International Women's Day 2021 events and deals in Hong Kong

American dive bar The Pontiac pride themselves for their inclusivity and celebrating and supporting women everywhere. Join The Pontiac team on March 8, 6pm to 10pm, as they 'Commit to The LiT' (aka light) inside ourselves and the world around us with a party to raise awareness and money for local foundations – socially distanced, of course! Drop by on International Women's Day for some booze and show your support.

This year, they are also putting together feminine hygiene kits to donate to local women and families in need. Get in touch with the bar via Facebook if you're interested in supporting this cause.