Hong Kong is home to some of the most unbelievably stunning scenery and picturesque country parks, but there’s something extra beautiful about the sight of dawn-breaking sunlight that keeps every hiker and photographer excited, even if it means waking up during gruelling hours just to catch the sunrise. From beaches to hillsides, have yourself an outdoor adventure by visiting these amazing vantage points and expect to be treated to an unrivalled golden view.

