At-home workouts don't necessarily require state-of-the-art equipment. Aside from your own body weight, you can easily find materials at home that you can use as tools to enhance your workout. We enlisted the help of Stephanie Cuvelier, owner and fitness trainer of Calibrate Studios, to share with us six easy and efficient exercises that you can do at home, using everyday household items and just sheer determination.
6 killer workouts to try at home
Squat with water bottles
Rely only on your bodyweight and start with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down as if you’re going to sit on a toilet seat and squeeze your glutes as you stand back up again. Repeat 15 to 20 times. To really tone and achieve a booty like JLo’s, try doing squats while holding a 1.5L water bottle in each hand, curled towards your shoulders, or keep them high above your head (remember to keep those arms straight).
Commando
No, you don’t actually have to go commando for this one (although, no one is stopping you). Move into a kneeling plank position (resting your weight on your forearms and knees with the torso kept straight), push up on your left side so your arm is straight and then follow with your right arm so you’re on both hands. Come back down onto your left forearm, then your right and start all over again. Do 45-second reps. If that’s too easy, start from a full plank position and really minimise your hip movement as you go up and down. Maintain a flat back throughout and your core will thank you later.
Kneeling shoulder press with rice
Rice should be a staple in most home pantries. Grab two bags (preferably 1-2kg). Get down on both knees with your knees shoulder-width apart and torso straight. Hold a bag in each hand, perpendicular to your shoulders with elbows tucked in, before extending both arms over your head like you’re showing off baby Simba in The Lion King.
Try to keep it slow when you lower your arms. Repeat continuously for around 45 seconds. Take it to the next level by opening up your chest with your elbows facing outwards, then alternate your arms between presses. Or hold both bags in the same hand and lift only one arm at a time.
Reverse lunge with knee drive with laundry detergent
Much like squatting, you can start off using just your bodyweight. For this awesome leg exercise, hold your hands together against your chest with one knee up in a standing position. Move your raised leg back to the rear, touching the floor with only the ball of your foot and slowly descend your whole body until your knee nearly touches the ground. Shift your leg back in a knee-up position as you raise back up. Work on the same leg for 12 to 15 reps, swap legs and repeat. For a more challenging set, hold two bottles of 1-2L liquid detergent by the handles perpendicular to your shoulders with the elbows tucked in during each lunge, or hold the bottle over your head throughout.
Jump squats
We love squats so much, so here’s more. Lower yourself down into a squat position as deep as you can while holding your hands in front of your chest. Jump as high as you can from that position before landing back down and smoothly transition back into a squat. You can kick off with three jump squats followed by three bodyweight squats, then slowly increase the repetition to five continuous jumps squats, then 10 continuous ones.
Hollow hold
For the starting position, lie flat on your back with legs straight and arms extended overhead. Bend your knees while slowly raising your arms, shoulders and head with the lower back actively pushed towards the floor – imagine a flopping fish stuck in time. Hold your upper body and legs up and hold for 45 seconds. You can make this more challenging by having your legs bent when they’re raised, or having your arms extended by your chest instead of overhead by your ears.
Tips
• Rest for 15 seconds between exercises.
• Work your way through the entire circuit until you finish all the exercises.
• Take a 30-second break and grab a sip of water (not too much) before repeating the entire circuit again for three or four times.
