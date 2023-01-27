Hong Kong
aqua dining room
Photograph: Courtesy Aqua

Celebrate Valentine's Day in Hong Kong 2023

Plan an unforgettable and romantic Valentine's Day

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Whether you're planning a fancy dinner date, splurging on a romantic gift, or preparing for sweet surprises at the best romantic places in town, here's a guide to celebrating Happy Hearts Day in Hong Kong. 

Hong Kong’s best flower shops
Photograph: Courtesy Blooms & Blossoms

Hong Kong’s best flower shops

  • Shopping

A beautiful bouquet can make all the difference for your loved ones – so it's handy that there are plenty of florists and cheap flower delivery services to choose from in the city. From well-established spots to modern florists with a hipster spin, here are some of our favourite places to pick up some blooms.

Ways to spend Valentine’s Day at home
Photograph: Shutterstock

Ways to spend Valentine’s Day at home

  • Things to do

If going out for a nice dinner might not be what you're after, staying home doesn't mean you can't still have a romantic V-Day with your significant other. There are a lot of things you can do at home, and we're not just talking about re-reading the Kama Sutra, but we won't judge you if that's what you're planning.

