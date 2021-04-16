Funny memes that sum up Hong Kong weather
Cheer yourself up with these hilarious weather memes
Hong Kong weather is famous for its unpredictability; you leave your house wearing the whitest clothes and sporting a cool new pair of sunnies only to be greeted by a grey sky and a sudden downpour. So having an umbrella in your bag is a definite must.
With the weather this finicky, it's understandable why Hongkongers are constantly talking (and complaining) about the weather. To brighten up your day, here are some of our favourite memes that sum up Hong Kong weather. By Elaine Soh
Jacket on
“Hang it up, take it down, put it on, take it off, put it on the ground.”
Unfazed by typhoon signal
2019's Typhoon Wipha? Meh. 2020's Tropical Cyclone Nangka? Double meh. That's just because Hong Kong experienced Typhoon Mangkut in 2018.
Layered clothing
It’s okay to be a little too warm on the inside as long as it looks good on the outside.
Hot and cold
Yup that sounds about right!
No school! No work!
“No school!”, “no work!” Let’s admit it; it’s the only time we check the Hong Kong observatory hoping to see a red or black thunderstorm alert *fingers crossed.
Car wash
Well, to look on the brighter side of things, it is indeed a free car wash.
