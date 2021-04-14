7 unique sceneries you will only ever see in Hong Kong

We are always told not to take things for granted, but the truth is, we often do. We are so accustomed to living in Hong Kong that we’ve become oblivious to the simple yet most extraordinary and beautiful things around the city. The same old commute routes, sceneries, street stalls, or even good old street signs above our heads – we rarely notice how fascinating they are. From fluorescent neon lights to trees protruding through walls, there’s beauty hidden in every corner of Hong Kong. By Cara Hung and Natalie Lam

RECOMMENDED: Get to know more about our city's local culture and book yourself a staycation with heritage experiences, or read about these long lost buildings of Hong Kong's past.