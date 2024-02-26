The arrival of spring in Hong Kong brings forth a magnificent display of blooming flowers every year, and by far, the cherry blossoms are the most beloved. Typically gracing us with its beauty for a week or two only from February to March (the duration may vary depending on specific species and temperatures), these pink, dreamy flowers can be found all across the city. Read on the find out where you can spot these beautiful blooms in Hong Kong!

Before heading off, be sure to check LCSD's Flower Appreciation website for the most up-to-date info on when and where to see cherry blossoms in the city.

