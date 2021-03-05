International Women's Day 2021 events and deals in Hong Kong
Events and promotions that should be on your radar for IWD.
International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8, commemorating women's achievements throughout history and raising awareness about women's equality. All around the globe, various online and on-ground events will be happening, and brands release countless deals and promotions to treat women in all walks of life. Here's where to celebrate IWD and Women's Month in Hong Kong.
Écriture International Women's Day menu
Treat the special woman in your life at Le Comptoir's two Michelin-starred restaurant Écriture. Available March 8 for lunch and dinner, the limited-time menu ($1,188) features a five-course lunch and a seven-course ($1,888) dinner with a wine pairing option for an additional $1,290 per guest. The special menu includes dishes like Topinambour (Jerusalem artichoke) infused with smoked eel and topped with caviar, butternut cuttlefish black truffle and sorrel with homemade Bagna Cauda (anchovy) sauce, and Blanc de Blanc Aveyron Lamb served with sweet potatoes millefeuilles and rooibos red tea.
Mimosa's All Weekend at Divino restaurants
Get your gal pals together and meet up for some Italian fare and glasses of mimosas. Italian restaurants Divino, Divino Patio, and Spasso will be giving out complimentary mimosas to all female diners in their restaurants. Available from March 6 to 8, book your tables on this link.
Amedei x Cookie DPT
Chocoholics can indulge in a special chocolate cookie made in collaboration with Cookie DPT and Italian bean-to-bar luxury chocolate brand Amedei Hong Kong. Using Amedei's signature Toscano Black 90 percent chocolate, each 130g cookie is slightly crispy on the outside while moist on the inside with generous extra dark chocolate chips. Available in packs of six, 12, and 24 pieces (starts at $270), the new cookie recipe will be available on March 8 on meta-bev.com and select Cookie DPT outlets (Basehall Jardine House, Lee Garden, Harbour city).
Commit To The LiT at The Pontiac
American dive bar The Pontiac pride themselves for their inclusivity and celebrating and supporting women everywhere. Join The Pontiac team on March 8, 6pm to 10pm, as they 'Commit to The LiT' (aka light) inside ourselves and the world around us with a party to raise awareness and money for local foundations – socially distanced, of course! Drop by on International Women's Day for some booze and show your support.
This year, they are also putting together feminine hygiene kits to donate to local women and families in need. Get in touch with the bar via Facebook if you're interested in supporting this cause.
The Great Room Pop-Up
Celebrate a meaningful International Women’s Day at a cool pop-up with curated female-founded and Hong Kong-grown brands with a purpose. The Great Room Pop-Up happening on March 8, 9am to 6pm, features ro/an, an ethical female activewear brand that’s designed and made by women; ZeroYet100, a toxin-free skincare and deodorant line that focuses on natural ingredients; and Flo Jewellery, which showcases the beauty of ancient symbols with a modern twist on accessories. Please note that all guests will have to fill out a health declaration form upon arrival at The Great Room.
Gold Coast IWD staycation
Pamper the women in your life with an overnight stay at Gold Coast Hotel located at Golden Beach overlooking Castle Peak Bay’s wonderful marina. The seaside escape is offering 38 percent off on their best available rate on Premier Seaview Room with Balcony, set dinner for two at Gold Coast Prime Rib ($380), and more. This special promotion runs from March 1 to 8. Book your stay via sino-hotels.com
Women in Agave at Coa
Learn more about the role of women in the agave industry while sipping delicious mezcal at Mexican bar Coa. Coa’s head bartender, Azia Mohammed, will be sharing her research on how women are contributing and influencing this field during this tasting class. A special interview with Sophie Decobecq, owner and producer of premium and handcrafted Tequila Calle 23, will also play during the event. This exciting and educational event is complimentary, but donations are welcome, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong.
The event is happening on March 8, 3pm to 5pm. Limited seats are available. RSVP at info@coa.com.hk.
HK Women Startup Club
Learn about the ins and outs of starting a business from six wonderful women founders that have built their startups from the ground up. The HK Women Startup Club is featuring women from different industries in an online panel discussion to help attendees learn from their challenges and successes and connect with like minded women. Speakers for the event include Sarah Garner, founder and CEO of Retykle, the leading platform for buying and selling pre-loved designer fashion for children and maternity; Olivia Cotes-James, founder and CEO of Luüna naturals, makers of period products that are better for the planet and our bodies; Natalie Chan, founder and CEO of OWN Academy, a 21st century education solution with a focus on empowering the next generation; Alessandra Tinio, co-founder of The Coco Queens Ltd., a company that makes coco-inspired products focused on wellness and sustainability; Sarah Tong, co-founder of Big Bang Academy, an interactive learning facility that redefines science in early childhood education; and Megan Lam, co-founder and CEO of Neurum Health, a digital health company that does personalised and seamless support for behavioural wellness.
Join the online event on March 8, 6.30pm to 8pm. Register on this link.
The Daily Tot Bad Gyal
Bond with your girl gang over drinks for a good cause and a competitive trivia game at The Daily Tot. Enjoy an afternoon of free-flowing drinks, some bar bites, fun, and prizes at The Daily Tot's quiz night ($500 per person for a team of two; $450 per person for a team of four). A portion of the proceeds from this event will go towards ImpactHK. The event takes place on March 14 from 3.30pm to 6pm.
While you’re there, check out their new cocktail menu called Rum Journey, which highlights Caribbean ingredients locally-sourced in Hong Kong. The new menu, created by The Daily Tot team led by beverage manager Gerry Olino, features 14 signature rum cocktails and a niche collection of rums sourced from Caribbean distilleries. Try their riff on the Dark N' Stormy called the Bermuda Triangle made with rum, homemade kumquat liqueur, and Angostura foam and Champagne acid (HK$110). The bar also updated its non-rum cocktails and added new Australian and Italian wines and draft beers.
Women’s Adventure Film Tour
Foster the sense of adventure with this year’s Women's Adventure Film Tour (WAFT) for International Women's Day from the safety of your own homes. The Women's Adventure Film Tour is a festival that celebrates amazing women around the world doing adventurous and extraordinary things. This year’s lineup features a diverse set of films that highlights women of all ages and backgrounds, like Australian Olympic hopeful Lucy Stirling, World Champion Paraglider Klaudia Bulgakow, New Zealand Olympian Janina Kuzma, and other women in snow sports, mountaineering, highlining, swimming, and mountain biking. Access to the festival goes for $63.95 to $106.59, which will also include a 90-day free trial to Adventure+ where you can watch the last two seasons of WAFT and many more great women's adventure films. Get your tickets here.
The Organic Store IWD discount
In celebration of IWD, The Organic Store is launching a flash sale on Europe’s best clean beauty products from Evolve Beauty. Shoppers can enjoy 15 percent discounts on all Evolve Beauty products, including their Discovery Box, Hydration Heroes Set, and Organic Masking Trio. Take advantage of this special offer until March 9. Available on organicstore.hk, use the code ChooseToChallenge when you check out.
