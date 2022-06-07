Hong Kong’s best alternative party venues to get the gang together

For the fast and furious, 18 Challenge Karting is Hong Kong’s largest indoor track for go-karting, spanning over 50,000sq ft in total. For adults, there are two tracks with 18 twists and turns to get through. Meanwhile, kids can head over to Driftland to race on the child-friendly track with mini electric cars for toddlers and drift cars for older kids. Make a pit stop at the race-themed restaurant, arcade, and party room to get the whole 18 Challenge Karting experience.
The city has never been so hungry for fun since the prolonged restrictions earlier this year. Now that most venues have reopened, Hongkongers are ready to spend and socialise with a vengeance. While our favourite restaurants and bars will always have a spot in our hearts, we are hopping on the latest trending party rooms and looking to alternative venues for a bit more privacy and a change of scenery. Read below to find out some of the best places to go with the gang.
