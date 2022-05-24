Hong Kong
Timeout

Boston Restaurant
Best Hong Kong-style steakhouses you should try

You've got to love that sizzle

Time Out Hong Kong
There's something ever so special about Hong Kong-style steakhouses that no Western steak restaurant can beat. Whether it's the signature black iron plates, the mounds of sauce poured on top for that loud sizzling sound, or just the pure nostalgia of it all, these old-school local steakhouses have played an important part in Hong Kong's dining culture. And while these establishments are no longer as popular as they used to be, there are still some pretty great places where you can dig into a fine piece of Hong Kong-style steak. Read on and discover them all.

Recommended: Check out our lists of the top 10 dai pai dongs in Hong Kong or find out where to enjoy the best dim sum in town.

Best Hong Kong-style steakhouses

Golden Phoenix Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Prince Edward
Golden Phoenix Restaurant has locations all across the city, but the Prince Edward branch is by far the most popular. Wondering if it’s worth the wait? The numerous news features and magazine cuttings plastered on the walls should give you a hint. Inside, you’ll find a no-fuss interior consisting of red booths, circular tables, fans and simple wooden chairs. For food, order the chef suggested picks such as the US Sirloin Steak or the Steak with Japanese Scallop, which comes with your choice of pepper or gravy sauce, bread and butter, soup and a drink. 

Boston Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Wan Chai
Experience a wave of nostalgia at Boston Restaurant. A popular dating spot back in the day, this local eatery has everything from steak and baked pork chop rice to an array of desserts. With a selection of cuts and meats available to order, those who have trouble deciding can get the works and give the American Mixed Grill a try. Better yet, see your meat get set ablaze and ordes

Tiffany Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Prince Edward

Marble tables, sofa booths, carpeted chairs… Tiffany Restaurant not only offers a blend of European and Chinese food but also dons a Western/Chinese interior design. While this is the only restaurant on the list that doesn’t serve steak on hot plates, we can assure you that the quality is nothing less. Even if you're not in the mood for beef,  give the seafood option a go and order the Baked Crab Carapace with Seafood and Rice, which features two crab shells filled with seafood and rice topped with melted cheese. Delicious.

Sweetheart Garden

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Kwun Tong
Sweetheart Garden Restaurant can be hit or miss depending on the branch that you visit. Take a trip to Kwun Tong for the highest-rated spot and order the chef-recommended Grilled King Prawn with Beef Tenderloin or Kobe Beef Tenderloin, served with soup and a drink. If you’re feeling peckish in the afternoon, go for the tea set menu where you’ll get a choice of meat over rice or pasta.

Salami

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Tsuen Wan

Tucked away in Tsuen Wan, Salami Restaurant maintained its popularity in the last two decades. Despite its name, there is (sadly) no salami available, but rest assured that there are plenty of steak sets for you to choose from. Dinner steak sets such as the Sirloin Steak even come with your choice of an ice cream sundae or drink. And did we mention that you can have beer as your set beverage?

Recommended
