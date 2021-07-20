Summer 2021: Best shops for swimwear in Hong Kong
Make a statement this summer
We may not be jetting off on any tropical getaways this summer, but that doesn't mean we can't look good while dipping into a hotel pool or visiting the beach to soak up some rays. A statement-making swimsuit is mighty essential for the summer. While there are plenty of high street stalls and local markets that provide all your basic beachwear needs, there’s also a handful of small boutiques and online platforms that can help make your beachside outfit really stand out. From cheap and cheerful to simple but elegant, here are some of our favourite go-to shops for swimwear in Hong Kong.
RECOMMENDED: Fuel up before you hit the water and dig into these refreshing summer menus around the city.
Hong Kong’s best swimwear shops
Aerie by American Eagle
A brand under American Eagle Outfitters, Aerie celebrates women of all shapes and sizes, so it should come as no surprise that they have a great range of swimwear that's designed to advocate body positivity and self-empowerment.
You'll be spoiled for choice trying to choose between different cuts, colours, shapes, styles, and patterns. While you're at it, check out summer dresses and tops from their Real Good collection, where pieces are all made from recycled nylon fabric and recycled plastic water bottles. You'll look good, feel good, and do good! If that isn't a great slogan we don't know what is.
Black Coral
Founded by Cici Zhang and Christine Wang, Black Coral is a Hong Kong-based fashion brand that’s all about the sun, sea and sand! While their collection of swimsuits is relatively small, each design is made to flatter different body shapes and sizes with various silhouettes and cutouts. Apart from swimwear, Black Coral also has a range of fun and flirty summer dresses, playsuits, and crop tops, as well as accessories to go with your outfit.
Available at blackcoralxo.com
Cotton On
The variety of swimwear on offer in Hong Kong is usually rather plain and limited, so you often end up having to buy a full set by default. Luckily, Cotton On is here to help you play mix and match. There's a great ratio of bikini tops and bottoms in different block colours and floral patterns, along with swimwear pieces in stylish and practical cuts. And best of all, it won't break the bank. You'll easily find a one-piece swimsuit or a bikini set for less than $300.
Available at cottonon.com/HK
Mazu Resortwear
The highlight of this local men's resort wear brand is its quirky, Asian-inspired patterns that pay homage to the continent’s rich maritime history. Offering quality, comfy swim shorts featuring local motifs – think sampans, junk boats and pink dolphins – in a great range of colours, Mazu also has a swim short collection made for boys. Perfect for any father-and-son duo seeking matching outfits.
Available at mazuresortwear.com
Shein
Strapped for cash but in need of a statement bikini? A world of affordable swimwear awaits online at Shein. Starting out as a humble website based in New Jersey, Shein has grown into a global platform that's now available in over 200 countries worldwide, including Hong Kong. Every style and design imaginable can be found here with options costing as little as $49. And, if you get bored of shopping for bikinis, you can also shop for stylish homeware, pet supplies, and plus-size fashion pieces.
Available at shein.com.hk
Vilebrequin
Originating in Saint-Tropez, the French coastal town on the Riviera known for its glitzy lifestyle, Vilebrequin understands the importance of tailored swimwear. The luxury brand has some seriously gorgeous prints when it comes to men’s swimming trunks, ranging from a wide variety of bold and pastel colours paired with fun patterns like turtles, starfish, and waves. The same is true of the ladies’ collection as well. You can pick up everything from bold prints to embroidered designs, not to mention, tons of resort wear that encapsulates the vacation lifestyle.
