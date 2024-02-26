Hong Kong
Timeout

荔枝角公園櫻花2024
Photograph: Courtesy Chan Yuk

The 9 best places to see cherry blossoms in Hong Kong

Immerse yourself in a sea of pink and white at these scenic spots

Cara Hung
Jenny Leung
Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Jenny Leung
The arrival of spring in Hong Kong brings forth a magnificent display of blooming flowers every year, and by far, the cherry blossoms are the most beloved. Typically gracing us with its beauty for a week or two only from February to March (the duration may vary depending on specific species and temperatures), these pink, dreamy flowers can be found all across the city. Read on the find out where you can spot these beautiful blooms in Hong Kong!

Before heading off, be sure to check LCSD's Flower Appreciation website for the most up-to-date info on when and where to see cherry blossoms in the city.

RECOMMENDED: Explore more of the city and head on a day trip, or go island-hopping to see a lesser-known side of Hong Kong.

Where to see cherry blossoms in Hong Kong

Tin Shui Wai Park
Photograph: Courtesy LCSD

Tin Shui Wai Park

The cherry blossoms at Tin Shui Wai Park are already in full bloom. With over 30 cherry blossom trees planted here, it's a fantastic spot to capture some 'gram-worthy snaps during the season.

How to get there: Light rail Tin Shui or Ginza stop

Hang Ming Street Sitting-out Area
Photograph: Courtesy LCSD

Hang Ming Street Sitting-out Area

There are about 10 cherry blossom trees at the Hang Ming Street Sitting-out Area in Ma On Shan, making it a perfect place to visit for flower enthusiasts who live in the area.

How to get there: MTR Heng On station exit A 

Lai Chi Kok Park
Photograph: Courtesy Chan Yuk

Lai Chi Kok Park

Lai Chi Kok Park is currently adorned with white Yoshino cherry, a less commonly seen species of cherry blossom in Hong Kong, so be sure to pay a visit during its peak flowering period.

 

How to get there:  MTR Mei Foo station exit C1, D, F, or G

Shing Mun Riverside
Photograph: Shutterstock

Shing Mun Riverside

Located next to the cycling path along Shing Mun River, On King Street Park is home to over 100 cherry blossom trees of the Japanese Fuji Sakura variety. Its delicate pink hue, along with the backdrop of Shing Mun River, makes for an ideal photo op.

How to get there: MTR Shek Mun station exit A or C

Tai Po Waterfront Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tai Po Waterfront Park

A popular picnic spot, Tai Po Waterfront Park has over 80 cherry blossom trees of various kinds, each showcasing its unique characteristics. It's a must-visit for nature lovers.

How to get there: KMB route 72A, 73, 73X, 75X, 271, 275R, 74K, 75K, 71K, or 71S

Hong Kong Velodrome Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Hong Kong Velodrome Park

There are dozens of cherry blossom trees at the Hong Kong Velodrome Park, including the Taiwanese campanulata cherry and Yoshino cherry varieties. Starting from around March,  the park will be adorned with a stunning display of vibrant pink blossoms.

How to get there: MTR Hang Hau station exit B2, or Tseung Kwan O station exit A1

Tai Mo Shan Rotary Park
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Tai Mo Shan Rotary Park

The cherry blossom garden at the entrance of Tai Mo Shan Rotary Park is home to approximately 20 Hikanzakura trees. Take a leisurely stroll along the park's nature trail as you take in the beautiful sight of cherry blossoms. 

Chek Lap Kok South Road cherry blossom garden
Photograph: Facebook/Hong Kong International Airport

Chek Lap Kok South Road cherry blossom garden

Located in Tung Chung along Chek Lap Kok South Road, this cherry blossom garden features approximately 85 cherry blossom trees. Nestled at the foot of the Scenic Hill, the garden attracts numerous visitors every year.

 

Shing Mun Valley Park
Photograph: Courtesy Chan Yuk

Shing Mun Valley Park

Tsuen Wan's Shing Mun Valley Park has several Yoshino cherry trees and campanulate cherry trees planted within, immersing visitors in a dreamy sea of pink and white.

How to get there: MTR Tai Wo Hau station exit B

Experience Hong Kong's outdoor offerings

Recommended
