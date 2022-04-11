Hong Kong
Duddell's dim sum
Photograph: Courtesy Duddell's

The best dim sum in Hong Kong

Ask a dozen Hongkongers where to get the best dim sum in Hong Kong and you’ll likely get a dozen different answers. Dim sum is a huge part of Hong Kong's unique heritage and cultural identity and therefore, also a big part of our diet. There’s everything from white tablecloth establishments housed inside luxury hotels to neighbourhood gems that are still rough-around-the-edges, but almost equal in quality. Such diversity can be a little overwhelming for the uninitiated, but that’s what we’re here for. Ahead is a list of the very best dim sum restaurants in Hong Kong. The settings may vary, but just about everything they serve is highly recommended.

RECOMMENDED: If you're looking for more of the best food options to try in the city, don't forget to check out our pick of the top 50 restaurants in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s best dim sum

Yixin Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Yixin

Yixin Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Yixin has been a dim sum institution since the 1950s. The family-run restaurant has maintained its superb quality in food and services over the decades and serves predominantly nostalgic Cantonese food. These authentic recipes have been passed down since the restaurant first opened its doors and still serve its loyal customers as well as attract new ones with its high standards. Some favourites include dumplings in superior broth, steamed vegetables with dried scallop and pork dumplings, pan-fried shrimp beancurd sheet roll and rice flour rolls with X.O sauce. 

Dim Sum Library
Photograph: Courtesy Dim Sum Library

Dim Sum Library

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Admiralty
  • price 3 of 4

Giving the traditional dim sum a burst of new flavour, Dim Sum Library has been reinventing contemporary ways to enjoy this classic local cuisine. Taking on bold interpretations, time-honoured dim sum is presented in a refreshing way that infuses rare ingredients, western flavours and inventive new techniques. Modern dim sum to try include rosé black truffle har gau, black garlic siu mai, mala xiao long bao, wagyu beef puff with black pepper, and Hokkaido king crab and sea urchin spring rolls.

Duddell’s
Photograph: Courtesy Duddell's

Duddell’s

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

Duddell’s loves art. And Duddell’s loves food. When these two passions come together, you’ll get hearty and somewhat arty dim sum. And leaning on the pricey side of the Cantonese favourite, the dim sum here ranks among some of the best. From the offering, you’ll find a contemporary twist on old classics like abalone puffs with diced chicken, truffled fried Omnipork dumplings, garoupa dumplings with shrimp and spicy termite mushrooms and of course, staples such as barbecued pork buns, spring rolls and more – all of which tastes as good as they look. 

Above & Beyond

Above & Beyond

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

There’s no point in a restaurant boasting a great sky-high view if the dishes don't reach the same dizzying heights, and Above & Beyond at Hotel Icon doesn’t disappoint. The standard of dim sum here is excellent. We reckon you should leave your choices in the chefs’ hands at lunch and go for treats like the steamed lobster dumplings with salmon roe, the deep-fried shrimp paste roll with truffle sauce, and the baked crab meat pie with wild mushroom. There’s a reason this place has been showered with awards over the years.

Lin Heung Tea House
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Lin Heung Tea House

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan

One of the oldest traditional Cantonese restaurants on the block is Lin Heung Tea House. They serve dim sum only during the day and main courses at night. The décor has remained the same for several years, and so has their stellar dim sum. The classic style dim sum is truly authentic, and their big buns, pork liver siu mai, and steamed turnip cakes always hit the spot. 

Tin Lung Heen
Photograph: Facebook/RitzCarltonHongKong

Tin Lung Heen

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • West Kowloon

Incredible dim sum up in the clouds. That’s what you get at this two Michelin-starred restaurant 102 floors up the ICC in Kowloon. Welcome to the highest Chinese restaurant in the city, helmed by chef Paul Lau, who knocks up incredible dim sum creations here like the pan-fried turnip cake with XO chilli sauce, the steamed pork and shrimp dumpling with scallop and conpoy and the baked Middle East Yoshihama abalone puff.

Rùn
Photograph: Courtesy Rùn

Rùn

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

The Chinese restaurant inside The St Regis Hong Kong does the classy hotel proud, with some equally elegant dim sum offerings. Helmed by chef Hung Chi-Kwong, Rùn was awarded one Michelin star in the latest guide, and for good reason. His innovative approach to classics has become fast favourites with noteworthy dishes, including the char siu and wagyu puffs that are executed exceptionally well.

Celestial Court
Photograph: Courtesy Celestial Court

Celestial Court

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The dim sum at this Cantonese restaurant in the Sheraton has a traditional feel to it, and nearly all of the dim sum offerings are close to perfection, including the char siu bao, deep-fried vegetarian spring rolls and deep-fried shrimp spring roll with sea urchin. Dim sum literally means to ‘touch your heart’, and the dishes at this Tsim Sha Tsui restaurant do just that to us. 

Sun Hing Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Sun Hing Restaurant

Sun Hing Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Kennedy Town

For a stomach-filling dim sum that’s not only delicious but also very accessible, Sun Hing is your answer. This humble little dim sum joint is made for night owls; open until 2am under normal circumstances. Unlike most restaurants, customers don’t get to just pick and choose off the menu. Instead, the dim sum here comes fresh out of the steamer, and servers will go to each table asking if there are any takers once the food is ready. The leftovers are then stacked together on a side table, where customers can later go back to take what they want to eat. It really doesn't get more Hong Kong than this.

Sun Tung Lok

Sun Tung Lok

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Awarded two stars in the most recent Michelin Guide, Sun Tung Lok was founded nearly 50 years ago by the Yuen family and has been recognised for its excellence by Michelin since 2011. Seasonal dim sum offerings not to miss include steamed minced pork dumpling with hairy crab meat and yolk, as well as pan-fried rice flour roll with Chinese leek, oyster, shrimp and egg.

Tim Ho Wan
Photograph: Courtesy of Tim Ho Wan

Tim Ho Wan

  • Restaurants
  • North Point

Since this neighbourhood dim sum spot won a Michelin award, long queues started to form every day, full of anxious people waiting to get a bite of what is considered to be some of the city’s best dim sum. The restaurant specialises in traditional Hong Kong dumplings, and it hasn't budged on its deliciously low prices, which is a win-win situation if you ask us. The dim sum is not overly creative, but it's consistent and hits the spot whenever you need it.

Yum Cha
Photograph: Courtesy Yum Cha

Yum Cha

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
  • price 2 of 4

Featuring supremely scrummy baos and dumplings, Yum Cha also boasts quality ingredients and serves their dim sum in cute presentations. It’s the place to hit up if you want to enjoy Chinese classics alongside a casual vibe. Don’t miss out on the little buns shaped like pigs and podgy faces. Seriously adorable. We recommend the barbecued piggy buns, hot custard buns, and apple egg tartlets.

Dimdimsum
Photo: Ken W.K. Wong

Dimdimsum

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Jordan

There’s a good few Dimdimsums across town. These restaurants are the perfect places to take someone who you’re introducing to Hong Kong’s versions of this traditional Chinese style of cuisine. All the usual suspects are on the menu, and they all come at pretty reasonable prices, given the quality of the dishes. From har gow and siu mai to char siu bao, Dimdimsum is a great spot to showcase Hong Kong’s famous dimsum culture. 

 

Dim sum 101

What dim sum to order

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese

For unsure yum cha guests, check out our guide for a lowdown on the best dim sum items to order and where to find them.

