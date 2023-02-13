With strict social distancing restrictions now lifted after almost three years and Valentine's Day currently being celebrated with a bit of normalcy, there's no better time for those in Hong Kong to get back into the dating scene. One of the easiest ways to connect with new, potential love interests or partners is through dating apps. While it's always romantic to meet someone personally in a meet-cute scenario, apps are still much quicker and more convenient. If you've been holding out on them but are curious or want to give them a try, we've rounded up 10 of the most popular dating apps used by Hongkongers. We've also added pros and cons to help you decide which app fits your needs.

Keep reading and get ready to swipe left or right.



RECOMMENDED: Looking to spice up your sex life? Check out our list of expert-approved sex toys for couples.