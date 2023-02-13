Tinder
The dating app that started the swiping craze, Tinder, is the most popular dating app not only in Hong Kong but across the globe, with 75 million people in 197 countries registered with the service.
Pros – Its massive user base allows you to cast a wide net over the dating pool practically anywhere in the world. It’s great for hook-ups, flings, or casual dates.
Cons – The high number of users might become overwhelming, making it hard to find potential matches, much less find the right one. Plus, converting a match into a date could take some time. Some users have also reported scams and bots.