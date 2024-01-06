Jade Solid Gold (勁歌金曲) – Leo Ku
If there’s one Cantopop song that’s made for karaoke, it is this one. Jade Solid Gold sees Ku belting out a medley of 39 hit love songs originally sung by various popular Hong Kong artists like Joey Yung, Andy Hui, Miriam Yeung, Leon Lai, and more. You may not know every single song in the medley but that’s okay, because there’ll definitely be someone else in the karaoke room who will gladly hop on – we’re used to microphones being frantically passed around whenever this track comes on.