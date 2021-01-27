The best Valentine's Day gifts for everyone on your list
Can’t decide what to give for Valentine's Day? We’re here to help.
You’ve got a table booked at a romantic restaurant, or maybe a trip organised to a romantic spot in Hong Kong, you're almost there, so let’s talk gifts. If you’re looking for some inspiration for the perfect present for your loved one, we’ve got you covered. Even if you don't have a special someone to shower you with gifts, who's to say that you can't spoil yourself?
RECOMMENDED: Can't afford to burn a hole in your wallet this Valentine's Day? Here are some romantic date ideas that won't break the bank.
Gift ideas for Valentine’s Day
Romantic Valentine's Day gift ideas under $500
For Valentine's Day, say I love you by giving your significant other thoughtful, romantic, and well, sexy gifts. Here's a roundup of gifts that are guaranteed to put a smile on your lover's face and keep the sparks flying. These gift ideas fall under $500, so it will not burn a hole in your wallet either.
Romantic Valentine's Day gift ideas under $1,000
This year's stresses and uncertainty have certainly dampened some sparks in the love sector. For your Valentine's Day, do better than a box of chocolates to give to your significant other and focus on romantic gifts that will rekindle your relationship. To help you keep the sparks flying, we've rounded up a list of romantic gift ideas you can get under $1,000.
The best chocolates for Valentine's Day
Chocolates are a must-have for any occasion – especially for Valentine's Day. But instead of settling for any run-of-the-mill supermarket chocolate, we've gathered a list of some more impressive chocs that will surely put a smile on anyone's face, possibly even yours. From decadent truffles to crunchy pralines, follow our guide to discover the best chocolate shops in Hong Kong.
Romantic staycation deals
Treat yourself and your special someone to a romantic city getaway. Hong Kong hotels have prepared various staycation deals for your celebrations. Click below for a roundup of the best staycations to book in 852 this season.
Swoon-worthy fresh blooms
If you want to go for a classic VDay gift, flowers can always brighten up someone’s day. There are plenty of florists and affordable flower delivery services to choose from in the city. From well-established spots to modern florists with a hipster spin, here are some of our favourite places to pick up some blooms.
Lingerie gift ideas for her
If you're looking for something more intimate, treat your special woman to some flirty lingerie. Take your pick between sexy, cute, or minimalistic from these brands in Hong Kong.
6 sex toys to share with your partner
Looking to spruce things up in the bedroom? Lucky for you, Hong Kong has a great variety of sex shops that can help make even the wildest dreams come true. But if you’re not sure where to start or what to look for, then you’ve come to the right place. We paid a visit to Take Toys Hong Kong, the city’s largest sex toy retail chain, and asked a sex toy ethnographer, to help us find the most couple-friendly sex toys for you and your boo this Valentine’s Day.
Weird sex toys you can buy in Hong Kong
Get ready to be amazed – if you haven't seen or used these already (don't worry we are not judging) – or to shop for some fun, otherworldly, kinky toys you might want to explore for yourself or your partner for Valentine's Day – or any day! Who knows, you might discover something that you never thought you actually needed.
Surprise romantic dates ideas
Ditch the usual romantic dinner date and stand out from the pack. This year, treat your significant other to uniquely romantic things you can do in Hong Kong that will make your date extra memorable.
