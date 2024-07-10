View this post on Instagram
One of our favourite studios for being entrenched in Hong Kong’s youth underground subculture, Mofo has just celebrated their 10th anniversary and moved back to Tsim Sha Tsui from Causeway Bay. We think this is one of the most entertaining and stylish studios in town, complete with pet guinea pigs that squeak when people approach their enclosure. Mofo’s stellar lineup of artists work in styles ranging from fine line and dotwork, to brush calligraphy and cute cartoons. The bathroom in their old Causeway Bay location is one of the best we’ve been in, so you’ll have to visit their new store to see if there are any surprises as well.