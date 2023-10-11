Best Breast Cancer Awareness Month events in Hong Kong

Join the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation (HKBCF) on October 15 for their annual signature fundraising event – Pink Walk 2023! With the inspiring theme 'Step Up for Breast Health', the event aims to raise awareness about breast cancer threats and generate support for HKBCF's mission to promote breast health education and breast screening, provide patient support, as well as research and advocacy work.

Participants from all walks of life are welcome to join the 3.5km walk, which starts from The Peak Road Garden to The Peak Tower, and everyone is encouraged to dress up in pink to spread the message of breast health. There'll also be fabulous awards and prizes – including Top Fundraiser Award, Highest Participation Award, and Best-dressed Pink Award – to be annouced on-site on the day of the event.

Registration for Pink Walk 2023 is now open, so secure your spot early to receive an exclusive goodie bag (while stocks last)!