Best Hong Kong-style steakhouses you should try

Golden Phoenix Restaurant has locations all across the city, but the Prince Edward branch is by far the most popular. Wondering if it’s worth the wait? The numerous news features and magazine cuttings plastered on the walls should give you a hint. Inside, you’ll find a no-fuss interior consisting of red booths, circular tables, fans and simple wooden chairs. For food, order the chef suggested picks such as the US Sirloin Steak or the Steak with Japanese Scallop, which comes with your choice of pepper or gravy sauce, bread and butter, soup and a drink.