Hong Kong
Timeout

carver
Photograph: Courtesy Carver

The best steakhouses in Hong Kong

The steaks are high

Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Cherry Chan
Sorry vegetarians, turn back now, this one is for the meat lovers. Luckily for us carnivores, Hong Kong is home to a number of top steakhouses that serve different cuts from different countries, for a range of different budgets. So, whether you’ve got a hankering for a t-bone, going simple with a sirloin or ribeye, or think you can handle a tomahawk, get your steak knife ready as we share our pick of the best steak restaurants in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: In the mood for some local fare? Take a look at our list of uniquely Hong Kong dishes that you need to try!

Hong Kong’s best steakhouses

Associazione Chianti
Photograph: Courtesy Associazione Chianti

Associazione Chianti

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Wan Chai

Serving you molto delizioso (very delicious in Italian) Italian cuisine from the regions of Tuscany, Black Sheep’s Associazione Chianti is a trattoria worth visiting. Their beef is sourced from an Idaho farm and handpicked by an in-house butcher, resulting in steaks that melt like butter and leave you wanting more. Associazione Chianti’s chef recommends trying the I Tagli Del Macelliao (Butcher’s Cut) which features a cut of Black Angus beef. 

Beefbar
Photograph: Courtesy Beefbar

Beefbar

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

With a meat importer as its founder, a premium supply of beef is, of course, not an issue for Beefbar. The menu is comprehensive with a range of, you guessed it, beef on offer. This includes prime black Angus from the US and Australia, Wagyu beef, and short horn beef from Korea. But that's not all, as veal, pork belly, and lamb are on the menu too. Aside from the meats though, Beefbar also delivers on all the sides, starters and desserts for a meaty meal out.

Buenos Aires Polo Club
Photograph: Courtesy Buenos Aires Polo Club

Buenos Aires Polo Club

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Lan Kwai Fong

An Argentinian steakhouse styled as an Edwardian Era ‘elite members-only’ club, Buenos Aires Polo Club is a cosy yet elegant venue to tuck into some juicy steaks. The menu showcases Black Angus grass-fed beef cooked in the asado tradition with a house speciality dried chimichurri Club Rub made with parsley, onion, garlic, salt, pepper and oregano. The flavouring packs an exceptional punch.

Carver
Photograph: Courtesy Carver

Carver

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Causeway Bay

Carver is the newest dining destination inside Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Causeway Bay. This all-new contemporary steakhouse presents the finest steaks from around the world, choice meat cuts, fresh seafood items, and sommelier selected wines. Carver proudly showcases a large range of steaks for guests to enjoy, from indulgent options such as 20-day house dry aged U.S striploin with coffee grounds ($498) or 45-day house dry-aged porterhouse ($1,680), to top-class cuts of Wagyu. Pair your steaks with sumptuous sides like hand cut fries, onion and pancetta mac and cheese, fried onion, and more; but be sure to leave room for Carver’s decadent desserts.

Feather & Bone
Photograph: Courtesy Feather and Bone

Feather & Bone

  • Restaurants
  • Shek Tong Tsui
  • price 2 of 4

Feather & Bone started life as a gourmet grocer peddling fresh meats and other products from Australia, Europe and America. Their sit-down restaurant is a modern bistro with full-length windows and stylish black-and-white floor tiles. There’s a retail section filled with a wide variety of steaks that can be cooked à la minute in the restaurant’s open kitchen. Try the butcher’s choice, which offers a selection of meats cooked to your preference. Whatever you opt for, you’ll have a stellar steak served straight to your table.

Henry
Photograph: Courtesy Henry

Henry

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The meat-centric fare at Henry, which is located inside Rosewood Hong Kong, is every meat lover's dream come true. The butcher's shop features some top choice cuts including beef from premium producers Brandt Ranch in California, Snake River Farm in Idaho, and 44 Farms in Texas. Thanks to their wood-fired ovens and blazing charcoal grill, the steaks are always cooked to perfection and accented by flavours and sides that all honour the all American barbeque. Meat enthusiasts, don't miss out!

La Moo Moo's
Photograph: Facebook/LaMooMoosSteakandFries

La Moo Moo's

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Wan Chai

Providing their take on the traditional steak frites concept, La Moo Moo's offers something simple but undeniably delicious all the same. Their set menu is what people come for, as you totally get your money's worth with a fresh caesar salad, along with bread rolls and butter, before a premium steak comes to the table with free-flowing crispy golden fries. Yes, you can keep them coming! The sauces pair well with the steak too, with red pepper, onion, and peppercorn options, while other a la carte items worth highlighting include the hotdog and baby back ribs.

La Vache
Photograph: Courtesy La Vache

La Vache

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Soho

La Vache’s Parisian bistro-inspired décor, with red leather seats and colourful wall murals depicting the Seine and a French opera theatre, makes for an ideal spot for relaxing romantic meals. If you’re bad at deciding what to order, La Vache makes things seriously easy since there’s only one option on the menu – the trimmed ribeye steak that comes with a walnut salad, house special sauces and unlimited servings of fries. 

Lawry’s The Prime Rib
Photograph: Courtesy Lawry's The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Central

This Hong Kong branch of the famous Californian original has been a staple for diners to get some of the best meat in town since 2006. The USDA certified roasted prime rib of beef is consistently outstanding here. It’s always succulent and juicy. Sit in the beautifully grand dining hall or one of the four private dining areas and pair your exquisite beef with one of the steakhouse’s private label wines. The famous spinning bowl salad, The Lawry Cut prime rib, rib-eye steak are all worth digging into. 

Morton's The Steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Morton's of Chicago

Morton's The Steakhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

If you like your awesome meats with a side of incredible views, then this is an excellent place for you. With sweeping vistas of Victoria Harbour, Morton's is one of the best places in Kowloon to take in the landscape while admiring what's on your plate. Obviously, it's all about the steaks here, though. The filet mignon is unrivalled in Hong Kong, and the Chicago-style prime bone-in rib-eye is also delectable, but the showstopper has to be the substantial porterhouse steak. Grab your partner, get your stretchy pants on and prepare for a meat feast that you won't forget for a long, long time.

Porterhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Porterhouse Seafood & Steak

Porterhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Porterhouse boasts a wide-ranging menu which offers succulent beef steaks from all over the world, including Australia, France, Spain, Ireland and America. For those not so beef-inclined, there is also a selection of other meats such as lamb and pork, and a varied spread of seafood dishes, too. All of which comes with complimentary sauces, as well as additional sides and pairings. 

Rex Wine & Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Rex Wine & Grill

Rex Wine & Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Central

Rex Wine & Grill is a sturdy European steakhouse helmed by former Henry chef Nathan Green. Located on the basement level, the restaurant feels like a bit of a secret with an old-school steakhouse vibe. Think white tablecloths, dark oak walls, copper accents, leather banquettes and a high-tech meat-ageing compartment displayed at one end of the restaurant. Meat plays the main role on the menu and prime beef (ranging from $550 to $2,280 depending on the cut) includes 44 Farms USDA prime, Stone Axe Australian full-blood Wagyu, A5 Kagawa olive-fed Wagyu, and Italian Scottona which all raise the steaks on this list.

The Steak House
Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

The Steak House

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Step inside the newly revamped Regent Hong Kong to find The Steak House, which has returned with its classic menu items as well as refreshing new dishes. On their a la carte menu, you’ll get to enjoy everything from USDA Super Prime ribeye and Black Angus flank steak to aged José Gordon short ribs and Akagi Wagyu tenderloin. If you’re not a meat eater, there’s also an extensive salad bar and plenty of other grilled options to choose from, including blue lobster, sea king crab, and octopus. 

Wooloomooloo Prime
Photograph: Facebook/WooloomoolooPrime

Wooloomooloo Prime

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Taking up the top floor space at The One shopping mall, this steakhouse offers not only top-notch meats but a killer view of Victoria Harbour too – great for wooing romantic dates. Wooloomooloo's expansive steak selection includes the likes of the 45-day dry-aged Aberdeen Angus beef from Rhug Estate farm in northern Wales, a farm in which many Michelin-starred restaurants source their meats from. Other additions include Barnsley lamb chop and tomahawk steaks.

Read more

Hungry for more?

