View this post on Instagram
Known to the Hong Kong market as Sally’s Toy, this adult store was founded by a couple who wanted to overcome their very limited exposure to sexual knowledge since they grew up in traditional Hong Kong families – they introduced sex toys and intimacy aides into their relationship and are now sharing their knowledge with the city. We love that they make conversations around sex feel open and comfortable! Not to mention, they have a massive array of well-curated sex products, from lingerie and toys, to kink-friendly and LGBTQ-specific products. Have fun checking things out in person at their Central or Tsim Sha Tsui locations.
Central branch: Unit 302, 3/F, Winning House, 10-16 Cochrane Street, Central
Tsim Sha Tsui branch: Unit B, 2/F, Kam Ma Building, 16 Cameron Road, Tsim Sha Tsui