Even within our relatively conservative Asian society, tattoos have very much become mainstream. You’d no longer see older generations clutching their pearls at the sight of inkwork on someone who might otherwise be seen as a ‘good, respectable girl’. Depending on the industry, most workplaces will also not kick up a fuss if their employees sport tattoos – but this wasn’t always the case.

For a long time, tattoos carried much negative social stigma in Asia and were often associated with gangsters. But such body art gradually became more mainstream when celebrities would flaunt their ink from the early noughties, and Hong Kong has now progressed to hosting annual tattoo conventions. Of course, we also have no shortage of talented tattoo artists and cool studios – here are the best places to get inked up around town.

