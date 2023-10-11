Best Breast Cancer Awareness Month events in Hong Kong

For the third year running, The Daily Tot will be welcoming eight sensational ladies behind their bar for their Fight like a Girl bar event. On October 26 from 8pm to midnight, catch Imelda Ng from Intervals; Delphine Kong from Campari; Nicole Slater from The Pontiac and Ponty Café; Yvonne Chan from Argo; Jade Lau from Pernod Ricard; Taki Li from Bar Leone; Sarah Vee from Women of Hong Kong; and Tiana Ludhani from Singular Concepts as they shake up eight rum-based cocktails. A portion of the proceeds from these cocktails will go directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
October is globally recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the international campaign is run by breast cancer charities around the world to raise awareness and spotlight the cause. Countless other organisations such as hotels, restaurants, and bars in the city will be showing solidarity by donating part of their proceeds to charities throughout the month. Join in and think pink this October by participating in these events!
RECOMMENDED: Feeling sporty? Familiarise yourself with all these upcoming races and trail runs in Hong Kong.