Lush Valentine's Day Gift
Photograph: Courtesy Lush

The best Valentine's Day gifts for everyone on your list

Can’t decide what to give for Valentine's Day? We’re here to help.

By Time Out Hong Kong
You’ve got a table booked at a romantic restaurant, or maybe a trip organised to a romantic spot in Hong Kong, you're almost there, so let’s talk gifts. If you’re looking for some inspiration for the perfect present for your loved one, we’ve got you covered. Even if you don't have a special someone to shower you with gifts, who's to say that you can't spoil yourself?

RECOMMENDED: Can't afford to burn a hole in your wallet this Valentine's Day? Here are some romantic date ideas that won't break the bank.

Gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

Charbonnel et Walker
Photograph: Courtesy Charbonnel et Walker

Romantic Valentine's Day gift ideas under $500

Sex and dating

For Valentine's Day, say I love you by giving your significant other thoughtful, romantic, and well, sexy gifts. Here's a roundup of gifts that are guaranteed to put a smile on your lover's face and keep the sparks flying. These gift ideas fall under $500, so it will not burn a hole in your wallet either. 

The Chocolate Club HK
Photograph: Courtesy The Chocolate Club HK

The best chocolates for Valentine's Day

Shopping

Chocolates are a must-have for any occasion – especially for Valentine's Day. But instead of settling for any run-of-the-mill supermarket chocolate, we've gathered a list of some more impressive chocs that will surely put a smile on anyone's face, possibly even yours. From decadent truffles to crunchy pralines, follow our guide to discover the best chocolate shops in Hong Kong. 

Read more
The Langham, Hong Kong
A Glimpse of London at The Langham I Photograph: Courtesy The Langham, Hong Kong

Romantic staycation deals

Hotels

Treat yourself and your special someone to a romantic city getaway. Hong Kong hotels have prepared various staycation deals for your celebrations. Click below for a roundup of the best staycations to book in 852 this season. 

Read more
flannel flowers_pr_08022020
Photograph: Courtesy Nostalgics Studio

Swoon-worthy fresh blooms

Shopping

If you want to go for a classic VDay gift, flowers can always brighten up someone’s day. There are plenty of florists and affordable flower delivery services to choose from in the city. From well-established spots to modern florists with a hipster spin, here are some of our favourite places to pick up some blooms.

Read more
Avec amour lingerie
Photograph: Courtesy Avec Amour

Lingerie gift ideas for her

Shopping

If you're looking for something more intimate, treat your special woman to some flirty lingerie. Take your pick between sexy, cute, or minimalistic from these brands in Hong Kong. 

Read more
take toys couples-CH-14-02-2020
6 sex toys to share with your partner

Sex and dating

Looking to spruce things up in the bedroom? Lucky for you, Hong Kong has a great variety of sex shops that can help make even the wildest dreams come true. But if you’re not sure where to start or what to look for, then you’ve come to the right place. We paid a visit to Take Toys Hong Kong, the city’s largest sex toy retail chain, and asked a sex toy ethnographer, to help us find the most couple-friendly sex toys for you and your boo this Valentine’s Day. 

Read more
Sex Toys
Adult toys available in local sex toy shops I Time Out Hong Kong

Weird sex toys you can buy in Hong Kong

Sex and dating

Get ready to be amazed – if you haven't seen or used these already (don't worry we are not judging) – or to shop for some fun, otherworldly, kinky toys you might want to explore for yourself or your partner for Valentine's Day – or any day! Who knows, you might discover something that you never thought you actually needed.

Read more
Galaxy Garden glamping
Photograph: Courtesy Galaxy Garden/Yan Ip

Surprise romantic dates ideas

Sex and dating

Ditch the usual romantic dinner date and stand out from the pack. This year, treat your significant other to uniquely romantic things you can do in Hong Kong that will make your date extra memorable. 

 

Read more

Looking for more gift ideas?

