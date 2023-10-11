Hong Kong
Timeout

conrad hong kong love of pink
Photograph: Courtesy Conrad Hong Kong

Best Breast Cancer Awareness Month events in Hong Kong

Show your support and solidarity during this October

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
October is globally recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the international campaign is run by breast cancer charities around the world to raise awareness and spotlight the cause. Countless other organisations such as hotels, restaurants, and bars in the city will be showing solidarity by donating part of their proceeds to charities throughout the month. Join in and think pink this October by participating in these events!

Ladies Who Pink: Fight Like a Girl (Vol. 3)
Photograph: Courtesy Singular Concepts

Ladies Who Pink: Fight Like a Girl (Vol. 3)

For the third year running, The Daily Tot will be welcoming eight sensational ladies behind their bar for their Fight like a Girl bar event. On October 26 from 8pm to midnight, catch Imelda Ng from Intervals; Delphine Kong from Campari; Nicole Slater from The Pontiac and Ponty Café; Yvonne Chan from Argo; Jade Lau from Pernod Ricard; Taki Li from Bar Leone; Sarah Vee from Women of Hong Kong; and Tiana Ludhani from Singular Concepts as they shake up eight rum-based cocktails. A portion of the proceeds from these cocktails will go directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hong Kong will be honouring Breast Cancer Awareness Month by presenting the Pretty in Pink dining experience from now until October 16. Diners can visit The Lounge in the hotel to enjoy an exclusive four-course dinner menu ($888 per person) or an indulgent afternoon tea ($888 for two), both of which will feature gorgeous shades of pink.

The afternoon tea will provide both sweet and savouries, such as truffle and wild mushroom tart with mimolette cheese, pink velvet religieuse filled with lemon curd, and cherry pound cake with sakura cream. Alternatively, the dinner menu will present dishes such as Hokkaido scallop carpaccio; root vegetable creamy soup; pan-seared salmon with Sicilian-style stewed vegetables; and Bellota Spanish Iberico pork with sweet and sour pork. 10 percent of the proceeds from both menus will be donated to the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation, in order to support the foundation’s initiatives in raising awareness about the disease and to provide assistance to patients. 

Pink Walk 2023
Photograph: Courtesy HKBCF

Pink Walk 2023

Join the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation (HKBCF) on October 15 for their annual signature fundraising event – Pink Walk 2023! With the inspiring theme 'Step Up for Breast Health', the event aims to raise awareness about breast cancer threats and generate support for HKBCF's mission to promote breast health education and breast screening, provide patient support, as well as research and advocacy work.

Participants from all walks of life are welcome to join the 3.5km walk, which starts from The Peak Road Garden to The Peak Tower, and everyone is encouraged to dress up in pink to spread the message of breast health. There'll also be fabulous awards and prizes – including Top Fundraiser Award, Highest Participation Award, and Best-dressed Pink Award – to be annouced on-site on the day of the event.

Registration for Pink Walk 2023 is now open, so secure your spot early to receive an exclusive goodie bag (while stocks last)!  

Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

Hyatt Centric is launching their #PinkTogether campaign this October, where they’ll be supporting breast cancer care as well as raising awareness for breast health. The hotel has collaborated with local artist Alice Hobbey to design a pink twilly scarf that can be purchased on Hyatt Centric’s e-shop. All proceeds from the sale of the scarves will be donated to The Global Chinese Breast Cancer Organisations Alliance to support breast cancer patients and offer breast cancer prevention initiatives. In addition to the twilly scarves, Hyatt Centric’s food and drink venues will also be offering a range of pink treats. The Farmhouse Deli has created a ruby peach cremeux cake ($300 per pound); all-day dining venue The Farmhouse will provide a spread of pink desserts during their lunch and dinner buffet spreads; and rooftop hotspot Cruise Restaurant and Bar is set to shake up Rosy Resilience ($108), a pink gin-based cocktail with tropical flavours of coconut rum, pineapple juice, and more.

Conrad Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Conrad Hong Kong

Conrad Hong Kong

Conrad Hong Kong has partnered with Hong Kong Cancer Fund to create the Love of Pink promotional afternoon tea menu. The hotel’s afternoon tea is full of sweet and savoury treats in various shades of pink, such as foie gras mousse with strawberries; beetroot cured salmon with horseradish cream; white chocolate and red berry verrine; and lychee raspberry rouse mousse cake. In addition to part of the tea set’s proceeds going towards Hong Kong Cancer Fund’s breast cancer awareness campaigns, each guest that enjoys the afternoon tea will receive a special-edition pink Conrad Bear as a commemorative gift. The Love of Pink afternoon tea can be enjoyed throughout October, so book your table for this tea set on Conrad Hong Kong’s website

Morton's The Steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Morton's the Steakhouse

Morton's The Steakhouse

This October, Morton’s The Steakhouse will be raising awareness of breast cancer by offering up a time-limited cocktail that’ll have guests tickled pink. The tequila-based Pink Love ($160) cocktail has flavours of amaretto, Prosecco, and lemon juice, presented in a delightful shade of light pink. The cocktail will be available all month long at Mortons’ bar and dining room, and $10 from each cocktail being donated to the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation.

