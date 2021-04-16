Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Funny memes that sum up Hong Kong weather
Funny memes that sum up Hong Kong weather

Cheer yourself up with these hilarious weather memes

By Time Out Hong Kong
Hong Kong weather is famous for its unpredictability; you leave your house wearing the whitest clothes and sporting a cool new pair of sunnies only to be greeted by a grey sky and a sudden downpour. So having an umbrella in your bag is a definite must.

With the weather this finicky, it's understandable why Hongkongers are constantly talking (and complaining) about the weather. To brighten up your day, here are some of our favourite memes that sum up Hong Kong weather. By Elaine Soh 

Jacket on

“Hang it up, take it down, put it on, take it off, put it on the ground.” 

Unfazed by typhoon signal

2019's Typhoon Wipha? Meh. 2020's Tropical Cyclone Nangka? Double meh. That's just because Hong Kong experienced Typhoon Mangkut in 2018. 

Layered clothing

It’s okay to be a little too warm on the inside as long as it looks good on the outside. 

No school! No work!

“No school!”, “no work!” Let’s admit it; it’s the only time we check the Hong Kong observatory hoping to see a red or black thunderstorm alert  *fingers crossed. 

Car wash

Well, to look on the brighter side of things, it is indeed a free car wash.  

