilla mille-feuille ($408). The patisserie also offers a series of holiday sweets like cookie sets ($598), gingerbread house ($888), as well as a limited-edition 24-day advent calendar ($888) which contains assorted chocolates and a chance to win a one-night stay at Rosewood Hong Kong or a dining voucher for one of Rosewood Hong Kong’s restaurants. Additionally, The Butterfly Room will be serving a holiday edition of their classic afternoon tea with treats such as traditional finger sandwiches, fluffy scones, pastries and chocolates, and plenty more. 

Available on Rosewood Hong Kong’s online shop from now

The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong

The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Wong Chuk Hang

Indulge during the holiday at The Fullerton and dig into a sumptuous caviar winter afternoon tea. The menu consists of scrumptious savoury bites, such as caviar snow crab noodles amber; free range chicken and foie gras pies; scallop and caviar mille-feuille; and wild mushroom mousse with truffle crisps and toast. No tea would be complete without delectable desserts, and The Fullerton’s holiday menu is set to impress with sweet treats like chocolate log cake, white chocolate mousse with white truffle-infused namelaka, and plenty more. 

When: December 1-January 31, 3pm-5.30pm
Price: $728 for two

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Lady M
Photograph: Courtesy Lady M

Lady M

Fill up on childhood wonder (and plenty of desserts) as Lady M presents their holiday sweet treats. The cake boutique offers a festive delight advent calendar ($628) with drawers full of goodies such as custom ornaments, candies, and crepe biscuits; as well as a gift set ($238) with eight assorted crepe biscuits flavoured with vanilla, chocolate hazelnut, Earl Grey, and matcha. 

Available on Lady M’s website as well as retail stores in Hong Kong and Macau

The Mira
Photograph: Courtesy The Mira Hong Kong

The Mira

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Chocoholics should not miss out on The Mira’s Valrhona Chocolate Afternoon Tea for their bountiful range of Yuletide bites! Aside from savouries like port wine tarts, snow crab and caviar brioche, as well as smoked turkey and cranberry rolls; The Mira’s afternoon tea menu features plenty of chocolate treats, such as coffee and chocolate hukambi, chocolate-dipped gingerbread, chestnut cassis mini yule log, Valrhona cocoa spiced scones, and much more. Additionally, each guest who enjoys the afternoon tea set will be gifted a Les Choco’bar from Valhrona. 

When: December 1-30 (except Christmas Eve and Day), 3pm-6pm
Price: $568 for two

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

More Yuletide offerings for you

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.