The best steakhouses in Hong Kong

Sorry vegetarians, turn back now, this one is for the meat lovers. Luckily for us carnivores, Hong Kong is home to a number of top steakhouses that serve different cuts from different countries, for a range of different budgets. So, whether you’ve got a hankering for a t-bone, going simple with a sirloin or ribeye, or think you can handle a tomahawk, get your steak knife ready as we share our pick of the best steak restaurants in Hong Kong.

