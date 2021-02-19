10 Most Instagrammable cycling routes in Hong Kong
From well-known city parks to beautiful spots far from Hong Kong's high-rises, here are some of the best biking spots in the city sure to get you love on the 'gram
Many of us Hongkongers love a good bike ride, but sometimes it's easy to get a little bored of seeing the same foliage as you're pedalling away along the same routes. Luckily, we've got just the thing to ramp up your weekends' cycling because Hong Kong boasts some incredibly scenic landscapes that provide more than enough great Instagram opportunities so you can make all your friends jealous while you get some fresh air. Whether you want to cherish unforgettable memories or make your feed pop – along these cycling routes, you'll find some of the best backdrops for maximum love on the 'gram. By Shanti Parmanand and Time Out Hong Kong editors
Best cycling routes for the 'gram
Before you go
- If renting a bicycle, it's a good idea to get the number of the place, just in case of an emergency. However, ensure you are an experienced cyclist, and your bike is in order before committing to these routes.
- We recommend always wear a helmet and only take photographs when not on your bike!
- Cycling heavily relies on the weather forecast. Be sure to watch out for the weather to avoid accidents and complications in slippery conditions
- Biking can be exhausting in the heat of summer. Carry enough water, snacks, protection from the sun and consider bringing small repair kits
West Kowloon Art Park
This seaside park and picnic hotspot is filled with well-paved, flat biking trails that provide great views for the 'gram'. Rent a bicycle from one of the SmartBikes kiosks scattered throughout the park for $20 per hour from 2pm to 7pm from Tuesdays to Fridays and 10am to 7pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.
The route along the seafront takes you past an array of bustling restaurants, and most importantly, affords riders a near uninterrupted panorama of Hong Kong's infamous skyline that provides more than enough opportunity for some snaps that will get you to love on the 'gram.
The bike ride along the waterfront promenade takes about 30 minutes when done at a gentle pace. Be sure to take a few snaps of the sunset surrounded by greenery; it settles as a stunning backdrop.
Cheung Chau
Cheung Chau is one of the most well-known of Hong Kong's outlying islands thanks to its famous bun festival. The isle is a foodie paradise and is home to an increasing number of hipster cafés and hidden shops. Since cars are not allowed on the island, the best way to explore it is on a bike. Hop on a ferry in Central to get to the island and rent a bike along the harbourfront. You can bike on the cycling tracks located along the beach to enjoy a bit of the ocean view before heading up to the island's highest point, the North Lookout Pavilion, which allows more chances for photo ops. Cheung Chau's cycling track on the south side of the island also offers a scenic cycling route. Near the Sai Wan pier, park your bike and check out the famous Cheung Po Tsai Cave and the Sai Wan Tin Hau Temple.
Kowloon Walled City Park
This site was originally a walled city constructed during the Sung Dynasty (960-1297). However, in 1994, some of the old buildings were demolished to make room for the picturesque Kowloon Walled City Park. Situated at Tung Tau Tsuen Road in Kowloon, the park still retains some ancient structures, making it a spot for good Instagram pictures.
To enjoy a bike ride around this special park, we recommend bringing your own bike or renting bikes across the street from the southern entrance. Upon entering the park, glide away through the steady, flat grounds.
The entire route around the park takes anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes and highlights Hong Kong's hidden architecture, driving you in the presence of ancient, aesthetically pleasing traditional temples. While you're at it, take in its nature-filled ambience as there are plenty of places to get off your bike and take pictures that'll lure your Instagram followers right back to your page.
Inspiration Lake
Since Hong Kong Disneyland is reopening, head to Lantau and bike around Inspiration Lake, one of Hong Kong's prime getaways from the city streets. Located in Penny's Bay, Lantau Island, this 12-hectare artificial lake is a 15-minute walk away from Disneyland. It acts as not only a lively picnic spot but a place to rent pedal boats and surrey bikes every day from 10:00am to 5:00pm.
Bike rentals are around $110 per hour but note that you may take more than an hour to cycle if you count your Instagram worthy picture-taking breaks at one of the lake houses, where you can spot its dynamic fountain and scenic mountain views. The Arboretum, also known as a woodsy, park-like area next to the lake, is another eminent point to hit the self-timer for quirky 'gram pictures. Make sure to save some room for a tasty snack or refreshing beverage at the snack corner near the entrance during your day at the lake.
Discovery Bay
A popular spot for Hong Kong Instagrammers, Discovery Bay screams sunny beaches and fresh air. Staycation at the Auberge and rent a bike from their Activity Centre for $200 a day or $80 per hour, or bring your own bike on the ferry. Lasting for at least an hour, take yourself around Discovery Bay's country club, Siena, or around the plaza onto the beach. Whichever you choose to do, stop by the plaza to choose from outdoor restaurants and takeaway eateries and have an Instagram worthy picnic at the beach.
There is also an option to bike from the pier to Auberge and meander around the neighbourhood filled with open flat roads for a shorter, more relaxed route. This Instagram spot is at its best during sunset, revealing its opalescent horizon.
Cyberport Waterfront Park
Located in Pok Fu Lam, this area is adored by many as a spot to snap flawless, candid giggling pictures, either whilst biking or picnicking on the park's lush lawns. With a view constituting high-rise buildings and open, flat grounds, the best thing to do is bring your own bike and enjoy a laid-back, 30-minute bike ride along the waterfront.
Cycle down to the end of the park and soak in the view of swooshing waves and vagrant white clouds. For the ultimate photo-op, the waterfront affords views of impeccable radiating sunset hues, certainly giving you a reason to keep pressing the shutter button on the camera.
Tai Lam Country Park
With almost 20km of great trails for mountain biking and 25km of country park roads, Tai Lam Country Park is the largest riding area in Hong Kong. There are many trails to choose from, but for an extreme, sweaty 16.1km route, we recommend the Ho Pui Mountain Bike Trail, which will take you on a hilly down-hill adventure ending at a small-scaled waterfall. For a shorter 3.7km ride, there is the Tin Fu Tsai Mountain Bike Trail, resembling a tropical rainforest.
The Tai Lam reservoir can be reached via Siu Lam Road, and you can park near the dam and start biking when you're ready. Don't forget to catch the view of viridescent hills, clear-blue skies and the sea during your breaks. Strike a pose and tell a friend to take a stolen shot of you as a full three-sixty degree, iridescent view of Hong Kong's terrain pops out, taking your Instagram feed to the next level.
Fo Tan to Wu Kai Sha
Head to Fo Tan village to rent your bicycle from YY Bike every day except Wednesday for $120 for a day or $25 per hour. Follow the signs out of Fo Tan to Ma On Shan and cycle along and catch the stunning views of Shing Mun River. This lovely 7km bike ride takes you past Ma On Shan and ends at Wu Kai Sha Pier. Along the way, you'll be mesmerised at the sight of the glassy ocean and how calming this route is.
For those looking for a slightly longer outing, you can extend the route by continuing onto Double Cove's Starfish Bay by riding along the motorway for another estimated 2.7km. Along this part of the route, there are more opportunities to stop and snap away at Wu Kai Sha beach before ending your journey at the bay and finishing with a few snaps of the minuscule crabs and starfish in the clear, shallow waters.
Fo Tan to Sheung Shui
One of the lesser-known trails in Hong Kong is an extension of the route from Fo Tan to Tai Po Waterfront Park. After renting your bicycle from YY bike at Fo Tan village or carrying your own bike, follow the path out of Fo Tan Station to Tai Po Waterfront Park and change direction to Lam Tsuen River towards Tai Wo Estate. In this 23km bike ride, you'll pass through the Science Park, Tai Wo, Fanling Highway, Sheung Shui and Lam Tsuen River, giving you various spots to take pictures and videos of the view and neighbourhood of local cafes – which are sure to go down well on the 'gram. While the Science Park takes up the majority of the view, this route is suggested for a quiet ride along mostly empty bike lanes, making it one of the best ways for you to get an uninterrupted Instagram picture.
