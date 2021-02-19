10 Most Instagrammable cycling routes in Hong Kong

From well-known city parks to beautiful spots far from Hong Kong's high-rises, here are some of the best biking spots in the city sure to get you love on the 'gram

Many of us Hongkongers love a good bike ride, but sometimes it's easy to get a little bored of seeing the same foliage as you're pedalling away along the same routes. Luckily, we've got just the thing to ramp up your weekends' cycling because Hong Kong boasts some incredibly scenic landscapes that provide more than enough great Instagram opportunities so you can make all your friends jealous while you get some fresh air. Whether you want to cherish unforgettable memories or make your feed pop – along these cycling routes, you'll find some of the best backdrops for maximum love on the 'gram. By Shanti Parmanand and Time Out Hong Kong editors

RECOMMENDED: Prefer hiking instead? Get the entire family together and explore these easy-breezy hikes in the city.