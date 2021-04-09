Hong Kong staycations with heritage experiences

Restored and repurposed into a hotel in 2009, Tai O Heritage Hotel is one of the only few heritage buildings where you can stay overnight in Hong Kong. From the Chinese-style tiled roof and corner turrets to the wooden casement windows and fireplaces, the former Tai O marine police station, which operated from 1902 to 1995, now boasts a rich heritage boutique hotel with nine unique rooms to offer, each named after the ranks and vessels of Hong Kong Naval Police Force.

If you are looking to explore the seaside compound for a quiet weekend retreat, we suggest opting for their Bed & Breakfast package, which offers a relaxing one-night stay in one of their suites, with complimentary breakfast for two at Tai O Lookout, where you can get to enjoy a panoramic view of the South China Sea.

Tai O Heritage Hotel’s staycation package starts at $2680 per night. Book your stay at www.taioheritagehotel.com