The best steakhouses in Hong Kong

Serving you molto delizioso (very delicious in Italian) Italian cuisine from the regions of Tuscany, Black Sheep’s Associazione Chianti is a trattoria worth visiting. Their beef is sourced from an Idaho farm and handpicked by an in-house butcher, resulting in steaks that melt like butter and leave you wanting more. Associazione Chianti’s chef recommends trying the I Tagli Del Macelliao (Butcher’s Cut) which features a cut of Black Angus beef.
Sorry vegetarians, turn back now, this one is for the meat lovers. Luckily for us carnivores, Hong Kong is home to a number of top steakhouses that serve different cuts from different countries, for a range of different budgets. So, whether you’ve got a hankering for a t-bone, going simple with a sirloin or ribeye, or think you can handle a tomahawk, get your steak knife ready as we share our pick of the best steak restaurants in Hong Kong.
