Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Take Toys Hong Kong sex shop
Photograph: Courtesy Take Toys

The best sex toy shops in Hong Kong

From sex toys to cartoonish condoms, find it all at the city's best sex shops

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Catharina Cheung
If you’ve ever wanted to spice things up in the bedroom, rest assured that Hong Kong’s more-than-ample supply of sex shops can help make even your wildest, horniest, most kinky dreams come true. With Valentine’s Day approaching, a good sex supply store should definitely be a stop on your shopping list – here are some of our favourites.

RECOMMENDED: Head to our guide on Valentine’s Day for plans on how to wine and dine, and everything else in between to keep your significant other satisfied. 

Sex shops to check out

Sally’s Toy (Sally Coco)

Known to the Hong Kong market as Sally’s Toy, this adult store was founded by a couple who wanted to overcome their very limited exposure to sexual knowledge since they grew up in traditional Hong Kong families – they introduced sex toys and intimacy aides into their relationship and are now sharing their knowledge with the city. We love that they make conversations around sex feel open and comfortable! Not to mention, they have a massive array of well-curated sex products, from lingerie and toys, to kink-friendly and LGBTQ-specific products. Have fun checking things out in person at their Central or Tsim Sha Tsui locations.

Central branch: Unit 302, 3/F, Winning House, 10-16 Cochrane Street, Central

Tsim Sha Tsui branch: Unit B, 2/F, Kam Ma Building, 16 Cameron Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Her-Him / G-sexsation

  • Shopping
  • Sex shops
  • Mong Kok

What used to be called Joyful Gift Shop has a cracking selection of all kinds of sexual aides of both the masturbatory and non-depressing variety. We’ve seen a monstrosity they stock that looked like the alien in Prometheus, only with an added penis. The Mong Kok outlet used to be great to wander into, but the chain has now downsized to only their Yuen Long branch.

Unit 207, 2/F, Keader Centre, 129-149 On Lok Road, Yuen Long

Pink Pussy Cat

  • Shopping
  • Sex shops
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

Dimly lit and moody, Pink Pussy Cat is one of Hong Kong’s largest purveyors of sex toys. Their decor is rather heavy on big-chested anime girls, but they do know their stuff when it comes to adult toys, stocking well-known brands such as Lelo, Trojan, Womanizer, The Rabbit Company, and more.

Tsim Sha Tsui branch: 1/F, 73 Granville Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

East Tsim Sha Tsui branch: G40, Peninsula Centre, 67 Mody Road, East Tsim Sha Tsui

Wanta

Wanta has grown from a small business selling amusing condoms via post to becoming one of Hong Kong’s most recognisable sex toy stores. Their shops don’t look seedy at all despite floor-to-ceiling shelves full of vibrators and other sex products. Expect to find a wide array of Japanese adult toys but also choices from all around the world. The customer service is also top-notch with the knowledgeable staff always happy to give advice. Their Central branch has sadly closed, but with a physical store still in Causeway Bay, you’re never too far away from all your lube and electric wand needs.

2/F, 28 Russell Street, Causeway Bay

Pleasure Point
Photograph: Courtesy Pleasure Point

Pleasure Point

With neon signage and a moon-shaped swing, Pleasure Point has taken pains to elevate the experience of shopping for a sex toy. Customers are also encouraged to relax at their seating area with a cup of tea and choose their products at leisure. Expect to find vibrators, wands, plugs, serums, and more for both women and men. Pleasure Point even offers an express delivery service that gets its products from their store into your hands in four hours – perfect if you suddenly have a hook-up session planned for the evening.

Unit J, 1/F, Po Fu Building, 1 Fu Ming Street, Causeway Bay

Unit 2101, 21/F, Bai Baoli Commercial Centre, 1A-1K Sai Yeung Choi South Street, Mong Kok

Loveshop
Photograph: Courtesy Loveshop

Loveshop

  • Shopping
  • Sex shops
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

This sizeable TST shop specialises in Japanese gear and is very much on the affordable side of things. All the essentials are here but what sets Loveshops apart from the other sex shops is their decent collection of cosplaying merchandises for some pop-culture savvy dress-up.

Take Toys
Photo: YK

Take Toys

  • Shopping
  • Sex shops
  • Jordan

With no less than 15 stores dotted all across Hong Kong, Take Toys is probably the largest adult products store in the territories. They branded themselves as the city’s first sex product ‘supermarket’, so you’re likely to find everything you need. The store stocks everything from vibrating eggs and masturbator sleeves to electrosex gear and realistic love dolls. If their in-your-face window displays are a little too much for you, their online store is also more than convenient to navigate.

Need somewhere to test your new devices?

The best love hotels in Hong Kong

The best love hotels in Hong Kong

  • Sex and dating

Hong Kong has plenty of love hotels that are genuinely nice and come with all kinds of bells and whistles (or in this case, condoms and lube). Here's our pick of five that range from better than something from a scene in Hostel to high-class affairs.

