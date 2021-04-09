Hong Kong staycations with heritage experiences
Book a staycation and soak in our city’s rich heritage and culture
Hong Kong offers a lot of great hotels and themed staycations for excellent weekend rest. However, if you are looking for places with more than just a little fresh air and great accommodation to offer, what better way to unwind than at a staycation with a touch of history? Since social distancing and travel restrictions are still in place, check out these staycations for a fulfilling heritage experience and a relaxing weekend retreat. By Elaine Soh
Tai O Heritage Hotel
Restored and repurposed into a hotel in 2009, Tai O Heritage Hotel is one of the only few heritage buildings where you can stay overnight in Hong Kong. From the Chinese-style tiled roof and corner turrets to the wooden casement windows and fireplaces, the former Tai O marine police station, which operated from 1902 to 1995, now boasts a rich heritage boutique hotel with nine unique rooms to offer, each named after the ranks and vessels of Hong Kong Naval Police Force.
If you are looking to explore the seaside compound for a quiet weekend retreat, we suggest opting for their Bed & Breakfast package, which offers a relaxing one-night stay in one of their suites, with complimentary breakfast for two at Tai O Lookout, where you can get to enjoy a panoramic view of the South China Sea.
Tai O Heritage Hotel’s staycation package starts at $2680 per night. Book your stay at www.taioheritagehotel.com
Heritage Lodge
Located on a hillside in Lai Chi Kok and just a few minutes walk from Mei Foo MTR Station, the Heritage Lodge is a surprisingly quiet hide-out perfect for families or individuals looking to escape the city crowd for a tranquil, historical experience. The lodge is part of a historic red bricks building cluster inside Jao Tsung-I Academy that boasts over a hundred years of history. The place offers up to 89 spacious guest rooms, including five suites furnished in a contemporary Chinese style and well equipped with modern amenities. Within the compound, you can find exhibition halls and free guided tours, which will enable you to gain an insight into the cultural, artistic, and academic achievements of Chinese culture in Hong Kong. So if you are looking for a peaceful staycation on historical premises, The Heritage Lodge is a perfect place for you.
Room rates range from $380 to $1,500. Make your reservations directly through Heritage Lodge's official website.
YHA Mei Ho House Youth Hostel
Built in 1954 after the notorious Shek Kip Mei fire incident that left 53,000 people homeless, the Mei Ho House is the only surviving Mark I H-shaped resettlement block in Hong Kong. Today, it has been listed as a Grade II historic building and transformed into a youth hostel but preserving our city’s housing estate history. Whether you are travelling alone, with friends, or with family, the eight-storey tall building has got you covered. Offering up to 129 rooms of different sizes, a retro-styled café, and a heritage museum that frequently conducts tours for both guests and the public, Mei Ho House provides an experience into the culture and historical neighbourhood of Sham Shui Po.
Mei Ho House room rates start at $310. Book your stay at yha.org.hk
The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel
If you are looking for a luxurious staycation with a touch of history, The Murray hotel is the perfect place for this stay. The hotel offers the Historic Murray Tour, a 60-minute guided walk that acquaints both guests and the public with the hotel’s rich history, unique architecture, art, and contemporary facilities. Aside from that, get a chance to marvel at the beauty and history of Cassia Javanica var. Indochinensis – one of the only two registered Old and Valuable Trees (OVTs) in Hong Kong, and sip on cassia tea or the hotel's signature coffee after the tour.
The Murray is currently offering various package deals, but if you’d like to bring a pet along, we suggest opting for the Pawsome Staycation, which comes with daily breakfast for you and your pet, $900 dining credits, as well as in-room pet amenities to make your furry friends feel at home.
The Pawsome Staycation package is available until April 30, 2021. Book your stay at niccolohotels.com. For more information on other packages and deals, click here.
House 1881
Located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, FWD House 1881 is a historic landmark – the former Hong Kong Marine Police Headquarters – turned boutique hotel that brings a nostalgic experience and colonial-era charm to the modern era. Explore the hotel's historical preserved spots of stable barracks, holding cells, and many other defining features of the old police headquarters. Aside from the heritage experience, you can also enjoy a sweeping view of the magnificent Hong Kong skyline and the picturesque Victoria Harbour from the hotel. Each suite is adorned in elegant period furnishings and stocked with luxurious amenities for you to bask in the cultural heritage that is the legacy of colonial Hong Kong.
Visit fwdhouse1881.com to book your stay.
