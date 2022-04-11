Yixin has been a dim sum institution since the 1950s. The family-run restaurant has maintained its superb quality in food and services over the decades and serves predominantly nostalgic Cantonese food. These authentic recipes have been passed down since the restaurant first opened its doors and still serve its loyal customers as well as attract new ones with its high standards. Some favourites include dumplings in superior broth, steamed vegetables with dried scallop and pork dumplings, pan-fried shrimp beancurd sheet roll and rice flour rolls with X.O sauce.
Ask a dozen Hongkongers where to get the best dim sum in Hong Kong and you’ll likely get a dozen different answers. Dim sum is a huge part of Hong Kong's unique heritage and cultural identity and therefore, also a big part of our diet. There’s everything from white tablecloth establishments housed inside luxury hotels to neighbourhood gems that are still rough-around-the-edges, but almost equal in quality. Such diversity can be a little overwhelming for the uninitiated, but that’s what we’re here for. Ahead is a list of the very best dim sum restaurants in Hong Kong. The settings may vary, but just about everything they serve is highly recommended.
RECOMMENDED: If you're looking for more of the best food options to try in the city, don't forget to check out our pick of the top 50 restaurants in Hong Kong.