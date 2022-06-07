Hong Kong
Chalk Party
Photograph: Facebook/Chalk

Hong Kong’s best alternative party venues to get the gang together

The city has never been so hungry for fun since the prolonged restrictions earlier this year. Now that most venues have reopened, Hongkongers are ready to spend and socialise with a vengeance. While our favourite restaurants and bars will always have a spot in our hearts, we are hopping on the latest trending party rooms and looking to alternative venues for a bit more privacy and a change of scenery. Read below to find out some of the best places to go with the gang.

RECOMMENDED: Looking for more things to do right now? Check out all the latest and greatest events that are happening in town this month.

18 Challenge Karting
Photograph: Courtesy 18 Challenge Karting

18 Challenge Karting

  • Things to do
  • Ho Man Tin

For the fast and furious, 18 Challenge Karting is Hong Kong’s largest indoor track for go-karting, spanning over 50,000sq ft in total. For adults, there are two tracks with 18 twists and turns to get through. Meanwhile, kids can head over to Driftland to race on the child-friendly track with mini electric cars for toddlers and drift cars for older kids. Make a pit stop at the race-themed restaurant, arcade, and party room to get the whole 18 Challenge Karting experience.

Bun's 2020
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Bun's 2020

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • North Point

Hong Kong’s largest indoor roller skating rink (a massive 20,000sq ft space), Bun’s 2020 is the retro-style party scene you’ve seen in old American sitcoms. Travel back to the 80s – which also makes for a great party theme – with neon lights, old school roller skates, and the greatest hits from the disco era. For those less experienced, there’s also a mini-training pool for you to practice before graduating to the main rink. 

Chalk Party
Photograph: Courtesy Chalk Party

Chalk Party

  • Things to do
  • Lan Kwai Fong

The indoor-outdoor private party venue in LKF is where to throw a glowing party. The blacklight room comes with fluorescent chalk to decorate the walls, neon henna, and luminescent accessories like sunglasses, headbands, and wigs. Inside, you’ll also find classic games like Jenga and connect four in the giant format as well as party must-haves like beer pong and flip cup. What’s more, Chalk Party is a BYOB venue, meaning that you can party in Central without the usual Central price tag. 

Crossfire Arena
Photograph: Courtesy Crossfire Arena

Crossfire Arena

  • Sport and fitness
  • Kwai Chung

Crossfire Arena is the only fluorescent playground of its type in Hong Kong with unique experiences like combat archery, bubble soccer, nerf war, laser tag and dodgeball, as well as the usual party suspects like beer pong, flip cup, and stack cup. Crossfire can also arrange for catering, professional event photography, and even arrange for entertainment and candy-filled pinatas. 

GG Party
Photograph: Courtesy GG Party

GG Party

  • Things to do
  • Kwai Chung

Party all night at GG Party Room; open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, this is the place for party sizes big or small (with private rooms for as few as four and up to 50). Depending on the activity of choice, these rooms include widescreen TVs for console games, electronic mahjong tables, easels for art jamming, pool tables, and even barbecue terraces. For an additional fee, GG can arrange catering, decoration, snacks and more. 

The Core Base
Photograph: Courtesy The Core Base

The Core Base

  • Art
  • Kwai Chung

Located in Kwai Chung, The Core Base’s multi-function rooms make a good setting for a great time. The rooms available come in different themes that are perfect for all types of gatherings. The Black Core room is rustic and stylish and the Pink Core room is homey and relaxing, while the Blue Core is minimalist and modern with Mediterranean vibes. The Sky Core takes over the rooftop of the building for alfresco parties, and there is even a Little Core room dedicated to parties for the little ones with scaled-down furniture and children-friendly decor.

Read more
TomorrowLand Galaxy
Photograph: Facebook/TomorrowLand Galaxy

TomorrowLand Galaxy

  • Things to do
  • Kwun Tong

For a big get together, TomorrowLand Galaxy can accommodate up to 200 guests, so you can invite everyone you’ve missed while social distancing. With light sabres, VR (with a suspension device too), interactive arcade games, a bouncy-castle room, claw machines, a glowing ball pit, and the usual karaoke, mahjong, and pool tables, there won’t be a single dull moment with all the activities there are on offer.

